Neon's Gilded Age, Marvel's Hit-Monkey among great shows to stream this week

DEADLY CLASS (NETFLIX)

Based on the comic-book series of the same name by Rick Remender and Wesley Craig, this late-1980s-set 10-part series revolves around King's Dominion, an elite private academy where students are trained to become assassins.

The latest recruit is homeless, disillusioned teen Marcus Lopez Arguello (Benjamin Wadsworth), who must try to maintain his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties.

“It's very much a story of '80s rebellion, complete with John Hughes archetypes, but this tale is one that has been influenced by Park Chan-wook and Quentin Tarantino. Sounds fun, right? And it mostly is,” wrote The AV Club’s Brian Tallerico.

EUPHORIA (NEON/SKY GO)

The much-loved, award-winning teen drama about a group of high school students navigating love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media has made its long-awaited return with eight new episodes.

Season two explores the fallout after Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) broke up and the former spirals into a drug relapse.

“Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue in the show's first season, continues to excel, finding new ways to embody her character's erratic shifts from elation to cruelty, insouciance to anger,” wrote Hollywood Reporter’s Lovia Gyarkye.

Wolf Like Me, Marvel's Hit-Monkey and The Gilded Age are among the great new shows available to stream this week.

Supplied The Gilded Age begins streaming on Neon and SkyGo on January 25. New episodes will also debut each Sunday on SoHo from January 30.

THE GILDED AGE (NEON/SKY GO)

As Downton Abbey fans eagerly await the arrival of the latest cinematic chapter of their favourite show in March, creator Julian Fellowes has delivered a nine-part series that may just become their new favourite.

The Gilded Age features all of the tropes you associate with the acclaimed screenwriter: power struggles, frowned upon romances, a range of characters who span the various classes within a single household and a scene-stealing, acerbic matriarch.

Here, in early 1880s New York, that’s Agnes van Rhijn (a magnificent Christine Baranski), a woman whose “family have been in charge since the Mayflower landed”.

As one would hope, the production design is outstanding, the costuming exquisite (with Carrie Coon’s new-monied Bertha’s seemingly endless selection of bustles and breathtaking gowns easily best in show) and the acting ensemble first-rate.

GOOD SAM (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Chicago P.D.’s Sophia Bush and Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs play daughter and father in this new medical drama.

It focuses in on the tension between the pair after she is installed as his replacement as chief of surgery after he falls into a coma, only for him to make a miraculous recovery just months later and demand his old job back.

“Bush and Isaacs prove well-matched for the task of portraying this particularly thorny, complex relationship,” wrote Variety’s Caroline Framke.

Supplied Sophia Bush is Good Sam.

MARVEL’S HIT-MONKEY (DISNEY+)

Olivia Munn, Jason Sudeikis and George Takei are among the vocal talent on display for this 10-part adult animated series based on the comic-book character who first debuted in 2010.

It’s the story of a Japanese macaque who is mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce Fowler as he seeks vengeance on Tokyo’s criminal underworld.

“Visually stunning and surprisingly gory, Hit-Monkey takes full advantage of its animation. Compared to the flat and familiar CGI worlds of the Marvel films, this series is vibrant and explosive,” wrote Paste magazine's Kristen Reid.

STAY CLOSE (NETFLIX)

Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben-inspired series is an eight-parter based on his 2012 novel of the same name.

Cush Jumbo, Eddie Izzard, Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt combine for this crime-drama about the lives of a photojournalist, a football mom and a homicide detective, all of which are disturbed by a terrible event from the past.

Across the course of a compelling opening episode, Corben and now regular screenwriting collaborator Danny Brocklehurst slowly weave their trio of storylines together, exposing each of the character’s troubled pasts (at least to us) and planting the seeds of suspicion – and how they even may all be connected – in our minds.

The Tourist is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

THE TOURIST (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

If Wolf Creek and other Australian Outback horrors have taught us anything, it’s that one should never travel the dusty highways and dirt tracks alone.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that Jamie Dornan’s eponymous Tourist finds his journey to Burnt Ridge cut short by an altercation with a seemingly nefarious local.

Played out as a lengthy, thrilling opening chase scene to this six-part thriller from the fraternal writing duo of The Missing and Baptiste (Harry and Jack Williams), his efforts to evade the truckie attempting to use his vehicle as a lethal weapon (picture the antipodean version of Steven Spielberg’s Duel) eventually prove fruitless, resulting in a totalled car and apparently complete memory loss.

The Williams’ have certainly served up a tasty opener to their latest fish-out-of-water drama, constantly wrong footing not only their protagonist, but also the audience, as even somewhat minor characters may suddenly have a key role to play.

WOLF LIKE ME (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Clocking in at around three-hours total, this offbeat, six-part rom-com has all the addictive qualities that will likely see you polishing it off all in one evening.

Creator Abe Forsythe keeps up a frenetic pace, while also delivering interesting meditations on love and loss – and making great use of his suburban South Australian setting.

However, the delights of Wolf Like Me are in the details and the two central performances. Josh Gad (Avenue 5, Frozen’s Olaf), playing against type, displays a depth and sensitivity not always seen in his Hollywood roles as overwhelmed solo father Gary, while Isla Fisher (Blithe Spirit, Arrested Development) is a comedic tour-de-force and revelation as the accident-prone and on-edge Mary – a woman who is hiding a dark secret. Whether it’s displaying some serious sprinting skills, or making increasingly bizarre excuses for a quick getaway, she’s a compelling and charismatic presence.