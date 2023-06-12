Back in The Flash: Eight great Michael Keaton performances (and where you can watch them)

From the caped crusader to the ghost with the most and the man who helped create McDonald's, the 71-year-old has portrayed some memorable characters.

This is an update of an article that was first published in November 2021.

For a generation, he is the caped crusader and the rubber-faced comedian who made some of the funniest films of the 1980s and ‘90s.

But as he has also proved over the years, Michael Keaton can do serious, at one point starring in two Academy Award-winning Best Pictures in a row.

As he returns to one of the roles that made him famous in the new blockbuster The Flash (arriving in Kiwi cinemas from tomorrow evening – June 13), Stuff to Watch celebrates the career of the man born Michael John Douglas, by reminding you of eight of his greatest roles (and letting you know where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Birdman, Beetjuice and Batman Returns are among the great Michael Keaton movies now available to stream.

READ MORE:

* Winona Forever: As she hits 50, here are 10 of her best screen performances

* Ten of Nicole Kidman's best performances (and where you can watch them)

* Eight great Minnie Driver movies (and where you can watch them)

* Eight great Val Kilmer performances (and where you can watch them)

* Eight great Ethan Hawke movies (and where you can watch them)



Supplied Keaton’s grimness as a Cold War veteran lights up American Assassin.

American Assassin (Neon Rental, GooglePlay, YouTube, iTunes)

Keaton stars opposite Dylan O’Brien in this 2017 action-thriller about a Cold War veteran who is assisted by a young CIA black ops recruit in attempting to stop the detonation of a rogue nuclear weapon. Inspired by Vince Lynn’s 2010 novel of the same name.

“Keaton... conveys a grimness that suggests he'd be an even better Batman now,” wrote Original Cin’s Jim Slotek.

Supplied Michael Keaton was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Birdman.

Birdman (Amazon Prime Video, Disney+)

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's Oscar-winning 2014 black comedy is a searing satire and superb showcase for Keaton.

In a barely disguised nod to his own costumed career, he plays Riggan Thomson, the former Birdman of the title. Evoking memories of the likes of 1990s entertainment satires The Player and Waiting for Guffman and even Shakespeare's Macbeth, this is a fast-paced, high-wire act that entertains and engrosses from start to finish.

Supplied Michael Keaton joined forces with Winona Ryder for Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice (iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Keaton’s “ghost with the most” helps makes Tim Burton’s pitch-black 1988 comedy a riot from start to finish. He plays the eponymous bio-exorcist who is called into assist when a seance goes awry for ghostly couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis).

“The story almost comes off the rails, but Beetlejuice's charm lies more in the execution. The movie is crammed with visual invention and snappy comedy,” wrote The Guardian’s Steve Rose.

Supplied Keaton’s caped crusader gets up-close-and-personal with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in Batman Returns.

Batman Returns (iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Like The Empire Strikes Back and Spider-Man 2, Tim Burton’s second, 1992 stab at the Dark Knight is one of the greatest blockbuster sequels of all time. This time around, Keaton’s complicated caped crusader is up against both Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and not battling Prince’s soundtrack for top billing.

”Burton capture’s the essence of the Batman legend and more importantly his audience's imagination,” wrote Empire magazine’s Phillip Thomas.

Supplied The Founder details the ruthless backstory of the rise of McDonald's.

The Founder (iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

In this 2017, based-on-fact 1950s-set drama, Keaton is Ray Kroc, a struggling salesman from Illinois, whose life is transformed when he meets the McDonald brothers and sees their Southern California burger operation. Impressed by their speedy system of food-making, he saw franchise potential and an opportunity to make lots of money.

“A surprisingly nuanced and barbed look at the American Dream and its flip side,” wrote The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab.

Supplied Keaton’s performance in Mr Mom has been described as “almost unreasonably charismatic”.

Mr Mom (Prime Video)

One of Keaton’s earliest hits, this 1983 John Hughes-penned comedy sees him play an automobile engineer who swaps roles with his wife (Teri Garr) after he is fired from his job. Naturally, taking on the unfamiliar task of being homemaker and caregiver to three children results in plenty of misadventures.

“Benefits substantially from Keaton's almost unreasonably charismatic turn as the title character,” wrote Reel Film Reviews’ David Nusair.

Supplied Michael Keaton plays Doug Kinney and his many clones in Multiplicity.

Multiplicity (iTunes, GooglePlay)

Groundhog Day’s Harold Ramis directs this 1996 Keaton comedy about a busy construction worker who decides to take up a scientist’s unusual offer in order to make more time for both his family and work. However, juggling a growing number of clones, while attempting to keep them a secret from his wife (Andie MacDowell) begins to prove immensely difficult.

“If ever there was a movie that showed off an actor's versatility, this is it,” wrote Deseret News’ Chris Hicks.

Supplied Michael Keaton stars opposite Rachel McAdams in Spotlight.

Spotlight (Netflix, Prime Video)

A clever, compelling and character-filled combination of All the Presidents' Men, Zodiac and Sleepers, 2016’s Best Picture winner is both a fantastic recreation of a small group of journalists' determination to get to the truth and paean to the dying art of in-depth investigative journalism.

Writer-director Tom McCarthy does a superb job of keeping all the story strands taut and judges the pacing perfectly, knowing just when to drive the story on and when to linger to add that extra layer of emotional depth. It helps that he has such a superb ensemble cast headed by Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo.