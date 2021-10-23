Invasion: Can Sam Neill save the world in Apple's superb sci-fi slow-burner?

REVIEW: It’s Babel meets The War of the Worlds. Independence Day infused with the sensibility of Signs. Or perhaps even a big-budgeted reimagining of Gareth Edwards’ Monsters.

Following hotly on the footsteps of their ambitious adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation, Apple TV+ has now dropped the first three episodes of another slick-looking 10-part science-fiction spectacular.

However, Invasion is very much a character-driven slow-burner.

There’s hardly a glimpse of any “invaders” in the first instalments, creators Simon Kinberg (the more recent X-Men movies) and David Weil (Solos, Hunters) choosing to keep their chaos-causing antagonists under wraps until absolutely necessary. Instead, we follow the same day in the life of a few disparate people scattered around the globe.

For our own Sam Neill’s rural Oklahoma Sheriff Jim Bell Tyson, it’s a significant one. He’s retiring after 45 years of service to the community. A god-fearing man, Tyson feels regret that his career never included the “one moment” that gave his job meaning – and that fate stepped in to prevent what he thought it might have been.

However, as he investigates a stolen vehicle, allegedly missing persons and a strange clearing in the middle of a local farmer’s cornfield, he wonders if God might have waited until the last minute to allow him to make his “final stand”.

Supplied Sam Neill plays retiring Oklahoma Sheriff Jim Bell Tyson in Invasion.

Over in New York, Aneesha Malik’s (Golshifteh Farahani) day is interrupted by her daughter, along with many of her other classmates, suffering from a mysterious nosebleed. After the former doctor stems the flow and settles her and her older brother down in front of Spongebob, a power cut sets everyone back on edge.

Desperately trying to get a hold of her husband, Malik discovers he’s not at the meeting he claims to be. Suspicious, she tracks the phone signal to a house across town where, to her horror, she spies him in the throes of passion with another woman. Trying to fight back the tears, Malik returns home and cooks him a special dinner that she believes will elicit a confession out of him.

Things though don’t go exactly as she planned, especially when an explosion leaves the houses around them shattered, but theirs relatively intact.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Japanese space agency worker Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) has a vested interest in the imminent launch of the country’s space shuttle. Not only is it a year-long mission to the International Space Station that will provide much vital information ahead of planned trips to Mars and deep space, but one of the three crew members onboard is her secret lover.

“I’m still on the planet, but my world is gone,” she forlornly records on a video message just after the craft lifts off.

Supplied Aneesha Malik (Golshifteh Farahani) is having a day from hell, even before her neighbourhood explodes.

With other stories set in Afghanistan and London, Invasion cleverly criss-crosses between them, seemingly setting the pieces in place for all hell to break loose once those behind the various out-of-the- ordinary phenomena reveal themselves.

Director Jakob Verbruggen (The Aliens, The Fall) does a particularly effective job of crafting distinctive moods and colour palettes for each setting, as well as shifting gears from domestic dramas to life-threatening traumas with impressive ease.

Supplied Shioli Kutsuna’s Mitsuki faces up to an uncertain future as the early events of Invasion hit her hard.

Believe me when I say there is at least one jaw-dropping moment in each episode that will leave you gasping.

Whether you’re a fan of binge-watching or weekly instalments, Invasion is certainly shaping up as a great way to lose 10 hours over the next two months.

Invasion is now streaming on Apple TV+.