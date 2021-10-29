Whānau Mārama: NZ International Film Festival: The 12 widely screening must sees

The 2021 edition of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is scheduled to kick off in Wellington on November 4.

New Zealand’s annual feast of global cinema is back.

While current Covid-restrictions mean Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival has lost its largest audience, Auckland, and Hamilton could still yet succumb, it is still expected to roll out in 11 towns and cities around the nation over the next five weeks.

Reduced capacities and resulting smaller income potential means it is even more important for Kiwi cinephiles to get along and support what is one of the strongest programmes in the last few years. As usual, it offers something for everyone, from devastating dramas to quirky comedies and documentaries on a wide range of subjects.

Stuff to Watch has had the opportunity to view a number of titles and come up with this list of a dozen screening widely that we believe are well worth checking out.

Supplied Mass, Titane and Shiva Baby are among the terrific movies screening widely at this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival.

Supplied Vicky Kreips and Tim Roth team up for Bergman Island.

Bergman Island

Those who’ve been enjoying HBO’s modernised Scenes From a Marriage should definitely check out Mia Hansen-Love’s drama about a film-making couple making a pilgrimage to Ingmar Bergman’s Baltic island home in search of inspiration.

Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps’ relationship comes under increasing pressure, as their time on Faro highlights both their differences and provides them with opportunities for separate adventures. Will also appeal to those who enjoyed Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy.

Supplied Seidi Haarla’s Laura goes on a sometimes nightmarish train journey of self-discovery in Compartment No. 6.

Compartment No. 6

Another Linklater-inspired tale, albeit one with a very different tone. A hit at this year’s Cannes, this Finnish and Russian tale, based on a 2011 novel by Rosa Liksom, follows Finnish archaeology student Laura (Seidi Haarla) on a train journey from Moscow to Murmansk.

Seeking solitude, she finds herself increasingly uncomfortable with the confronting behaviour of her mysterious cabin-mate Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov). What follows is a tense, compelling trip which offers plenty of narrative twists and turns.

Supplied Shane MacGowan opens up about his life and career in Crock of Gold.

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

If you’ve only ever associated the former Pogues frontman with Fairytale of New York and his distinctive teeth, then you’ve only scratched the surface of the now 60-something’s rather incredible life.

Director Julien Temple, whose previous subjects have included The Sex Pistols, Glastonbury and The Clash’s Joe Strummer, mainly allows MacGowan to tell his much storied adventures in his own words, bringing it to vivid life via pub-based conversations with friends and family and an eclectic range of thematically appropriate animation styles.

Supplied Leah Purcell is The Drover’s Wife.

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Police Rescue and Wentworth star Leah Purcell wrote, directed and stars in this reimagining of Henry Lawson’s 1892 short story. She plays a heavily pregnant mother-of-four who finds herself in a tight spot when an escaped convict (RFDS’ Rob Collins) arrives at her homestead while her husband is away shifting their stock.

Following in the footsteps of The Nightingale and Sweet Country, this makes great use of the Australian countryside as a backdrop for some searing tension.

Supplied Flee has already taken home the Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize for best world cinema documentary.

Flee

Like 2008’s Golden Globe-winning Waltz with Bashir, Jonas Poher Rasmussen here uses animation to bring a harrowing tale to life. In this case, it’s the story of Amin and his family attempted to escape Afghanistan for a new life.

It’s a tale full of twists and turns, dangerous situations and potentially devastating setbacks, as well as the terrific use of two Scandinavian mega-hits: A-ha’s Take On Me and Roxette’s Joyride.

Supplied Maren Eggert is joined by a robotic Dan Stevens for I’m Your Man.

I’m Your Man

Germany’s entry into next year’s Academy Awards, Marina Schrader’s sci-fi rom-com features two terrific performances.

There’s Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens delivering near-flawless German and Maren Eggert fully deserving her Silver Bear (from this year’s Berlin Film Festival) for her role as a scientist road-testing a new line of humanoid cyborgs. Keep a look out for Toni Erdmann’s Sandra Huller in a key role.

Supplied Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales meet cute via Zoom in Language Lessons.

Language Lessons

The best example of pandemic-era film-making I’ve seen so far. Natalie Morales directs, co-wrote and stars in this charming tale about the Zoom-ed relationship between her Costa Rica-based Spanish language tutor and Mark Duplass’ Oakland-residing student.

Learning as much about each other as he does conversational Espanol, the result is a kind of platonic Before Sunrise for the 2020s.

Supplied In Mass, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton play a couple forced to face up to a difficult truth.

Mass

The film that made the most emotional impact on me from this year’s Sundance Film Festival in January. After a clever piece of light-hearted misdirection, this four-hander settles down into a gripping single-location drama, as two sets of parents try to resolve – and maybe even absolve – the hurt that has come between them.

Ann Dowd (who is already rightly being touted for an Oscar nomination), Martha Plimpton, Jason Isaacs and Reed Birney keep you guessing the outcome of their “discussions” until the final frames.

Supplied One Second is Zhang Yimou’s love letter to the power of cinema.

One Second

Veteran Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s latest drama is not only a love letter to the power of cinema, it also feels like his most personal film since 2005’s Riding Alone For Thousands of Miles.

Set during the Cultural Revolution, it’s the gorgeously told story of a man desperate to see a particular newsreel, whose plans are placed in jeopardy when a young girl attempts to steal it. A tale featuring plenty of slapstick, action and heaps of poignant moments.

Supplied Shiva Baby features a breakout performance from Rachel Sennott.

Shiva Baby

Destined to be this year’s Death at a Funeral or Toni Erdmann, this is the edgy, laugh-out-loud comedy anybody who braves it will be endlessly talking about.

Featuring a breakout performance from Rachel Sennott, writer-director Emma Seligman’s feature debut is the story of a feckless young woman who finds her worlds colliding when she runs into her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend while attending a funeral service with her devoutly Jewish parents.

Supplied Benjamin Voisin’s David and Felix Lefebvre’s Alex enjoy the Summer of 85.

Summer of 85

Festival favourite Francois Ozon’s (Swimming Pool, 8 Women) latest flick is a French adaptation of Aidan Chambers’ 1982 Southend-set novel Dance on My Grave.

The action here is in Le Treport, as young Alex (Felix Lefebvre) becomes increasingly infatuated with the mercurial David (Benjamin Voisin). Air’s JB Dunckel provides the evocative soundtrack, alongside classic cuts from Rod Stewart and The Cure.

Supplied Titane is filled with visceral thrills and imagery not easily forgotten.

Titane

This year’s Palme D’or winner is certainly not for the faint-hearted. A kind of cross between David Cronenberg’s Crash and Scarlett Johansson starrer Under the Skin, Julia Ducournau’s French “horror” is filled with visceral thrills and imagery not easily forgotten.

At its heart, it is the story of the troubled Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), who finds an unlikely new home when taken in by an aging fire chief (Vincent Lindon), who is convinced the newly cropped young woman is actually his long lost son.

Currently scheduled to kick off in Wellington next Thursday, November 4, Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is also planning visits to Christchurch, Dunedin, Gore, Hamilton, Hawke's Bay, Masterton, Nelson, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Tauranga and Timaru between then and December 5.