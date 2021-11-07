Bloodlands: Predictability lets down TVNZ's promising Irish police procedural

James Nesbitt stars in Bloodlands, a new drama from the producers of Bodyguard and Line Of Duty.

REVIEW: James Nesbitt has always been an actor of contrasts.

There’s the cheeky, charismatic chappy who first came to global prominence in Cold Feet, and the serious, dramatic actor who inhabited roles in the likes of The Missing and 2016’s The Secret.

It’s definitely the latter persona he leans into in his latest role as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick in the four-part Northern Ireland-set police procedural Bloodlands (which begins screening on TVNZ 1 tonight at 9.35pm, before becoming available on TVNZ OnDemand)

The widower is visiting his med school daughter Izzie, when he’s called to a crime scene. A car is being pulled from the drink in Stratford Lough, but rather than a body, there’s a subsequent phone message that suggests the vehicle’s owner Pat Keenan (Peter Ballance) has been kidnapped. He might be best known as the owner of a freight haulage business now, but he has historical links to the IRA and connections with organised crime (two groups whose distinctions have become increasingly blurry over the years).

As Brannick looks for clues, partner Detective Sergeant Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna) notices something is off – he appears somewhat distracted, especially after being handed a photograph from Keenan’s vehicle.

“Is there something you’re not telling me?” she enquires. “Yes, carry on,” comes the brusque reply.

McGovern gets even more suspicious when Brannick conducts an onsite meeting with his old friend and boss, Chief Superintendent Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch), with the senior officer himself even expressing surprise at his choice of spot. “I drove past 19 pubs on the way here,” he observes. An animated discussion ensues, in which Twomey urges his mate that certain things “are best left in the past”.

Supplied James Nesbitt plays Bloodlands’ Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick.

Determined to find Keenan, Brannick seeks out the man’s wife, but receives a less-than-friendly welcome. And when he follows up on a tip that Keenan had needed a recent hospital visit, a firebombing right outside the police station sends a clear cease-and-desist message, one that Brannick studiously attempts to ignore, much to the bemusement and chagrin of his superiors and colleagues.

Writer-director Chris Brandon’s (2015’s Dublin-based Red Rock) crime drama does a good job of establishing a tone and the simmering tensions at play, but there’s a sense of telegraphed storytelling and predictable plotting as the “revelations” play out exactly how most viewers could have predicted from the outset.

Nesbitt holds it all together with his five-yard stare and clipped, irascible delivery, but you yearn for a little more depth both from his character and the various supporting characters. And when you find yourself sidetracked by playing spot-the-Derry-Girls-actor amongst those cameoing, you know you haven’t been completely engrossed by the drama.

Supplied If you’re a fan of James Nesbitt or British crime dramas, then you’ll likely find plenty to enjoy here, but top-notch, essential appointment viewing, this is not.

Bloodlands is being sold by its links to Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, but also amongst its executive producers is former Who Dares Wins sketch show comedian Jimmy Mulville, who has potentially just as much influence over the show as his cop-show specialist colleague.

If you’re a fan of Nesbitt or British crime dramas, then you’ll likely find plenty to enjoy here, but top-notch, essential appointment viewing it is not.

Bloodlands begins screening at 9.35pm tonight, November 7, on TVNZ 1. It will also be available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.