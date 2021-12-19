Cousins, Pig, Titane among the best movies to screen in Kiwi cinemas this year

Two amazing porcines, a pair of fabulous French tales and a trio of fabulous homegrown adventures were among this year's most entertaining flicks.

With the New Zealand Film Festival not making it to Tāmaki Makaurau in 2021, it seemed only fair to select my top 10 from movies that got a general release in this country. Enjoy.

Supplied Cousins, Gunda and Petite Maman are among Graeme Tuckett’s favourite films of the past year.

Supplied Daniel Gillies plays the dastardly Mandrake in Coming Home in the Dark.

James Ashcroft's debut feature was a cold-blooded shocker with a heart.

Welding a backstory of state-school abuse onto Owen Marshall’s famously nihilistic short fiction took nerve and insight that horror directors aren’t often celebrated for, but it elevated the material far past the genre norms.

Veteran editor Annie Collins cut the film to the bone and left the ending deliciously oblique. I went three times.

Supplied Cousins was a film of great performances and exceptionally smart decisions behind the camera.

Also on feature debut, Briar Grace-Smith and Ainsley Gardiner adapted Patricia Grace’s novel into a soulful journey through the lives of three women, growing up in Wellington in the 1960s and into the 1980s.

Cousins was a film of great performances and exceptionally smart decisions behind the camera.

Playing the women as adults, Tanea Heke, Rachel House and Grace-Smith were exceptional. But some of their young co-stars, playing the same people as girls and adolescents, were equally on fire.

Cousins was a complex and ambitious project that became an elegant and moving film.

Supplied Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is a triumph of storytelling and world-building.

Adapting even a few of the arcs within Frank Herbert’s Dune into a movie has defeated filmmakers before.

Dune takes place across worlds, features a sprawling cast and set-pieces that would challenge the greatest spectacles anyone has ever squeezed out of a projector – yet Denis Villeneuve made it work.

When the second part is released we'll know how well this film did its job, but for now, Dune is a triumph of storytelling and world-building.

Supplied Gunda made me jump in my seat and swear audibly at the screen louder than any other film this year.

Yes, it's a black-and-white Norwegian documentary about six months in the life of a pig and her piglets. It has no dialogue, no music and no visible people.

And yet, it made me jump in my seat and swear audibly at the screen louder than any other film this year. If you've seen Gunda, you'll understand.

Supplied James & Isey was impossible to watch without feeling better about the world after.

Florian Habicht's unplanned return to documentary making was a joy.

Habicht embedded himself in the tiny Northland town of Kawakawa to record the events leading up to Isey Cross' 100th birthday, as her son James co-opts the entire district into helping. James & Isey was impossible to watch without feeling better about the world after.

Supplied Petite Maman is only 73 minutes long, but it stayed in my mind for weeks.

Eight-year-old Nelly is staying with her parents. Grandma has died and the family are readying her house for sale. Nelly meets a friend, her name is Marion – and she appears to be Nelly's identical twin.

From that promising opening, Céline Sciamma weaves a perfect, lean and happily haunting story that might be a yarn about time-travel, but plays like a fable of childhood and innocence.

Petite Maman is only 73 minutes long, but it stayed in my mind for weeks.

Supplied Pig is an Oregonian Orpheus, meditating on grief, loss and great food – and not necessarily in that order.

Nicolas Cage is having a late career like no other and this might be his crowning achievement of the last decade at least.

Cage is a backwoods truffle hunter, forced to leave his cabin when rivals kidnap his beloved truffle pig.

Pig is an Oregonian Orpheus, meditating on grief, loss and great food – and not necessarily in that order. This list is alphabetical, but I think Pig is my actual favourite of the year.

Supplied The Rescue is more enthralling than any fictional film of the year.

Knowing how it ends robs The Rescue of none of its power.

The rescue of 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 made headlines around the world. The true story of what went into achieving that outcome is stranger than we could have imagined. Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo) had access to archive, but also recreated key events with the rescuers.

The Rescue is more enthralling than any fictional film of the year.

Supplied If you've seen Julia Ducournau's debut Raw – and you really should – then you're still not ready for how far Titane will take you and how much fun you'll have getting there.

Just another story about a dancer who kills anyone who likes her, is pregnant to a low-riding vintage Cadillac and who has convinced a demented fireman that she is actually his son.

If you've seen Julia Ducournau's debut Raw – and you really should – then you're still not ready for how far Titane will take you and how much fun you'll have getting there.

Supplied It was impossible to choose between Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and In the Heights for the best musical of the past year.

Steven Spielberg kept his West Side Story in 1957, but brought the story stomping into the 21st century. Although, I still preferred John Chu's film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights. Miranda was a mentee of Stephen Sondheim and In The Heights was maybe the only reminder of West Side Story that we needed. But, Spielberg did wonders with the original, so...I loved them both.