Love Life: Romantic-drama anthology series is back on TVNZ and better than ever

Love Life

In Season 1, Darby (Anna Kendrick) was a woman in her 20s, wondering if she would ever have a healthy, happy relationship, or be forever dating losers, creeps and “too nice” guys.

I found it a bit trite, coasting on Anna Kendrick’s goofy charms and easy chemistry with predictable plotlines. Thankfully, Love Life Season 2, is entirely different.

Bye-bye, whimsical white girl whinging, hello Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper, Chidi from The Good Place) a late-30s, Black book editor. Married to his college girlfriend, he has what Darby hoped for: a stable, loving adult relationship based on lust, trust and respect. That is, until he meets Mia and blows up his life.

It's refreshing to see a show that deals with the realities of modern relationships, instead of peddling fairytales or soap-opera levels of criminal dysfunction. These days, technology and the digital space have led to a blurring of social lines of engagement. When does a friendship become an emotional affair? What restraints – if any – does one partner have the right to ask of another? It’s complicated.

Marcus doesn’t always get it right, but this season of Love Life is sharp, funny and insightful, and Harper gives a terrific performance.

Supplied WIlliam Jackson Harper plays Love Life’s Marcus Watkins.

READ MORE:

* Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance: Forget The F Word, TVNZ now boasts The WTF Quiz

* Doctor Who: Show goes for broke as marvellous Jodie Whittaker's Endgame approaches

* Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family: TVNZ's Governess solo show worth the Chase

* We binge-watched all five Twilight movies so you don't have to relive the horror

* The 13 best prom movies that are almost better than the real thing

* Five actors who hated the characters they played



SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT Robert Pattinson has admitted he made it through his Twilight experience by taking a lot of drugs.

Twilight

Bella is the clumsy, pathologically lip-biting new girl in town. She’s not like other girls, which is why the cutest boy in school, the brooding Edward Cullen, can’t take his eyes off her.

Except Edward and his four foster siblings (conveniently paired in long-term relationships, which is no creepier than the fact they all look 35) are vampires. Hence, all that dramatic glowering is because they are flexing their superior powers of self-control. No human blood for these Vege Vampires! Behold how moral they are! Which is why it’s totally OK for Edward to follow Bella and break into her room to watch her sleep at night. He doesn’t need consent – it’s for her own good. (And stalking is just for mortals.)

With a little help from the token Native American charaacters, Bella learns what Edward is. He makes her say it – a declaration of everything good girls should not want. Then he bounds up the mOuntain like a goat and exposes himself to her in the sunlight: a sparkling showpony of vampiric perfection.

And…I can’t. As someone who has loved the horror genre my whole life, Twilight pains me. Edward is a sanctimonius control freak with zero respect for his partner’s agency, used by the author Stephenie Meyer to preach that abstaining from the act of unifying their love is the only way to respect and protect Bella’s soul; a task Edward should be responsible for. Having sex/letting him drink her blood is just a slippery slope to getting married/turning her into a vampire for eternity. Spoiler! Whoops. My bad.

Seriously though, Twilight “can” be watched as a bit of fun; just make sure any impressionable viewers know the importance of boundaries, communication and respect in relationships.

The Game of Thrones star has a new show now streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.

Two Weeks To Live

Maisie Williams stars as Kim, raised off-the-grid in deepest, darkest Scotland by her mother after witnessing the murder of her father as a little girl.

Together, they lived under the guise of preparing for the coming apocalypse, a story carefully cultivated by Kim’s Mum (Fleabag’s Sian Clifford) Still, all girls grow up and want to escape the grind of daily dinner disembowelments and water purification duties, so off to the city Kim heads, with a very special to-do list.

At her first-ever pub, she meets two brothers and goes home with them. When one shows her a story online announcing nuclear war has just broken out, she believes it and rushes off to fulfil the most important thing on her list before she dies: avenge her father’s death.

At first, little things like the fake news site with a stylised Trump logo add sly humour to the show. Her mother’s scathing takedowns of things liike fragile male egos and the insincerity of social graces do a similar job, and they’re needed to balance out the naivety of Kim’s character.

Unfortunately, sub-plots pile up, and the humour of the first episodes gets lost in the slog to the end. Williams and Clifford are great together; if only there were more space for them to explore the necessary dynamic of the set-up, before rushing to break it.

TVNZ OnDemand Season 4 of All American is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

All American

Season 4 is here, and I have to say something about the elephant in the room. Or is that herd of them? Yes, writers of All American, I’m talking about you.

If you haven’t seen the season three finale and the first episode of the new season, stop reading now. Coop getting shot and Layla nearly dying at the hands of her suicidal friend Carrie has to be some of the worst writing I’ve ever seen on this show. The Coop/Mo showdown is written like a pantomime and overacted to the point of laughter.

As for Layla, the Carrie storyline was obviously trying to illustrate her battle with depression and how far she’d come, but using a super distressed emotionally unpredictable murderous cliffhanger – literally – is neither a cool, nor funny way to do it.

I expected more from this show – do better, All American.