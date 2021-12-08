The First Wave: Harrowing Disney+ doco takes you inside Covid-ravaged New York

The First Wave is now available to stream on Disney+

The First Wave (M, 93mins) Directed by Matthew Heineman ****

This latest look back at America’s initial response to the current pandemic couldn’t be more different in style and tone to last year’s Totally Under Control.

Where that detailed the failings and the flailings of the 45th US President and his administration, especially in comparison to more science-led decision-making by countries like Korea, this takes politics almost completely out of the equation, instead focusing on those on the frontline, as New York became the epicentre of the outbreak in the second-quarter of 2020.

At one point, the state led the world’s countries in daily case numbers, a statistic noted by then Governor Andrew Cuomo, as he pleaded for help from medical professionals from across America.

In a tale without villains, he comes across as the sobering voice of reason (reflecting the perception of international reports at the time too). As he draws comparisons to what they once thought would be the city’s darkest day in September 2001, so too, you can’t but help but be reminded of the calm empathy and dignity of mayor Rudi Giuliani at that time (and then cringe at his dual appearances in the Borat sequel and Four Seasons Total Landscaping last year).

Preparing his citizens for the fact that Covid-19 was going to be an intrusion on daily life, Cuomo warns them of “long days, hard days, ugly days, sad days” ahead that would be “a character test for us individually – and as a society”.

“What did you do at the moment when all around you lost their heads?” he asks.

Supplied Documentary The First Wave was made “in honour of the health care workers who fought Covid” and “in remembrance of those who lost their lives”.

As The First Wave graphically and emotionally demonstrates, for the medical professionals at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, it was battling to keep their patients alive and prevent the nightmarish daily scenes they were witnessing from overwhelming them.

Internist Dr Nathalie Dogue reveals that the worst thing about the virus – initially – was that it was “new to us”.

“We’re all taught pattern recognition and there was no pattern.”

Admitting that it is hard not to hold on to the emotions of her patients and their families, we’re witness to a horrifying scenario for her, as she telephones a family to let them know their loved one is in ICU, only to have to ring them back minutes later with the news that he’d died.

The First Wave doesn’t draw a veil around such things, inviting us to watch, as one patient draws their last strained, painful breath and, later, a toe-tag is attached. This should be compulsory viewing for anyone who doesn’t believe the effects of Covid are real and potentially life-threatening.

Director Matthew Heineman’s eclectic CV includes documentaries on Tiger Woods (Tiger), Isis’ incursion into Syria (City of Ghosts) and tensions around the US-Mexico border (Cartel Land), as well as the Marie Colvin-biopic (A Private War), and the footage sometimes feels akin to being in a war zone, as teams of medical professionals battle to keep their patients alive.

Then, in the last third of the film, there’s a subtle shift in focus, as Dogue joins the protests sparked by George Floyd’s death, his final words, “I can’t breathe”, especially poignant to her given what she’d seen Covid do to so many people, a disproportionate number of them Black, Hispanic or recent immigrants.

Supplied Long Island Jewish Medical Center internist Dr Nathalie Dogue is one of our guides in The First Wave.

It’s not all doom and gloom though. There are moments of hope and joy, as the strains of George Harrison’s Here Comes the Sun blare out every time a patient comes off a respirator (a charming, life-affirming tradition) and you can’t help but be invested in the fates of NYPD school safety officer Ahmed Ellis and heavily pregnant nurse Brussels Jabon, as their fates hang in the balance.

Similar in tone and conceit to 2020 Chinese documentary 76 Days (which looked at the early months of the virus in Wuhan), this was made “in honour of the health care workers who fought Covid” and “in remembrance of those who lost their lives”. It’s a haunting, harrowing, but vital and important tribute.

