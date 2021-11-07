The Auckland Online Film Festival: Why we should all get behind this initiative

Kajillionaire is just one of the 198 features put together as recommended viewing as part of the Auckland Online Film Festival.

OPINION: The Delta sequel that no one was asking for arrived in Tāmaki Makaurau just in time to wreck the plans for the city’s leg of the 2021 edition of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival.

With no time to get the permissions, licenCes or platform to relaunch that iteration of the Festival as an online event, the painful decision was made to cancel the Auckland season of the festival entirely. It maybe that the festival honchos are planning seasons of some of the bigger drawcards for later in the year, when the vaccination roll-out has made cinemas safe again, but for now, Auckland is without a film festival.

So, let us now gather to heap praise upon the heads of Doug Dillaman and a team of several, who have curated, organised and marketed a selection of 200-plus films and shorts under a Auckland Online Film Festival banner and are making them available – or, more accurately, pointing out their availability – on different streaming platforms.

Or, as it says on the Auckland Online Film Festival's Letterboxd page: “When NZIFF cancelled their Auckland installment, we decided to do something to fill the gaping vacuum for disconsolate film lovers. After all, we can't go to the cinemas, but we do have a bounty at our fingertips – if you can find it! So founder/head programmer Doug Dillaman reached out to others in the Auckland film community to put together a programme to scratch every itch.”

Supplied The Sparks Brothers, The Green Knight and Kajillionaire are among the Auckland Online Film Festival’s recommended titles.

Have a look at the AOFF's page. It's an incredibly well laid out and easily navigable selection of the quirky, the brilliant, the beautiful, the little-seen and the madder-than-a-sack-of-badgers – just like a great film festival should be. Click on the link of any film you like the look of, and you will be shown where and how it can be seen.

My picks – and it's hard to know where to even start – would definitely include Julian Boshier's Swagger of Thieves – on legendary Wellington rockers Head Like a Hole, David Lowery’s The Green Knight, Miranda July's exceptional Kajillionaire and the superlative Velvet Underground doco from Todd Haynes – who began his career with a student film on Karen Carpenter that featured mutilated Barbie Dolls in lieu of actual archive.

You'll also find a selection in tribute to the late and wonderful Bill Gosden, a decent curation of recent Palestinian Cinema and some of the latest from the African continent.

Supplied A selection of the recommended titles on the Auckland Online Film Festival’s Letterboxd page.

The Auckland Online Film Festival is a brilliant idea, executed perfectly. To have got this selection together in the time it has taken is simply astonishing.

And, you don't even have to be in Auckland to enjoy it. Go to the Letterboxd page and start viewing. This, like the film festival itself, is an initiative that truly deserves your support.

The Auckland Online Film Festival can be found at letterboxd.com/dillamonster/list/auckland-online-film-festival-2021