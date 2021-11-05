Colin in Black and White: Netflix's bingeable primer on recent American history

Colin in Black and White is now available to stream on Netflix.

Colin in Black and White

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a brilliantly polarising figure. In late 2016, while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick showed his support for the nascent Black Lives Matter movement by declining to stand for the ritualised singing of The Star Spangled Banner he and his team-mates were expected to participate in before every game.

Kaepernick and team mate Eric Reid sat, and then later “took a knee” – as if in prayer – during the anthem.

Taking a knee became a recognised and widespread form of silent protest in the next year, spurred on when the then president of the USA called on team-owners to “fire” any athlete who did so.

Since the murder of George Floyd in 2020, taking a knee has been a global sign of solidarity with the aims of the Black Lives Matter movement and all individuals and groups who work for equality and equal justice the world over.

So, a dramatised and performed recreation of Kaepernick’s early and formative life feels like a timely inclusion onto Netflix’s schedule – and Colin in Black and White seldom disappoints.

Kaepernick was adopted into a white family as an infant. He was raised by a loving and deeply Christian couple, who, in this telling, did everything they could to shield him from the racism that would be present every day of his life in the overwhelmingly white community.

Colin in Black and White – which Kaepernick co-wrote and narrates – is as subtle as a sledgehammer at times, especially for a film that is so clear-eyed on the power of “micro-aggressions”, but it also makes its points and tells Colin’s story economically – and well.

Over six 40-minute episodes, Colin in Black and White is a useful primer on recent American history and a good, lean introduction to a few lesser-known heroes of the Civil Rights movement. I binged the lot in one night. Recommended.

The Gentlemen is now streaming on Netflix.

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie’s 2019 tale sees the Sherlock and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director do what only he can apparently do – make a Guy Ritchie film.

Ritchie’s trademark and often-imitated and parodied style – Mockney wide boys, slow-fast-slow edits and outrageous coincidence fed into an over-stuffed blender – is more instantly recognisable than most. But even good-imitation Ritchie never quite moves at the pace, or gets away with as much, as the real thing.

The Gentlemen is Ritchie in unapologetic mode, delivering a labyrinthine and outrageous yarn, revolving around Matthew McConaughey’s marijuana mogul just trying to retire in peace, while half of London’s underworld tries to bully or swindle him out of his business before he can sell it.

McConaughey slots right into Ritchie’s world, while Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and a jaw-dropping Hugh Grant all look to be loving every minute of their work.

The Gentlemen is just as much fun as Ritchie classics Lock, Stock or Snatch.

Netflix The Motive is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Motive

This Israeli series unfolds over four, 45-minute or so episodes. This is a “true crime” documentary in which the crime is unspeakable, the killer confesses immediately and almost everything is still basically argued over.

What is certain is that in 1986, a 14-year-old boy murdered his entire family while they slept, with a military assault rifle that he had only that day been taught how to use.

Over the months and years the case has been endlessly argued and re-litigated in Israel, although even the family name remains an official secret, as under Israeli law, the young killer must also remain anonymous.

The Motive is an involving, disturbing show. Though it may be long-winded, with each episode feeling padded by repetition of material – and the makers have clearly recreated some shots that we allowed to assume are “archival” – I still stuck with the show to its unnerving conclusion. Recommended.