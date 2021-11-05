Wizards of Waverly Place: Selena Gomez's Disney coming-of-age sitcom still rocks

Selena Gomez got her start on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place.

Wizards of Waverly Place

If you’re already missing Selena Gomez now that Only Murders in the Building has wrapped, step into the vault and give this coming-of-age comedy a go.

The tween series centres around the Russo siblings (Alex, Justin and Max), who may seem like normal American teenagers, but are actually wizards in training.

Like all great Disney sitcoms of the late-noughties, Alex has loving parents who go above-and-beyond, a somewhat aloof best friend, brothers that love to wind her up and a whole lot of silly problems that need to be overcome before each episode ends.

Supplied Selena Gomez’ first major starring role was on Disney sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

Disney+ The Big Leap is now available to stream on Disney+

The Big Leap

One Tree Hill, Brothers & Sisters and Dawson’s Creek fans, gather ‘round.

The Big Leap is the latest tug-on-your-heartstrings series to land on Disney+. The series centres around a group of normal everyday people who are dissatisfied with their lives, and take a chance auditioning for a reality TV show about amateur dancers.

One of the show’s executive producers is known for her work on Friday Night Lights, while the series’ director was at the helm for a bunch of Modern Family episodes (star power, baby!). If you still aren’t convinced, just watch the trailer. Trust us, it looks great.

Disney+ Disney's Magic Bake Off is now available to stream on Disney+

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

Think of this show like The Great British Bake-Off meets Cupcake Wars meets Masterchef Kids.

In this original Disney series, three teams of two work together to create wildly impressive cakes inspired by different parts of the Disney universe.

Honestly, it is the most wholesome G-rated television you’ll watch all week. It’s colourful, lively and the contestants are insanely cute (also, how are there kids out there who know how to make white chocolate ganache? Geniuses).

There’s an episode based around the Disney Princesses, one about The Lion King, and so much more.

Disney+ Nine seasons of 24 are now available to stream on Disney+

24

Remember when it was 2003 and everyone was so totally obsessed with Kiefer Sutherland? Because he was the star of this unique and intriguing series that gripped you from start to finish?

Each season of this crime drama unfolds in just one 24-hour day. If you fancy jumping in a time machine, take yourself back to season one, where we first meet CTU agent Jack Bauer. It’s here that you’ll see that the man does it all, from thwarting presidential assassinations to stopping cybersecurity attacks, and everything in between.

20th Century Fox Life of Pi is now available to stream on Disney+

Life of Pi

In this 2012 film (based on a philosophical novel of the same name), viewers embark on the adventure of a lifetime with young Pi Patel.

The story becomes one of survival after a cataclysmic shipwreck leaves Pi and his companion stuck on a lifeboat together, fighting to stay alive. That companion is a fiery Bengal tiger named Richard Parker.

Days become weeks and weeks become months, in this incredible film, in which the pair refuse to give up on finding their way back to safety.