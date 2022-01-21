Manifest: Netflix resurrects the show left to rot by TVNZ. It's No.1 this week.

Three seasons of Manifest are now available to stream on Netflix.

Manifest

The arc of this sci-fi-infused action drama is post-terrestrial TV classic.

The series was originally aired by NBC, who ran it from 2018 to 2021. In New Zealand, it screened on TVNZ 1, but quickly ended up being ghettoised in a late Saturday night slot.

With viewing numbers falling, the reviews never that great to start with and no remaining enthusiasm in the boardroom for another – planned – three series, Manifest was quietly dropped at the end of its third series, even though the show had finished on a cliffhanger.

But then, the ever-hungry Netflix picked up those first three series' and debuted them in June last year. The show quickly became a sensation on the new platform, climbing as high as the third-watched show in the US. This week in New Zealand, Manifest is No.1.

At least one more series has been promised. And Manifest might even get to that promised six-series story-arc after all.

Manifest follows the familiar format of a group of disparate strangers trying to work out exactly what has happened to them. Unlike Lost – which is a clear touchstone here – the passengers of Montego Flight 828 have made it back to the USA, after their flight from Jamaica ran into a violent electrical storm. But they are five years late, with no ready explanation of where, or when, they have been.

Over 40-plus episodes so far, the passengers of the flight have been imbued with psychic powers, involved in solving child abductions, abducted themselves, possibly by shadowy government forces – and just generally given the run around by whatever the screenwriters can come up with. At least no polar bears have showed up. Yet.

Manifest wears its Christian/New Age influences pretty nakedly and the pace really isn't enough to sustain the meandering storylines. But, if you're hooked, then good luck to you. There may be years still to go.

Supplied Abandoned to a dismal fate in a late Saturday night slot by the state broadcaster, this sci-fi-infused action drama is now a huge summer hit for Netflix.

READ MORE:

* Ozark: Netflix's deliciously dark drug drama reaches the beginning of the end

* Brazen: Netflix delivers a clunky erotic crime thriller so bad, it's irresistible

* Prisoners: Denis Villeneuve’s stunning Hollywood debut finally comes to Netflix

* Cheer made celebs of its stars, but season 2 shows the downside to fame

* Why Netflix's Cheer is a great-looking, eye-opening and quite moving series



NETFLIX The thrilling sports doco returns.

Cheer

This is a documentary series that debuted in 2020. Navarro Community College, in Corsicana, Texas is a powerhouse in the world of cheerleading. The school's teams have won numerous finals and are regarded with awe in the world of competitive cheerleading.

Most of which is due to head coach Monica Aldama. She is a coach in the long tradition of charismatic figures who will accept no excuses or compromise from her teams. Injuries are something to be played through, lateness is nothing but disrespect and trouble at home is something to be left in the locker room. Her students, naturally, worship her.

Film-maker Greg Whiteley made the similarly themed and similarly excellent Last Chance U, also on Netflix.

Season two of Cheer picks up the threads a year after the original series has aired. The members of the squad have become TV stars and celebrities. They have been lampooned on SNL, hosted by Ellen and have met many of their idols and heroes. But, they still have to be grounded – and compete. The pressure to perform is incredible and they feel they now have a target on their back that every other squad in the State is aiming at.

Cheer was always a brilliantly conceived and executed show. Now it is heading into uncharted water. This is hugely recommended.

Supplied Dogtown and Z-Boys is now available to stream on Netflix.

Dogtown and Z-Boys

Anyone who loves a truly great sports documentary should already have seen this, but I am still happy as a clam that this 2001 release should have dropped onto Netflix.

Dogtown is the story of how one group of California surfers, looking for brilliant stuff to do when the waves around Santa Monica and Venice Beach – the “Dogtown” of the title – weren't breaking. In the winter, hundreds of privately owned swimming pools were drained. And so the local kids took their skateboards and developed a bunch of skills and moves they had learnt on the water and translated them into the concrete peaks and troughs of the pools.

The sport of competitive and trick skateboarding was born here – and there were cameras around to capture the moment.

Dogtown and Z-Boys does what every great documentary does – it makes you care about things you didn't even know interested you. Although, if you are already into skateboarding, this is about to become your new favourite film.

The soundtrack – Bowie, Black Sabbath, T Rex etc – is legendary. And Sean Penn is the perfect voice for the narration. But the stars here are the skaters. Some – Tony Hawk, Tony Alva, Steve Caballero and others – went on to become household names and internationally recognised. Others never even made it out alive.

Dogtown and Z-Boys is an unmissable documentary.