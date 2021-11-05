The Garden of Evil: Disappointing Sir Peter Blake doco will leave viewers perplexed

The Garden of Evil (E, 78mins) Directed by Larry Keating ***

For all its promise and promises, writer-director-producer Larry Keating’s fascinating, but frustratingly flawed documentary really only answers one question. What ever happened to the once ubiquitous crusading undercover Irish journalist Donal MacIntyre?

Now a Professor of Criminology, one of the “reality” TV stars of the early noughties is our guide (weirdly acting as both narrator and an interviewee) into the murky world of Brazil’s ongoing problems with environmental terrorism, the illegal trade of illicit goods and piracy and how one of our country most beloved sportsmen wound up dead as a result of his brush with those dealing in at least one of those activities.

As MacIntyre recounts, he was supposed to be onboard the Seamaster on December 5, 2001, the night Sir Peter Blake was killed by Ricardo Tavares, a man who boarded the boat with nefarious intentions.

Good friends, Blake and MacIntyre were working on an environmental documentary together. Instead, the latter ended up devoting one of the episodes of his hit show MacIntyre Investigates a year later to “try and make sense of why and how a good man came to be murdered in cold blood” (an event he describes as akin to the death of JFK, Marilyn Monroe or Princess Diana).

Footage of his efforts from part of Keating’s film, but although this takes steps towards advancing the story and does highlight how much worse the environmental degradation in the Amazon has become in the ensuing two decades, viewers could be forgiven for feeling confused as to whether they are watching a true crime tale or a clarion call for the world to do something about the unmistakably man-made environmental crisis facing the “barometer of the planet” (the one thing it most definitely is not is a Brazilian tourism video).

Supplied The Garden of Evil investigates the events leading up to and surrounding the death of Sir Peter Blake in 2001 and the ongoing environmental, crime and corruption issues in Brazil.

While the inclusion of fellow Kiwi and eco-crusader Pete Bethune detailing his nearby 2017 brush with death is designed to give clarity to conspiracy theories around whether Blake’s demise might have been a hit, it actually just muddies the waters and seems to put Bethune through emotional trauma he possibly didn’t need.

And while there’s no doubting some of Garden of Evil’s footage is both sobering and disturbing (it deservedly took home the prize for Best Kiwi Cinematography at this year’s Documentary Edge Film Festival), it feels slightly undermined by the somewhat cloying, treacly score.

Supplied Pete Bethune recounts his 2017 brush with death in The Garden of Evil.

Throw in strange slo-mo shots of prison footballers and a potentially explosive interview with Blake’s killer that deeply disappoints and one is left wondering what might have been. Both in terms of Blake, had he not been killed that night, and Garden of Evil, if it had boasted a clearer sense of purpose and more judicious editing.

It is almost unfortunate that it should debut at the same time that the slightly, similarly themed documentary masterclass that is Becoming Cousteau is still in cinemas.

The Garden of Evil is now screening in select cinemas. In a statement released on Thursday night, the Blake family said they strongly opposed the documentary saying it had been made without their blessing or that of crew members of the Seamaster.