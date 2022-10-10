Moone Boy: Finished Derry Girls? TVNZ+ has the perfect classic comedy for you

REVIEW: Finished Derry Girls? Then TVNZ OnDemand has the perfect show for you.

Originally airing between 2012 and 2015, Moone Boy is another comedy set on the Emerald Isle during “the troubles”.

But rather than the misadventures of a group of Northern Irish Catholic schoolgirls circa 1994, the focus here is on the formative years of Martin Paul Kenny Dalglish Moone (David Rawle), “an idiot” boy from County Roscommon’s Boyle, a small town in the west of Ireland.

When not being tormented by his trio of older sisters, he’s bullied at school by the fearsome and feckless Bonner twins, a combination which perhaps explains why his best friend is actually an imaginary one – Sean Murphy (series co-creator Chris O’Dowd).

Supplied The third and final season of Derry Girls is now available to stream on Netflix.

READ MORE:

* Fever Pitch: Amazon's entertaining look back at the Rise of the Premier League

* Spreadsheet: Katherine Parkinson stars in TVNZ's outrageous new Aussie comedy

* Call Me Kat: Even Mayim Bialik can't save this reimagined Miranda from catastrophe

* Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed the World: TVNZ hosts compelling new series

* Ten terrific British sitcoms (and where you can watch them)



He’s a constant source of adventurous ideas – and not necessarily sound advice. In the opening episode, when Martin’s 12th birthday present – a breakfast cereal promotional bike – lasts less than a few hours, thanks to the Bonner boys, Martin turns to the potentially even more dangerous Declan Mannon (Stephen Gillic). A young man who has “brought a degree of class to the whole bully game”, the inventor of the Cambodian Burn and the Warlock Willy is prepared to offer “protection” in exchange for “a feel of Martin’s sister’s boobs”.

With Declan unfussy, Martin decides his most violent sibling Trisha (Aoife Duffin) is best suited to the task. However, persuading her to go on date with Declan will be no easy task.

Supplied Martin Paul Kenny Dalglish Moone (David Rawle) and his imaginary friend Sean Murphy (Chris O’Dowd) are the central characters in Moone Boy.

Meanwhile, Martin’s signwriting father Liam (Peter McDonald) is also on a crusade to defend his son’s honour. “Nobody bullies my boy...except Sinead [one of Martin’s other sisters],” he rails, as he heads over to the Bonners to give their dad a piece of his mind.

To his surprise though, Gerry Bonner (Simon Delaney) agrees that his boys are “awful” and invites him for a quick cup of tea and the inner-circle of his men’s group, where they attempt frequent temporary escapes from the demands of family life.

“I can’t even watch my water-colouring programme because it clashes with Dynasty,” Liam opines, an emotional claim met with sympathetic noises from his fellow fathers.

Supplied Moone Boy offers pithy universal observations on family life, school, religions and obsessions and a 12-year-old boy’s hilarious, somewhat warped view of the world.

A kind of Drop Dead Fred-meets-Father Ted, Moone Boy’s turn-of-the-90s setting means its comedy hasn’t aged too much (save a change in some sensibilities) in the years since its debut.

Those of a certain generation will delight in the period soundtrack choices (everything from Crowded House’s Don’t Dream Its Over to The Pogues’ Dirty Old Town and Enya’s Orinoco Flow), nods to certain pop culture and world events (the 1990 football world cup, the arrival of the Sega Mega Drive) and various fashion crimes, while everyone else from 10 to 100 can soak up the pithy universal observations on family life, school, religions and obsessions and a 12-year-old boy’s hilarious, somewhat warped view of the world.

Moone Boy is now streaming on TVNZ+. A version of this article first appeared in November 2021.