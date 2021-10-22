Juniper: Charlotte Rampling shines, but Kiwi drama has other great qualities too

Juniper (M, 94 mins) Directed by Matthew Saville ****

Seventeen-year-old Sam is having a year that only an adolescent could. He hates his home life, but is not yet old enough to leave.

Sam's mother has died in the last few years and the house that Sam grew up in – a grand old farmhouse – is slowly decaying from neglect, poor finances and the absence of his mother's love.

Compounding and amplifying his grief, Sam's dad seems like an unfeeling oaf whose attempts to “connect” with his son are doomed by his own aloofness and repressed emotions. Which is exactly the case of spiritual constipation he will pass on to Sam, unless Sam can do something – or find someone – to transmute his anger and his fears into a better, braver form.

Into this morass of self-pity and genuine heartbreak, Sam's grandmother – his dad's mother – has been delivered.

She has flown around the world to be with her son and to recover from a broken leg and sundry other ailments, not all of which seem unconnected to the fact that she is knocking off a case of gin every week as she sails into what must be her eighth decade above ground.

So will grandma Ruth – as played by Charlotte Rampling – provide the exact kick up the backside and pithy wisdom that Sam needs to get his own adult life underway, all while coming to a place of peace with her own mortality and rebuilding a few of the smouldering bridges of her relationship with her son?

Well, yes. She will. The trailer to Juniper says as much and the film delivers everything it promises. And sometimes, a little more.

Supplied Charlotte Rampling was made for Juniper, and it was an incredible coup by debut feature director Matthew Saville to secure her for this Kiwi drama.

Juniper is set in the 1990s, before the days of messaging and cellphones. When Sam is isolated at the house, alone or with his grandmother, he is forced to confront his own fears and confusion.

We know that Sam has explored the idea of suicide, via a short, standalone scene within Juniper that wordlessly conjures up the memory of Sam's mother while showing us something of the unresolved grief that Sam carries.

As Sam's grudging respect for and friendship with Ruth grows, so his own sense of who he can become takes hold. We know how this film must end, but the getting there is nicely handled and always beautiful to look at and listen to.

Supplied In Juniper, Charlotte Rampling is just as formidable and watchable as you might have hoped

As Sam, George Ferrier finds a lovely balance between self-absorption and destructiveness – and showing us flashes of the vulnerability and pain that he is trying so hard to deny or conceal. No matter what the poster and the trailer is telling you, Juniper is Sam's story and Ferrier hands in a performance that does it justice.

Next to Sam, Marton Csokas as dad feels a little underwritten and underused. The script sends him off to England for a long middle section of the film – and then doesn't seem too certain of what to do with him when he's around, other than compound some of Sam's angst while he ferries him around in a Range Rover.

Likewise, Edith Poor as Ruth's nurse. We learn early that she is a devout young woman and that her faith is challenged by the atheist-and-bloody-proud-of-it Ruth, but this potential conflict goes mostly unspoken and undeveloped.

But the star here – and the person you've come to see, is Rampling. And she is just as formidable and watchable as you might have hoped. Rampling is a genuine old-school star with a long history of being absolutely the best thing about many of the films she has appeared in.

Supplied Go and see Juniper, for Rampling, of course, but for everything else as well.

As Ruth, she effortlessly conveys that she has lived a long and adventurous life during which she has only ever played by her own rules and too-bad for any broken hearts she has left in her wake. Rampling was made for this, and it was an incredible coup by debut feature director Matthew Saville to secure her. Rampling has form at supporting young film-makers, but only the ones she believes in, bearing scripts that she respects.

So if some of the character's stories get a little pushed to one side to make room for Rampling, I guess we could say that Juniper's greatest asset – the one that will assure its deserved success – might also be the thing that weakens it a little as a film.

Also, eighty–or–so year-olds who are getting through a bottle and more of spirits every day don't also tend to be early risers, clear of skin and twinkling of eye, dispensing droll wit and life lessons throughout the day. In my experience, they are more likely to be slumped in a corner, shouting for someone to come and change their pants. But that's just a personal observation.

Go and see Juniper, for Rampling, of course, but for everything else as well.

After preview screenings this long weekend, Juniper will open in select cinemas on October 28.