The Green Knight: Amazon's mind-bending medieval fantasy a wild ride

The Green Knight (16+, 125mins) Directed by David Lowery ****

They are films not easily forgotten.

Evocative, provocative and filled with emotion and heart, David Lowery’s cinematic tales leave audiences with the impression that they’ve experienced – and felt – something.

From his poignant New Zealand-shot Pete’s Dragon, to the haunting romance of A Ghost Story and Robert Redford’s elegiac swansong The Old Man and the Gun, Lowery has impressed with his ability to combine compelling storytelling, with pacing, tone and an emphasis on character that’s a refreshing change from modern Hollywood’s action and over-dramatisation obsession.

Lowery’s latest effort, is like Pete’s, a throwback to the movies of the 1970s and ‘80s. This is a fantasy adventure in the vein of Excalibur, Willow, Time Bandits and The NeverEnding Story. An epic quest designed to take the viewer on as much of a journey as its protagonist and leave you with plenty to ponder as the end credits roll.

An adaptation of an anonymously written 14th Century chivalric romantic poem, The Green Knight is the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel). Feckless and seemingly directionless, he returns from Christmas night carousing to a dressing down from his mother Morgan Le Fay (Sarita Choudhury).

After he claims to have been at mass all night, she pithily observes that he must have really been “drinking in the sacraments”. Claiming that she has “no guts for merriment this year”, she asks her boy to attend his Uncle, the King’s (Sean Harris), festivities and tell her what he sees. Once there, he becomes the centre of attention when the monarch requests a story as a gift, “so that I may know thee better”.

“I have none to tell,” the young man sadly reports.

Sir Gawain's (Dev Patel) rash response to a challenge puts his life in peril in The Green Knight.

But any shock response from the court is drowned out by the sudden arrival of a giant. Introducing himself as The Green Knight, he offers a challenge to “whatever knight is boldest of blood and bravest of heart” to take up arms and lay a blow upon him, a favour he will return in the far-off Green Chapel in exactly 12 months time.

Sensing his chance for glory, Gawain accepts, but despite the King’s warning that it is only a game, recklessly opts to decapitate his opponent when he yields. To Gawain’s horror, the Knight not only rises, but simply collects his head and stalks off, reminding all of the return fixture as he departs.

As the scene becomes legend, replayed in puppet shows throughout the kingdom over the next few months, time creeps closer to Gawain’s seeming date with destiny. He has remained relatively untroubled by it, until just days out, the King strongly hint at his obligations and honour that needs to be upheld. Somewhat reluctantly, Gawain begins the potentially arduous trip to the Chapel, uncertain as to whether he’ll ever see his home of Camelot again.

Alicia Vikander actually has dual roles in The Green Knight.

While episodic in nature, Lowery embraces the set-piece scenarios, weaving chapter headings and even an interlude into the story. Each encounter has a specific role to play in opening up Gawain’s world view and the characters he comes across all leave a mark, both on him and those watching. There’s Barry Keoghan’s (Dunkirk) conniving scavenger, Erin Kellyman’s (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) bereft Winifred, Joel Edgerton’s (who himself played Gawain in 2004's King Arthur) convivial Lord and Alicia Vikander’s (Tomb Raider) seductive Lady.

Through some sumptuous cinematography and magnificent uses of reflections, tracking shots, misdirection and the full use of the frame, Lowery ensures each chapter resonates and crackles with sometimes nervous energy.

There is no denying that the setting and sometimes languid pacing will be divisive and challenging, especially the near-wordless denouement, but for those able to embrace The Green Knight’s sensibilities the rewards are bountiful.

If there’s a tinge of disappointment, it’s that this most cinematic of movies can’t be seen in Kiwi movie theatres at a time when we’re crying out for visual spectacles allied to thought-provoking storytelling.

The Green Knight is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.