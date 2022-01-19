Under the Vines: Rebecca Gibney shines in TVNZ's latest delightful dramedy

Under the Vines begins screening on TVNZ 1 on January 19. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

REVIEW: For those missing the easy rural dramedy of the late, lamented 800 Words, salvation may be at hand.

A new TVNZ/Acorn TV co-production offers the exact same mix of colourful characters, mild peril and fish-out-of-water comedy that made that trans-Tasman series such a crowd-pleaser over its four-season run.

Fans of British sitcoms from an earlier era – think To the Manor Born or The Good Life – will also lap up Under the Vines (which begins screening on TVNZ 1 on January 19 at 8pm, with episodes subsequently available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand), a six-part tale of two disparate people who become the “soul” heirs of a seemingly struggling Central Otago winery.

Under the Vines is set and was shot in Central Otago.

Daisy Monroe (Rebecca Gibney) is an Australian good-time girl battling against decline – both in her popularity and credit card funds.

Louis (Charles Edwards) is a disgraced London lawyer, still reeling from his practice partner’s betrayal and an incident involving nudity, a plea for “common decency” and a viral video that earned him the unfortunate nickname of “Piccadilly Willy”.

This unlikely pair find themselves thrown together when Stanley, Daisy’s sugar-daddy of a step-father and Louis’ Uncle, names them both in his will.

Supplied Rebecca Gibney plays the stylish Daisy Munroe in Under the Vines.

But, rather than much-hoped for cash injections, the simple instructions delivered by lawyer Vic (Cohen Holloway) are that the duo have equal shares in Oakley Winery “to do with it what you will”. As part of the going concern, there’s an ‘80s nightmare of a house, two employees – Tippy (Trae Te Wiki) and Gus (Simon Mead) – and a three-legged cat named Pussy Galore.

While Daisy is quite taken by the idea of vineyard ownership, the more pragmatic Louis points out there’s no vintage, what wine Stanley did last produce isn’t exactly quaffable and that the finances have been hobbled by him delivering Daisy a substantial annual stipend.

The only sensible option, Louis believes, is to sell and, as fortune would have it, there’s already a willing buyer in the form of an award-winning neighbouring vineyard run by Don (John Bach) and Marissa (Sarah Peirse). But something about their rapid, low-ball offer doesn’t quite sit right with Daisy.

Supplied Sure, Under the Vines’ twists and turns are fairly well telegraphed, but there’s a flow to the dialogue and an easy charm that exudes from everyone on screen.

From a Theresa Healey-hosted pangolin fundraiser to Dean O’Gorman playing Daisy’s bon vivant actor confidante, an awkward “meet cute” at Queenstown Airport and Bach doing his negotiating through a prize pig, Under the Vines’ strength is in its quirky humour and homegrown supporting cast that also includes Lynette Forday, Sara Wiseman, Matt Whelan and Robbie Magasiva.

Erin White, a writer on recently-concluded, long-running Aussie dramedy Doctor Doctor, might be credited as the creator, but the writing style and sensibilities of Brokenwood Mysteries helmer Tim Balme are very evident in the opening episode.

Sure, the twists and turns are fairly well telegraphed, but there’s a flow to the dialogue and an easy charm that exudes from everyone on screen, be they a conniving schemer or our, sometimes, hapless “heroes”.

Plus, in Packed to the Rafters and The Flying Doctors’ veteran Gibney, they have an actor who makes this sometimes difficult marriage of styles seem effortless, while Edwards (The Crown’s Martin Charteris) does good bluster.

An easy summer evening watch, best enjoyed with your favourite relaxing drop – and good company.

