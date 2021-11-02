Peter Jackson's Beatles doco, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop among November's must see TV

November's new TV includes another potential big-hit Netflix drama from South Korea, while Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd team up for a quirky Apple TV+ original.

After the year we’ve had, Kiwis could be forgiven for wanting to spend most of this month on the couch.

Fortunately, there’s a truly impressive line-up of new viewing goodies that should help stave off any boredom.

Amongst the free-to-air highlights, TVNZ 2 has Aussie comedy Spreadsheet (November 9) and welcomes back former reality series favourite Beauty & the Geek (November 8), while TVNZ 1 has another series of the Kiwi real-life crime show Cold Case (November 9).

Neon’s treats include the fourth series of Yellowstone (November 8) and the second series of the hilarious The Great (November 20), while UKTV has the New Zealand debut of the British panel show Richard Osman’s House of Games Night (November 12).

Over on Netflix, there’s Swedish thriller The Unlikely Murderer (November 5), the animated League of Legends universe-set Arcane (November 6), season six of Riverdale (November 17), while Apple TV+ joins the South Korean television revolution with Dr Brain (November 4) and Disney+ has another round of The World According to Jeff Goldblum (November 12).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the dozen titles we’re most excited to see debut over the next four weeks.

Supplied The Beatles: Get Back’s lovingly restored archival footage shows the Fab Four attempting to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live show in more than two years.

The Beatles: Get Back (November 25, Disney+)

Originally envisioned as a one-off documentary, Sir Peter Jackson’s reputation for extended running-times has resulted in this becoming a three-part endeavour debuting on consecutive nights.

It aims to take audiences back in time to the Fab Four’s January 1969 recording sessions, known now as a pivotal point in music history. The lovingly restored archival footage shows them attempting to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live show in more than two years.

Supplied James Nesbitt plays Bloodlands’ Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick.

Bloodlands (November 7, TVNZ1)

Cold Feet and The Missing’s James Nesbitt headlines this four-part BBC police procedural. He plays Northern Irish Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick, who discovers his latest case, a kidnapping, has a connection with an infamous cold case of enormous personal significance to him.

“A detective drama with ever-changing pace, excellent performances from its stellar cast, scenic Belfast backdrops and a multi-layered plot that'll leave you counting down the days until the next episode airs,” wrote Radio Times’ Lauren Morris.

Supplied Mayim Bialik is the “reimagined” Miranda Hart in Call Me Kat.

Call Me Kat (November 10, TVNZ2)

Blossom and The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik stars in this American “reimagining” of British mega-hit Miranda. Relocating the action to Louisville, Kentucky, this has our heroine leaving her university job in order to open a cat cafe. Swoosie Kurtz plays her mother – such fun.

“If you're looking for a place to escape for thirty minutes of non-stop laughs, performed by some of the best in the business, Call Me Kat is absolutely the perfect choice,” wrote Geeks of Color’s Stephanie Holland.

Supplied John Cho plays Spike Spiegel on Cowboy Bebop.

Cowboy Bebop (November 19, Netflix)

A New Zealand-shot live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime series of the same name.

Set in the year 2071, this 10-part series focuses on the adventures of a ragtag group of bounty hunters chasing down criminals across the Solar System. The cast includes John Cho, Alex Hassell, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine and our own Rachel House.

Supplied Is Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan really still a lumberjack a decade on from his disappearance?

Dexter: New Blood (November 8, Neon)

A decade after disappearing into the eye of Hurricane Laura (and delivering one of the worst series endings in TV history), Michael C. Hall’s affable serial killer has washed up in the small town of Iron Lake, New York.

But while Dexter may have embraced his new life, in the wake of unexpected events in the close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons. Amongst the newcomers for this 10-part revival are Billions’ Clancy Brown and Westworld’s Julia Jones.

Supplied Michael Keaton headlines Dopesick’s truly impressive ensemble.

Dopesick (November 12, Disney+)

Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever and Will Poulter team up for this eight-part drama based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Beth Macy. It details how one company triggered one of the worst drug epidemics in American history.

“Distills a complicated story into a compelling, heartbreaking series – tallying the human cost of a crisis that started in company boardrooms, earned billions and turned the country upside down in the process,” wrote NPR’s Eric Deggans.

Supplied Hailee Steinfeld teams up with Jeremy Renner for Hawkeye.

Hawkeye (November 24, Disney+)

As the title suggests, Marvel’s latest six-part Cinematic Universe spin-off focuses on Jeremy Runner’s archer, who here teams up with another character good with a bow-and-arrow – Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

Also look out for Vera Farmiga and expect it to tie into the events featured during the post-credits sequence of Black Widow.

Supplied Could Hellbound be the next Squid Game for Netflix?

Hellbound (November 19, Netflix)

No doubt the global streaming service will be hoping they have another Squid Game on their hands with this six-part South Korean thriller about a group of otherworldly beings known for condemning individuals to hell.

After they cause mayhem, religious group The New Truth rises up in response. However, there are those who don’t trust their motives either.

Supplied Former Anchorman co-stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell reunite for The Shrink Next Door.

The Shrink Next Door (November 12, Apple TV+)

Inspired by real-life events, this eight-part drama details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist-to-the-stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell).

Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business.

Supplied Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes plays brothers in True Story.

True Story (November 25, Netflix)

Kevin Hart takes on a rare dramatic role for this seven-part tale about a “world-famous comedian” who is forced to answer the question of how far he'll go to protect what he has, during a tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Wesley Snipes plays his troubled older brother, while Narcos showrunner Eric Newman is executive producing.

Supplied Rosamund Pike is The Wheel of Time’s Moriaine.

The Wheel of Time (November 19, Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Robert Jordan’s beloved, best-selling fantasy novels, this eight-part series is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, and only certain women are allowed to access it.

The story follows Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, who must embark on a dangerous mission with five young men and women. Kiwi Zoë Robins (Black Christmas) also features.

Supplied Kiwi actor Melanie Lynskey returns to the spotlight in Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets (November 16, Neon)

Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and our own Melanie Lynskey head an impressive ensemble assembled for this 10-part combination of survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama.

It’s the story of a team of wildly talented high school football players who have to overcome many obstacles and privations in order to survive a plane crash deep in the remote wilderness.