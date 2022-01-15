Crock of Gold: Fun, idolatry and The Clash feature in stunning Shane MacGowan doco

Crock of Gold (R16, 124mins) Directed by Julien Temple *****

Fresh from delighting audiences at November’s New Zealand International Film Festival, this cracked, craic-filled, crack-up of a documentary more than lives up to its cheeky subtitle of A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan.

As irreverent and eclectic as its now 64-year-old subject, the hard-living, somewhat mercurial, undoubtedly talented, self-confessed “saviour of Irish music” offers up an amazing array of scarcely believable tales, rants, on-camera petulance and the consumption of copious amounts of alcohol.

Director Julien Temple (whose previous subjects have included The Kinks’ Ray Davies, The Clash’s Joe Strummer and Madness’ Suggs) captures all the chaos, the melancholy, the passionate storytelling and the sometimes whip-smart ribbing of his drinking buddies (especially one of the movie’s producers Johnny Depp) in all its often ribald and occasionally regret-filled glory.

This is a man who has lived – and probably very nearly died on more than one occasion. If you’ve only ever associated the former Pogues frontman with festive favourite Fairytale of New York and his distinctive teeth, you’re in for a shock – and a real two-hour treat.

For Kiwis, the headliner here has to be his vivid “recollection” of a drug-fuelled, dead Māori warrior-inspired repainting of a Wellington hotel room. It’s one of many moments where the lack of archival footage is more than made up for by some magnificent thematically and stylistically appropriate animation.

I particularly loved how his detailing of life as a schoolyard drug dealer were illustrated by moving drawings that looked like they had been lifted from the pages of era-appropriate British comics like The Beano or Whizzer and Chips.

You also get a real sense of his wild – and sometimes troubled – Tipperary early childhood. His home with outside toileting and no electric lights. Having to share a bed with his Aunt Nora who smoked like a chimney and helped turn him into a “religious maniac” by age four.

By five, he was regularly drinking stout, as he learned catechism, as well as the delights of drinks, smokes, chocolate and betting on horses. “I could do whatever I wanted as long as I went to mass,” his voiceover twinkles. At six, came his first nervous breakdown, once he’d shifted to England.

Finally giving up all notions of a career in the priesthood five years later, he was kicked out of school early, delighted in the paid joy of working in a supermarket and ended up spending six months in Bedlam. He emerged having freaked everyone out with his paintings and far more proficient at the guitar

“The first band that I saw when I came back out was a group who looked like should be in loony bin – The Sex Pistols,” he chuckles, before detailing how his former top model and brilliant singer mother demanded that he justify his subsequent new punk haircut by becoming famous. Alter ego Shane O’Hooligan was born and made regular media appearances, mostly notably after his ear was bitten off at a Clash gig.

Then, as tastes shifted to what MacGowan describes as the awful era of one-guy-and-a-synth and alternative “world music”, he decided to make it his mission to promote the songs and sounds of where he came from – and The Pogues were born.

What then follows is an often jaw-dropping, occasionally heartbreaking look at their rise and fall, how their roaring success ended up becoming overwhelming, as they and those around them looked to capitalise on their popularity as much as they could.

There are accounts of Beach Boy records being consumed, regularly pre-loading before gigs and the creation of beloved songs like A Rainy Night in Soho, but instead of spoiling it all, I’d rather encourage you to discover the other delights of this magical audience with a true musical maverick yourself.

This is a truly magnificent and tragic portrait of a sometimes tortured artist whose legacy is not only the “most played Christmas tune of the 21st century” so far (which he claims he “hates”), but also a collection of memorable “songs of redemption and sorrow about ordinary people”.

Croc of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.