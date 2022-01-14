Neon's Fires, Netflix's Cheer among great shows to stream this weekend

ASSEMBLY REQUIRED (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

As Tool Time hosts Tim “The Toolman” Taylor and Al Borland, Tim Allen and Richard Karn dominated American prime-time from 1991 and 1999, as key figures of mega-popular sitcom Home Improvement.

More than two decades on (with Allen having finally laid to rest his latest decade-long comedy Last Man Standing earlier this year), the power-tool-loving couple are back. But thankfully, rather than following in the footsteps of contemporaries Full House, Saved By the Bell, Mad About You or Punky Brewster and attempting to revive the same shtick in a different day, Assembly Required turns the “gruesome twosome” into hosts of a real, Covid-compliant reality competition.

Each week three highly skilled “creators” are charged with taking on two tasks in the hope of winning a cash prize. While Allen and Karn commentate and query from their studio, footage of the trio unspools. The results are innovative, mostly well-thought out and hugely entertaining.

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT (DISNEY+)

Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison’s near two-decade dream has finally come true.

He’s the lead in a Star Wars story, a seven-part The Mandalorian spin-off which continues his association with the Fett family first begun in 2002’s Attack of the Clones.

Back then Morrison’s Jango Fett was “just a man trying to make his way in the universe”, now, as his son Boba, he’s trying to make a name for himself in the galaxy’s underworld by taking over a Tattooine palace and wider territory that formerly cowered under the reign of Jabba the Hutt.

Writer Jon Favreau clearly thinks it’s 1983 all over again, not only offering up plenty for fans to chew on, but also casting the star of one that year’s other major movie hits in what looks to be a key role.

CHEER (NETFLIX)

Season two delivers another nine episodes of this crowd-pleasing, compelling docu-series that follows the ups and downs of a small Texas town’s cheerleading squad as they work towards winning a national title.

This time around, coach Monica Aldama’s Navarro College face renewed competition from Trinity Valley Community College, a team desperate to secure the coveted Daytona crown.

"Cheer depicts the turmoil of high competition and the double-edged sword of fame. And it lays out what makes the world of cheerleading so addictive, both for its participants and for viewers,” wrote Detroit News’ Adam Graham.

COBRA KAI (NETFLIX)

As the 10-episode, fourth season of this Karate Kid movie series debuts tonight (Friday), Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) have combined dojos, but their opposing styles immediately clash. It’s something they will have to quickly sort out if they are take on and defeat Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, because whoever loses will be forced to hang up their gi.

“There's nothing quite as bonkers as Season 2's high-school rumble, but this fourth year is a glossier affair, capped with a show-stopping finale that somehow manages to raise the stakes yet again,” wrote Empire magazine's James Dyer.

FIRES (NEON)

Hot on the heels of Eva Orner’s devastating and rage-inducing documentary Burning, comes this equally emotional anthology of dramas set around the catastrophic events of Australia’s Black Summer of 2019-20.

Inspired by the stories of those who witnessed and endured unimaginable horrors and losses during the weeks and months that vast tracts of the Lucky Country seemed permanently aflame, Fires is the brainchild of Tony Ayers and Belinda Chayko, whose previous collaboration was the magnificent multi-faceted all-star Australian asylum seeker mini-series Stateless.

Each of the very loosely linked six episodes focuses on different characters placed in heart-rending and impossible situations.

Russell Dykstra, Sam Worthington, Noni Hazlehurst, Steve Bastoni and Sullivan Stapleton are just some of the Aussie acting luminaries on display, although it’s the second instalment that boasts the true heavyweights (Miranda Otto, Richard Roxburgh) who deliver the series’ highpoint.

MACGRUBER (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Will Forte revives his former Saturday Night Live parody of beloved 1980s TV show MacGyver for this eight-part comedy.

After rotting in prison for a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber-patriot is finally released. His new mission? To take down a mysterious villain from his past – Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott and Laurence Fishburne also star.

“It's Wiig as Vicki St. Elmo who steals the show, digging deep into her bag of tone-deaf accents and silly love songs,” wrote Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Neal Justin.

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS (NEON/SKYGO)

Forget the return of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, these are the free-spirited women you should spend late 2021 hanging out with.

From the combined minds that brought us The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Justin Noble and Mindy Kaling – comes this hilarious 10-part comedy about a quartet of disparate first-years at Vermont’s Essex College.

While we’re not quite talking The Young Ones-level of anarchy and madness, this is a US campus comedy that isn’t afraid to push the envelope and present its characters as flawed, but three-dimensional characters.

And yes, there will be inevitable comparisons made between this and Lena Dunham’s Girls, but this plays lighter and more middle-America than New York chic and cynicism.

STATION ELEVEN (NEON/SKY GO)

Like the quite brilliant, Kiwi-shot Sweet Tooth, this 10-part sci-fi saga is based on an already popular literary source (here it’s Emily St. John Mandel’s award-winning 2014 novel of the same name) and its fractured narrative flits between the build-up and causes of the epidemic and the struggles the remnants of humanity face in its aftermath.

The cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel and Lori Petty.

With as much emphasis placed on the characters and emotional drama as the sci-fi elements, Station Eleven is a show that’s easy to get hooked on and hard not to bemoan the seemingly long wait for the next episodes.