Nanny McPhee: Why it's the perfect family movie for a long weekend

Nanny McPhee (PG, 99mins) Directed by Kirk Jones ****

While the seven Brown children are very clever, they are also very, very, very naughty.

Since their mother died, the septet have repulsed no fewer than 17 nannies with their particular brand of mischief and mayhem.

Their father, Cedric (Colin Firth), is at his wits' end. Nannies of Distinction has no more guardians willing to take on his tribe, and to make matters worse, his Great Aunt Adelaide (Angela Lansbury), a woman who won't stand for so much as loose vowels, is threatening to cut off his allowance if he doesn't find a mother for his kids within the month.

Enter the snaggle-toothed, monobrowed and warty Nanny McPhee (an almost unrecognisable Emma Thompson).

Appearing seemingly out of thin air, she immediately imposes her authority on the young delinquents, warning them that she will be there watching their every move until they want her but no longer need her.

Based on former governess Christianna Brand's popular Nurse Matilda books (first published nearly 60 years ago), Nanny is a cheeky and charming film for all the family.

Possessing the same magical feel as the Harry Potter, Lemony Snicket and Narnia series, this 2005 tale was distinguished by its dazzlingly bright and breezy art direction (involving vivid greens, purples and reds) and Tim Burton-esque wild and wacky costuming.

Director Kirk Jones (Waking Ned Devine) keeps the action coming thick and fast, while also being sure to establish strong characters and a great line in dark humour. He is assisted greatly by Thompson's script which, while keeping the story simple enough for young children to follow, also ensures there is enough to keep adults entertained.

Despite wearing a vest that even Mark Darcy would shun, Colin Firth will delight his fans with his performance as a put-upon funeral director and father-of-seven. Displaying the comic timing that served him well in both the Bridget Jones series and Love Actually, Firth is a delight even though he is covering familiar ground here (think of his romantic dalliances in Girl With a Pearl Earring and Pride and Prejudice).

The rest of the cast are also impressive, with Thompson's dark Mary Poppins a delight, the luminous Kelly Macdonald (Trainspotting) as compelling as ever, Angela Lansbury's (Murder, She Wrote) Great Aunt stealing scenes and Love Actually's Thomas Sangster heading a troupe of well-cast and believable children.

Providing some of the most entertaining 90 minutes you'll spend this spring, Nanny McPhee, even 16 years on, is proof that children's entertainment need not be an oxymoron, or something parents should avoid like the plague.

Nanny McPhee is now available to stream on Netflix and Neon.