Zombieland: One of the best action-comedies of the noughties comes to Netflix

Zombieland (16+, 87mins) Directed by Ruben Fleischer ****½

It was amazing how quickly things went from bad to catastrophic.

When the virus struck, the first to go were “the fatties” and, as the infection spread, those unaffected had to get guns and learn how to use them, or face the prospect of becoming a human happy meal.

Then the zombies began to outnumber the humans, and now there seems to be only a small number of uninfected, who are forced to be constantly on the run.

One of those is Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), who has been battling zombies in Garland, Texas, for a while now, but is keen to head home to Ohio to see if it and his parents are still there.

Heading onto the highway, he encounters cowboy-hat-wearing “mean mutha” Tallahasse (Woody Harrelson), whose love of zombie-killing is matched only by his desperate desire for Twinkies. Tallahasse reluctantly agrees to take Columbus with him, but only if he will help him track down what remains of his favourite spongy snack, even if it is a potentially disastrous and fatal mission.

supplied Jesse Eisenberg plays the phobia-plagued Columbus in Zombieland.

If, like I once did, you thought Shaun of the Dead was the last word in zombie-comedy, you were dead wrong. Zombieland might lack Shaun's laid-back charm and low-fi solutions, but director Fleischer's (whose previous work had been as a behind-the-scenes man on the original Borat) whizz-bang, all-action undead-fest is a guaranteed hooting and hollering crowd-pleaser.

Point-of-view shots, on-screen graphics and variable film speeds add to the film's cartoonish nature, while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick's story is filled with memorable characters like Eisenberg's phobia and irritable bowel syndrome-plagued hero and Harrelson's real-life version of Yosemite Sam, who he plays with a gusto not seen from him in the previous decade. However, their thunder is almost completely stolen by a jaw-dropping celebrity cameo and Emma Stone’s fearless Wichita.

Reese and Wernick's story is also supremely self-reverential, and the cinematic version of trainspotters will delight in the references to such classics as Deliverance, Psycho, Babe and, er, Caddyshack.

That is not say this a film without menace, though. There are a couple of genuine "jump" moments, plenty of viscera and the zombies move with frightening speed (and yes, there are zombie strippers).

Featuring gleeful destruction, gallows humour and great one-liners ("It's like you're a penguin at the North Pole who hears the South Pole is real nice this time of year"), Zombieland is still as fresh as it was when it first debuted a dozen years ago. What more could you ask for?

Zombieland is now available to stream on Netflix.