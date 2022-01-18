The Lake House: Lack of Speed, originality ruins Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock’s reunion

The Lake House is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

The Lake House (M, 92mins) Directed by Alejandro Agresti **½

Ever since Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock first got on a bus together almost 30 years ago, their careers have been on a rollercoaster ride. 1994’s Speed saw Reeves reborn as an action-hero, and introduced the feisty yet feminine Bullock.

The film's success meant both became hot property: Reeves mixing more action with romantic dramas and Bullock starring in everything from thrillers (The Net) to romantic comedies (While You Were Sleeping) and the ill-fated Speed sequel set on a cruise ship.

However, by the mid-noughties, both had found it difficult to promote their diversity to audiences – Reeves' career had become defined by his role in The Matrix trilogy and Bullock had found herself pretty much confined to whooping it up in candy-floss like Miss Congeniality. So it was a bit of surprise in 2006 to find these two re-paired for a romantic drama with a supernatural twist.

Based on the 2000 South Korean film Il Mare, The Lake House has Bullock playing doctor Kate Forster. Having recently moved to Chicago, she is coming to terms with life in the big city. Keen to escape the rat race whenever she can, Kate makes regular trips to a rented lake house.

Architect Alex Wyler (Reeves) is also making a new start. Buying his father's dream project, a glass- dominated lake house – described as Le Corbusier-meets-Frank Lloyd Wright – Alex sets about making it a home. The house is supposed to have been empty for years, but he finds a letter in the mailbox asking for any mail for Kate Forster to be forwarded to her new address.

At first, Alex thinks the note has been left it in the wrong box, but when he gets a terse reply from Kate, he then attempts to track her down, only to discover that her new home, an apartment at 1620 North Racine, hasn't yet been built.

supplied Former Speed stars Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves reunited in 2006 for The Lake House.

This intriguing premise is let down by unengaging characters and far too much similarity to other Hollywood rom-coms and fantastical dramedies. Take the time-bending communications of Frequency, the seemingly doomed love affairs of Somewhere in Time and Kate and Leopold, the chatty interplay of You've Got Mail, and the long-delayed-meeting philosophy of City of Angels and Sleepless in Seattle, and you get a distinct sense of deja vu, rather than An Affair to Remember.

Most of problems lie with David Auburn’s (Proof) script. While a certain amount of suspension of disbelief is required to swallow the central storyline, even the most rose- tinted romantics will struggle to piece together this fractured narrative into something satisfying.

Supposedly letter-bound, the couple's conversations come across more like instant messaging, while Kate's lack of investigative skills or inquisitiveness will appal even the most half-hearted of romantic stalkers.

supplied Sandra Bullock’s Kate struggles to convince her boss Dr. Anna Klyczynsk (Shohreh Aghdashloo) – and the audience – of strange goings-on in The Lake House.

Fortunately, Argentinian director Agresti's (Valentin) movie looks good. As well as a love letter to the postal service, The Lake House is also a paean to Chicago and its architecture.

Inspired by Il Mare director Hyun- seung Lee's attention to nature's beauty, Agresti mixes stark, still, predominantly winter landscapes, with swooping, lingering glances at the windy city's streetscapes.

He also displays a sense of camera-matic adventure, swirling around his protagonists and using reflections to convey their inner-feelings. Likewise, the editing, which could have been disastrous given the story's constant criss-crossing, also has a sense of flair, while Rachel Portman's (Mona Lisa Smile) score is winsome, but wan.

Which is exactly how you would describe Bullock's performance.

Without much dialogue and little to do (she must be America's most underworked junior doctor), she spends most of her time looking longingly into the middle-distance.

Meanwhile, Reeves (clearly substituting in for noughties-romance man of choice John Cusack) is just too awkward to set hearts aflutter (right down to a very unnatural gait), although even he is outclassed in the wooden acting stakes by Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Stealth) who plays his brother.

