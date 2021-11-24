Cowboy Bebop: Netflix's New Zealand-shot anime adaptation disappointingly clunky

The New Zealand-shot Cowboy Bebop is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Spike Siegel (John Cho) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) aren’t in their line of work for the glamour or the glory – they just need the money.

Problem is, with corporations controlling everything now (even toileting during a transit comes at a price) and the pair’s propensity for being a little careless and messy, bounty hunting isn’t even paying the bills.

“I can’t even afford to buy my eight-year-old girl the present she wants,” opines Jet, after the duo only receive 1/15th of the original price tag for bringing in a perp (admittedly a little worse for wear and minus his colleagues).

That’s why he unilaterally agrees to take on a new case – hunting down Asimov Solensan (Jan Uddin), a man who has stolen a stash of “Red Eye”, a newly created, potentially lethal sensory-enhancement drug. But when Spike hears of where they are headed, he’s less-than-impressed.

New Tijuana holds bad memories for him, and, to make matters worse, there are rumours that the all-powerful Syndicate are also desperate to get their hands on Solensan, and his wife Katerina (Lydia Peckham), who just happens to be the daughter of a dangerous millionaire.

“We have one rule,” Spike shouts at his partner. “If it involves the Syndicate – we walk away. This isn’t going to get us paid, this is going to get us dead.”

Supplied While Cowboy Bebop comes with suitable swagger, visual flair and pithy one-liners, it feels plagued by less-than crisp storytelling and appears caught straddling a stylistic divide.

Seen as a groundbreaking, gateway anime series when it debuted in the late 1990s (it was the first of its ilk to screen on America’s Adult Swim animation channel), rumours of a live-action version of Cowboy Bebop been swirling for more than a decade (with Keanu Reeves originally the hot choice to play Spike).

Now that it is finally here, in the form of a New Zealand-shot, 10-part series (currently streaming on Netflix), it all feels something of a let-down.

Yes, it comes with suitable swagger, visual flair and pithy one-liners (courtesy of Thor: Ragnarok scribe Christopher L. Yost), and the brilliantly bequiffed Cho (Searching, Star Trek) is likeably roguish, but this seems plagued by less-than crisp storytelling and appears caught straddling a stylistic divide. While the Saul Bass-esque opening titles and Yoko Kanno’s jazz and Big Bang-inspired score (both lovingly lifted from the original anime series) scream swinging ‘60s and TV series like The Avengers and The Man From Uncle, the heightened violence and characters’ insouciance feel far more in tune with the films of Tarantino and Rodriguez. Indeed, the whole New Tijuana sequence feels like it’s a From Dusk Till Dawn companion piece or Desperado homage.

Supplied Despite its shortcomings, Cowboy Bebop’s crowd pleasing action and broad characters will no doubt find an audience – perhaps even enough to warrant a second turn at bat.

And while the initial casino heist is certainly an eye-catching opening gambit (especially its shock reveal of its exact location), it feels more Smokin’ Aces than Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s 11 in terms of wit, style and invention.

Kiwi viewers will have to look hard to see traces of Tāmaki Makaurau (185 different sets and locations were used across the region in a fractured, protracted shoot between July 2019 and March 2021) amongst the many moons and off-world locations this 2071-set story features, but there are some familiar faces who crop up.

While I believe a subtler approach, à la cult noughties favourite Firefly, would have made for more intriguing and satisfying viewing, Cowboy Bebop’s crowd pleasing action and broad characters will no doubt find an audience – perhaps even enough to warrant a second turn at bat.

However, for me, it felt just a bit more diabolically predictable than something of the stature of the great Danger: Diabolik.

Cowboy Bebop is now available to stream on Netflix.