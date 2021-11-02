Wild Wild West: One of the worst blockbusters of the '90s comes to Netflix

Wild Wild West (13+, 105mins) Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld **

The Wild Wild West was an American television show which ran for five years in the late 1960s.

Described at the time as cross between Maverick and The Man From Uncle, it was a bizarre mix of western and science-fiction tropes. The heroes were two special agents, the square-jawed John Wayne-esque James T. West (Robert Conrad, whose character’s moniker was suspiciously like a certain Star Trek captain) and master-of-disguise Artemus Gordon (Ross Martin).

Their job was to travel about the “Old West” in the 1870s, tackling bizarre villains (most notably Miguelito Loveless) who employed Jules Verne-style retro-tech devices in their evil schemes. Historically accurate it was not, but it had its fans.

Thirty years after its demise, Hollywood, as part of a wave of nostalgia for ‘60s TV that had also included reimagining Mission: Impossible, Maverick and Lost in Space for the big screen, decided it was ripe for reinvention and employed the then biggest movie star in the world to help bring it to life.

The result was a multi-Razzie-winning 1999 box-office disaster that almost completely derailed Will Smith’s film career (he apparently turned down The Matrix to make it), a movie that needed reshoots because test audiences didn’t realise it was supposed to be a comedy and that allegedly only attracted ticket sales amongst younger folk in the US because they used it as cover to sneak into the R-rated South Park movie and American Pie.

Supplied Kevin Kline and Will Smith teamed up for 1999’s Wild Wild West.

Clearly hoping to emulate the success of Men In Black two years earlier, the producers decided to team up Smith with another more-experienced-thespian-with-gravitas in Kevin Kline (to play Gordon) and brought back MIB helmer Barry Sonnenfeld to direct. Up against the central pair was aggrieved Confederate inventor Dr Arliss Loveless (a legless – but not in the Jack Sparrow sense – Kenneth Branagh). It’s revealed that he has kidnapped the country’s top scientists and developed a vast weapon of mass destruction with which he intends to create a divided state of America.

At the time, one of the most expensive movies ever made, it’s clear all the budget went on the special-effects, because the four writers came up with a story that boasted plot holes the size of Texas. We are never told how Loveless lost his legs, where the missing scientists were kept, or how he built his weapon.

Supplied Even the undoubted charisma of an in-his-prime Will Smith can't save Wild Wild West.

As for the acting, apart from the tragic waste of the talented Salma Hayek and Branagh’s over-the-top hamming, the major problem is the pairing of Smith and Kline. Whoever decided that Smith should play the straight-man should have had their head read. It just doesn’t work.

As he’d proved in everything from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air to Independence Day, Smith, especially at that stage in his career, had a swagger and terrific sense of comedic timing which should have been utilised here, instead of having a Sophie’s Choice and Cry Freedom-starring, two-time Tony Award-winner acting the goat.

In the end, the only relief is that Sonnenfeld is a director who believed that movies should be short.

Wild Wild West is now streaming on Netflix.