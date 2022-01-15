Innocent: TVNZ's latest Sunday night British drama follows predictable path

Innocent begins screening on TVNZ 1 on the evening of January 9. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

REVIEW: Five years ago, Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly) lost her freedom, marriage and her career over a crime she continually claimed she didn’t commit.

Now that the former English teacher has finally been found not guilty of the murder of her 16-year-old student Matthew Taylor, she’s angry – and she wants them all restored.

However, as she’s about to discover, that definitely won’t be easy, especially when husband Sam (Jamie Bamber) has a new woman in his life, the school’s headmistresses won’t even countenance having a drink with her and the court of public opinion clearly doesn’t agree with the most recent jury.

That’s the scenario at the heart of the new four-part British drama Innocent (which concludes on TVNZ 1 tomorrow night at 8.45pm, with episodes also available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand). It’s actually the second season of Matthew Arlidge (Silent Witness) and Chris Lang’s (Unforgotten) anthology show, 2018’s first focusing on Lee Ingleby’s similarly falsely incarcerated David Collins’ search for his wife’s real killer.

Here, Sally offers to help Detective Chief Inspector Mike Braithwaite (Shaun Dooley) – a man with deep-rooted troubles of his own – with a new investigation, as long as he helps “clear her name”.

Sally though, quickly proves to be more of a hindrance to his cause. Witnesses and former colleagues complain of harassment and intimidation, as she begins her crusade to take back “everything they stole from me”.

“I’m going to get seriously legal on your arse,” she threatens the headmistress, when informed that there’s no job for her, while former student Anna (Ellie Rawnsley), whose testimony established a supposedly inappropriate relationship between Sally and Matthew, claims that she is “still a dangerous woman”.

As for Karen Moss (Priyanga Burford), the new woman in Sam’s life, she just wants “the boil to be lanced”, encouraging Sam to seek Sally out and tell her about how he’s moved on.

Supplied Katherine Kelly's Sally Wright makes a statement after finally winning her freedom in Innocent.

Anyone familiar with female-led British dramas over the past few years won’t be surprised to learn that things are not as simple as they seem. Over the course of the first hour, viewers are introduced to various character duplicities and differing perspectives of conversations and actions, as the writers weave their web of obfuscation about the truth both now and five years previous.

This does mean that Sally suffers from the Liar and Doctor Foster “syndrome”, where the main protagonist’s “plight” may not appeal to everyone, but Kelly plays with the flaws probably better than either Suranne Jones or Joanne Froggatt did. Her performance though is probably one of the few reasons to keep watching, as the story struggles to stand out in an increasingly crowded genre.

Supplied Getting hooked on Innocent is a decision that should be made with caution.

The audience manipulation works overtime early on to keep us on our toes, but having been burned more than once before by such screenwriting shenanigans leading to – ultimately – a disappointing ending, getting hooked on Innocent is a decision that should be made with caution.

Innocent concludes on TVNZ 1 tomorrow tonight, Sunday, at 8.45pm, with episodes also available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.