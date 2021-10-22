The UnXplained with William Shatner: The mad show that's the most evil fun on TVNZ

The UnXplained with William Shatner is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

The UnXplained with William Shatner

If you enjoy Ancient Aliens then this is guaranteed to be your new favourite show.

Fronted by Shatner, the show looks at unexplainable happenings – then explains them with the help of experts like astrophysicist/aerospace engineers – who believe in evil, associate professors – who believe in evil, physicists, anthropologists, journalists, parapsychologists, talkback hosts and random people walking by who believe in evil.

Episode One looks at Japan’s infamous Aokigahara (suicide) Forest, complete with obviously staged noose, skeleton and abandoned cellphone. Tasteful this is not, but maybe that’s the evil geology at work? It could just be the evil attracted by the deaths, or just evil being evil, you know?

Things get even sillier when the Dyatlov Pass Incident is discussed. Ignoring the science behind hypothermia and avalanche, the most likely reason for the deaths and injuries is – evil. Possibly alien infrasound weaponry, or the local legend of a monster that screams people to death (an ancient explanation for katabatic winds perhaps?) but definitely evil.

There’s even an old amusement park shut down because of a string of unfortunate child deaths, that turned out to be built on a Native American burial ground. Honestly, you couldn't write this stuff.

I’m not saying its aliens, but it is the most (evil) fun on TV.

The Croods: Family Tree is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

The Croods: Family Tree

You don't have to have seen the last film – The Croods: A New Age – to watch the latest TV series about everyone's favourite Neanderthals, but it does add some context.

The Croods: Family Tree picks up with the family firmly ensconced within the walls of Phil and Hope Betterman's enclave, no longer at the mercy of nomadic life. Teenage daughter Eep loves it: now she has a BFF – Dawn Betterman – and time to spend with her boyfriend, Guy.

Dad Grug is less happy. In fact, he and his wife Ugga are bored and frustrated. Relaxation does not come naturally, and the Bettermans are so smug about their sophisticated systems that the Croods aren't allowed to do, or touch, anything. Wouldn't it be a shame if a few punch monkeys got in?

Unlike the last Croods TV series, this is CGI-generated just like the films, and it's just as engaging. Kids will relate to the age-old temptation of being told NOT to touch something, which makes you want to touch it more, while parents will see the urge to tighten the reigns on kids as they start to forge their own way as an eternal battle.

TVNZ Clarke Gayford hosts new local series Moving Houses which follows homes as they are relocated around the country.

Moving Houses

As property prices continue to increase, more and more people are choosing to pack up, strip down, reinforce and cut-in-half a house, and move it from one site to another every year as a more cost-effective option.

Each week on Moving Houses, Clarke Gayford follows a different house and its move. A self-confessed, truck-obsessed kid, Gayford seems particularly excited at all things trucks; but there is so much to do even before a monster hydraulic mover even pulls up.

In episode one, the couple project-managed the prep work themselves and did a pretty good job – apart from losing the copper and chandeliers to thieves. Moving day was something to behold. You could almost taste the schadenfreude in the air as the house manoeuvred and finally cleared a late-model Jaguar and Audi parked on the road by mere centimetres. Then Gayford got his truck ride – a whole eight hours of it – before watching the painstaking unload process.

The true reveal isn't the house arriving, but what it looks like when Gayford revisits. The first home was bought for its character details – most of which were then lost in a standard metro palette of neutrals, but they did keep the Kauri floors, the stained-glass door and the pressed tin ceilings. Removing a Kia Ora window? A true travesty.

Lightbox All six seasons of The Mindy Project are now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling first attracted attention as a writer, actor and director on the US version of The Office. In 2012, the same year her mother died of pancreatic cancer, she became the first Indian-American to have their own network show, The Mindy Project, about a character based on her Mum.

A rom-com about an Indian-American Ob-Gyn called Mindy Lahiri (Mindy's real-life Mum was an Ob/Gyn in Mumbai) juggling life and work in New York City. Kaling stars as Lahiri, and she makes the show. There's something infectious about her personality: bubbly, smart, strong yet vulnerable; it's what makes Mindy relatable most of the time. I say most because occasionally she shifts from funny to “how does she still have a medical licence?"

Rom-coms, by necessity, rely on “will they? Won't they?” situations, and when that's answered and progressed with a child, it's hard to maintain spontaneity and uncertainty. It's not that Mindy the mother becomes unfunny; it's just the other characters seem unsure of how to react to her. Obviously a writing issue, it's resolved fairly quickly.

Rewatching The Mindy Project from the start, I'm reminded of all the wicked cameos in this.