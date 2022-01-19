Wolf Like Me: Amazon's beguiling, barmy rom-com might just be your new summer love

Wolf Like Me is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

REVIEW: Widower Gary (Josh Gad) is carrying a lot of baggage.

Still feeling guilty about abandoning daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue) for six months after his wife’s death from cancer years earlier, he now devotes all his energy into keeping the anxiety-ridden 11-year-old “safe”.

So when a car sideswipes them at a busy inner-city Adelaide intersection, he’s left fearing the worst. But while her science project “universe” is wrecked, he’s amazed at how serenely she responds to the trauma, thanks largely to seemingly calm words from a mysterious woman named Mary (Isla Fisher).

Turns out, she was the one who actually caused the accident, something she attempts to apologise for the following day by showing up at his house (thanks to them exchanging insurance details) with a copy of Carl Sagan’s Cosmos.

READ MORE:

* Landscapers: Olivia Colman's dark delight of a true crime drama now on SoHo

* Under the Vines: Rebecca Gibney shines in TVNZ's latest delightful dramedy

* Innocent: TVNZ's latest Sunday night British drama follows predictable path



Discovering that she’s a fellow American, he’s fascinated by her revelation that she’s a relationship advice columnist. But when he starts asking his own questions, she “accidentally” smashes her mug of tea and flees.

Chasing after her, Gary persuades Mary to have lunch the follow day. Even her preference for a dive bar – instead of the Italian restaurant he’d booked – doesn’t faze him, especially as she wows him with her list of hobbies that include four languages, Muay Thai, cheese-making and close-up magic.

Her candour and charisma helps him open up, for the first time in years. However, just as soon as she has him singing Crowded House in a public place and encouraging him to “rush towards his imperfections”, she’s fleeing the scene like a dusk-fearing version of Cinderella.

Supplied Isla Fisher displays more than just excellent sprinting skills in Wolf Like Me.

Confused and deflated, Gary goes back to his fear-filled existence until, four weeks later, he literally runs into his manic pixie dream girl at a local market. Again, they instantly connect, even if she fails to address any of his concerns about her erratic behaviour. But, when she once again leaves in a panicked rush, this time accidentally with his keys, he decides the only thing to do is to follow her home.

What he finds there though is certainly not what he expected. “What’s with the chickens? And is that a goat?” he wonders aloud, as he spies her hauling in what looks like a big bag of meat.

Dropping onto Amazon Prime Video almost without warning last Friday, Wolf Like Me might just be the unexpected viewing highlight of your summer.

Clocking in at around three-hours total, this offbeat, six-part rom-com has all the addictive qualities that will likely see you polishing it off all in one evening.

Creator Abe Forsythe (whose 2019 horror-comedy Little Monsters disappointingly never received a cinema release here) keeps up a frenetic pace, while also delivering interesting meditations on love and loss – and making great use of his suburban South Australian setting. Adelaide’s markets, cafes and laid-back lifestyle are very much a character in this story.

Supplied Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are Wolf Like Me’s seemingly moon-crossed lovers Gary and Mary.

However, the delights of Wolf Like Me are in the details and the two central performances. Gad (Avenue 5, Frozen’s Olaf), playing against type, displays a depth and sensitivity not always seen in his Hollywood roles, while Fisher (Blithe Spirit, Arrested Development) is a comedic tour-de-force and revelation as the accident-prone and on-edge Mary. Whether it’s displaying some serious sprinting skills, or making increasingly bizarre excuses for a quick getaway, she’s a compelling and charismatic presence.

Throw in a scene-stealing opening salvo from our own Emily Barclay (In My Father’s Den) as Gary’s most recent exasperated girlfriend and the result is a beguiling, sometimes barmy rom-com that is most definitely binge-worthy – and will leave you pining, if not baying, for a second season as soon as possible.

Wolf Like Me is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.