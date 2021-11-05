The Matrix: With perfect timing, the original trilogy is now available on Amazon

The Matrix Trilogy

With a new Matrix film approaching, now is the perfect time to catch up on the originals.

The first trilogy (The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions) are all now available to view on Amazon Prime Video, and while the sequels had diminishing returns, the originality and style of the franchise has withstood the test of time, particularly when viewed against the superhero-dominated, CGI messiness of modern blockbuster filmmaking.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are brilliant in their iconic roles, and the social commentary of the concept has only become more relevant now that we’re more plugged in (so to speak) to technology than ever. But above all, these are action films, and they’re a bloody good time.

Land

Actress Robin Wright, best known for The Princess Bride or House of Cards (depending on who you ask), made her directorial debut earlier this year, with this story of a grieving woman who rediscovers herself in the Wyoming wilderness after experiencing a tragedy.

The film is nothing to write home about – the screenplay, from Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam, is too thin to match its thematic goals – but the locations are magnificent, and Wright gives it her all, delivering a fine performance alongside her helming duties. Worth it for the views.

Don’t Breathe

Halloween has been and gone, but for those who weren’t properly able to celebrate this year, Amazon Prime Video has a bunch of scary movies perfect for continuing the spooky season in your bubble as long as you like.

There’s a wealth of them on there, but I’m highlighting this one this week, because I’ll never forget seeing this at the cinema in Auckland years ago, knowing nothing about it, and being spooked to bits.

Jane Levy, Dylan Minette and Daniel Zovatto play teenagers who break into a blind veteran named Norman’s house to steal his money, only to discover that Norman is nowhere near as defenceless as they first thought.

There are so many incredible jump scares in this film that I’d advise keeping any food or drink away from the couch, ‘cause you’re bound to spill it in a moment of terror. At under an hour-and-a-half, it’s a brilliantly trim and genuinely riveting horror/thriller.

Eat Pray Love

Not a good film by any means, but sometimes you need a bad film of exactly this ilk: frothy, silly and as pleasurable as wrapping yourself in a warm blanket.

Julia Roberts stars in Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert’s bestselling memoir, which chronicles her experiences of travelling the world to find herself again after a shattering divorce.

Think of this as the chaser after you take the shot that is the aforementioned Land: where Wright’s film is a self-serious drama, Eat Pray Love has no pretences about its purpose as light entertainment. Both films deal with similar themes, but if you want to switch off for two hours, I’d recommend settling back and watching Julia Roberts embarrass herself around the world via alarming amounts of cultural insensitivity.