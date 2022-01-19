Brazen: Netflix delivers a clunky erotic crime thriller so bad, it's irresistible

Brazen (16+, 96mins) Directed by Monika Mitchell **

Based on a near-25-year-old novel, this barely titillating, tired-looking, pseudo-erotic thriller feels like it has escaped from the late ‘90s as well.

1998’s Brazen Virtue is one of the more than 200 romantic tales penned by the woman who makes the supposedly prolific Nicholas Sparks look lazy by comparison – Nora Roberts. But while Hollywood has created a number of star-studded blockbusters out of his tomes, Roberts’ oeuvre has only managed to be fodder for a succession of direct-to-TV or DVD tales featuring the likes of Heather Locklear and LeAnn Rimes–- and even those stopped production more than a decade ago.

However, it is easy to see what attracted Netflix to Brazen. It features a strong female protagonist, murder and romance, with just a dash of kink. They probably pitched it as You-meets-Castle by way of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Unfortunately, the end result is more like a second-rate episode of Criminal Intent or Law and Order that’s had scenes from Sliver or Color of Night spliced in to try and spice up the pedestrian drama that’s unfolding.

Brazen’s biggest problem is its identity crisis. It really doesn’t know what it should be and – tonally – it veers wildly from scene-to-scene. Perhaps that’s not a surprise given its writing trio’s combined credits include Tales From the Darkside, ‘90s family series Road to Avonlea and last year’s seniors’ rom-com Queen Bees, while director Monika Mitchell’s back-catalogue includes both Revenge Porn AND Royal New Year’s Eve, but, for the viewer, it leaves you irritated and counting down the minutes until they unmask the rather obvious villain. Although we’re not quite talking Scooby Doo territory, this pretty much follows the well-worn US TV crime-drama template of three suspects.

Supplied Brazen is a clunky crime thriller so bad, it is almost too entertaining to resist.

The crime they’re accused of? The murder of Kathleen Miller (Emilie Ullerup). A high school drama and English teacher by day, it’s her secret double-life as a web-cam dominatrix which has seemingly resulted in her death. The killer probably thought they had got away with it too, were it not for Kathleen’s estranged sister Grace (Alyssa Milano) – visiting for the first time in five years and falling for next door neighbour Ed Jennings (Sam Page). Grace just happens to be a novelist-cum-criminal profiler who specialises in “getting inside the mind of a killer, especially those that prey on women”, while Ed is a Washington police detective. They might have opposing views on how best to approach the case, but both have no intention of giving up until someone is behind bars.

And it’s here where Brazen starts to really unravel. Far from questioning Grace’s involvement in the investigation, Ed’s police captain practically begs her to join proceedings, then inexplicably allows her to become “the bait” (a late narrative move seemingly only designed to briefly put Milano in full bondage gear).

Supplied Alyssa Milano plays Brazen’s Grace Miller.

However, while some more rabid Roberts fans were upset at the former Who’s the Boss and Charmed star’s casting (because of her liberal views, rather than acting ability), she actually Brazen’s sole bright spot, aside from the – surely – unintentional comedy value of some of the dialogue. If “there’s a killer in every tax bracket”, “things are only going to get more complicated from here”, or “Grace, you’ve got guts and a twisty mind” don’t get you, then Ed’s casual police station banter that “free doughnuts are a thing – and they are delicious” will leave you both gobsmacked and struggling to contain your laughter.

A clunky crime thriller so bad, it is almost too entertaining to resist.

Brazen is now streaming on Netflix.