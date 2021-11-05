Temple: Neon's slick, twisted medical thriller's lurid delights hard to resist

Season two of Temple is now available to stream on Neon.

Temple

There’s a mosquito bothering Daniel Milton. Irritatingly evasive, it’s buzzing in his ears, landing multiple times on the lean, clean lines of his smooth, beautifully manicured face.

The metaphor runs through episode one of the second season of Temple and represents the escalating tension in his brain, trying to keep up with all the lies he’s told so far.

Milton (Mark Strong) has a lot of explaining to do, but if you’ve seen season one of this slick, twisted medical thriller, you’ll know all about that. Milton is a well-respected heart surgeon operating an illegal sanatorium underneath a London tube station, while trying to keep his dying wife alive. Sound complicated? That’s not the half of it.

With visual flair (and flare) reminiscent of shows like Dexter or Hannibal, it also boasts a similar amount of internal organs and blood. It makes up for being slightly far-fetched by being sharply written, clever, addictive and, most importantly, despite its graphic detail and morally complex territory, fun.

A remake of a successful Norwegian show, it’s a hard one not to binge, with top-shelf everything. Three thousand pound suits, million-dollar camera budgets, rich, toe-curling scripts and the finest British actors all round.

Supplied Mark Strong plays Temple’s troubled Daniel Milton.

Neon Robbie is now available to stream on Neon.

Robbie

Rory Scovel carved a niche for himself writing absurd sketches for The Eric Andre Show and taking small acting roles in comedies like Physical and Superstore, before trying his hand at being a leading man. Or perhaps man-child would be more appropriate.

Robbie is thirty, working in an icecream store and dreaming of being a great basketball coach like his dad. When he finds out he has a 10-year-old son and the young lad is a prodigiously talented ball player, he finds a (selfish) reason to grow up. Being a father is a chance to sort out his sexist, borderline racist behaviour, his overwhelmingly ignorant views and find some semblance of functional adulthood.

There is so much about this show that shouldn’t work, but it delivers some pretty huge guffaws. Look out for a spectacular performance from Mary Holland, Beau Bridges having a blast as Robbie’s overachieving father and a rollercoaster (sometimes you want to get off) of cringe-inducing awkward laughter.

It’s got heart though. As with Eastbound & Down’s Kenny Powers, the audience are in on the joke here and watching Robbie evolve beyond his childish expectations (or not) is the joy here.

Supplied Arrival is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Neon.

Arrival

One of the most beautiful, emotional and original science-fiction films of the last decade, this was visionary director Denis Villeneuve’s first film in the genre, before making Blade Runner 2049 and his long-awaited (and already highly-celebrated) Dune adaptation.

It’s an alien invasion, but not like we’ve ever seen before.

Amy Adams anchors this soulful sci-fi masterpiece, as a linguist recruited to communicate with our unexpected interstellar visitors. They seem to be peacefully hovering over multiple cities, but aliens hovering, peacefully or not, is enough to make humans a little trigger-happy. However, Arrival is so much more than just creatures from outer space.

It’s about life and death, and what those words mean. It’s about what words mean and what we mean when we use them. It’s about the narrow way we see the world, only allowing us to perceive existence through duality. It’s about the human experience, love, pain and potential regret. Sorry, I get carried away, there are also aliens.

The creatures themselves look (and sound) unlike any off-world creatures seen on screen. The whole film is so stunningly realised, with every frame so gorgeously conceived and rendered and a story so eloquent, it’s a movie that benefits from more than one viewing.

Supplied Paula is now available to stream on Neon.

Paula

A chilling three-parter about obsession, desperation and bad choices, this is a grim ride and a gruesome tale about men who latch on to women. Paula teaches chemistry, physics and a little maths to ungrateful teenagers and is doing her best to halt the affair she’s been having with the school's rugby coach.

James (who is not the rugby coach) has hustled all his life. At the moment, he’s juggling girlfriends, running up debt and grifting people left, right and centre to swing a few extra pounds where he can.

Their one-off tryst should have been a simple encounter – two lonely souls reaching out to each other, but naturally things take a dark turn.

This is a good watch, equal parts quiet and explosive, and deals with constant, impending danger with clever, incremental narrative reveals. The acting is spot on and there are moments of horrific tension – you often know bad things are coming long before they do.

The ending isn’t going to please everyone, but that’s the way it goes. In the end, desperate people do desperate things.

SoHo Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is now available to stream on Neon.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

While contemporaries like Seinfeld, Gervais and Chapelle complain about cancel culture (from their enormous platforms), Larry David is laughing all the way to the bank.

Although he’s poked the bear many, many times (David may be the last white comic to survive saying the N word to be provocative), he just keeps smiling and walking away unscathed.

Whats his secret? For a start, it’s never personal. It’s not like he just goes after race or gender, and his overstated caricature always makes himself the primary target. David is the butt of the joke first, everybody else second. He channels his bottomless anger and frustration with clinical precision and his commitment to the bit eventually wins most people over.

I laughed so many times during the first episode of season 11. Someone dies in David’s backyard, which brings up local building code regulations about the need for a five-foot fence around every pool. That complicates the new show he’s pitching to Netflix. Then there’s his friend (who may or may not be suffering dementia) who owes him $6000, while his girlfriend (Lucy Liu) starts to see him as frail, after an unfortunate accident.

There is such a thing as too much Larry David, but to be honest, if the first hints of this latest season are anything to go by, he’s never been in better form.