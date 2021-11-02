Doctor Who: Show goes for broke as marvellous Jodie Whittaker's Endgame approaches

The latest season of Doctor Who is now streaming on TVNZ OnDemand with new episodes dropping each Monday.

REVIEW: After discovering the show’s fanbase hasn’t been quite the broad church he’d hoped (both in terms of dwindling viewing figures and world-view), showrunner Chris Chibnall has decided to go for broke in the final term of his tenure.

Hence the season opener The Halloween Apocalypse (now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand) doubles as the start of a six-story arc subtitled Flux.

On the scene-setting evidence here, it promises to pit The Doctor (the magnificent Jodie Whittaker) against a number of old foes, as she attempts to stave off what appears to be the end of the universe.

It’s not the first time the now almost 60-year-old British sci-fi series has attempted such a storytelling feat in the Tardis televisual universe, there was the six-taled, 26-episode The Key to Time during Tom Baker’s time and 1986’s Trial of a Timelord, the 14-part run that ultimately ended Colin Baker’s reign (episodes that ironically eventually debuted – aka were dumped – by TVNZ into late-afternoon programming, as this new instalment was, but instead of hours after their UK broadcast, as happened this time around, it was years later). In fact, most of the Doctors have had some kind of ongoing background storyline, from Christopher Eccelston’s Bad Wolf to the mystery surrounding Matt Smith’s “new companion” Clara Oswald.

Naturally, it’s also not unusual for an unravelling of time and space to be the basis for a plotline. Fans of a certain vintage will certainly get echoes of 1983’s Logopolis in the looming threat of entropy, although this certainly goes early – and hard.

When we catch up with 13 (Whittaker) and her sole remaining companion Yaz (Mandip Gill), they are facing seemingly imminent death, handcuffed to an anti-gravity bar high above an acidic planet, which is about to be engulfed by a giant star.

It’s a trap set by Karvanista (Craige Els), tired of being hounded across the universe by the Time Lord, who is desperate to know more about his work as an agent for the shadowy Division. Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t result in her death, but rather a resolve that “no one gets away with doing that to us”.

Supplied Jodie Whittaker’s 13th incarnation of The Doctor boasts just enough chutzpah and deadpan delivery of throwaway one-liners to ensure it’s worth sticking around to see how her final season plays out.

Tracking his movements to Klopp-era Liverpool, the pair discover that Karvanista has kidnapped Dan Lewis (comedian John Bishop), a seemingly ordinary Scouser.

Plagued by distracting visions, eccentric Tardis behaviour and an increasingly irate Yaz, The Doctor eventually catches up with her quarry, only to discover things are very much not as they seem.

There’s a definite sense of throwing the kitchen sink at the audience in this episode that weirdly feels more like a festive special, or a finale. New and old crowd pleasing foes are teased, while fans of two fellow mega-franchises might notice some eerie familiarities around both the big bad’s “snappy” method of killing and The Doctor’s neural link to this universe-threatening nemesis.

Supplied Comedian John Bishop has joined the Doctor Who cast for the latest season.

At times, it all feels a little too breathless, dialogue is still lost amongst the over-caffeinated soundtrack, while chaos often wins over cool logic, but there’s enough intrigue posed by the premise and Whittaker’s 13 boasts just enough chutzpah and deadpan delivery of throwaway one-liners to ensure it’s worth sticking around to see how it all plays out and how the best (and scariest) villains of the show’s modern era will be making their return to centre stage.

