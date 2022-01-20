Mothers of the Revolution: Kiwi doco looks back at important, inspirational protest

Mothers of the Revolution (E, 102mins) Directed by Briar March ****

Prolific New Zealand-born producer Matthew Metcalfe teams up with award-winning There Once Was An Island film-maker Briar March for this fascinating and engrossing look at a global movement that was started by four mothers sitting around a kitchen table in Wales.

Worried about the growing threat of a nuclear holocaust, as Cold War tensions ramped up, they organised a 120-mile march from Cardiff to Berkshire in the late northern hemisphere summer of 1981 to protest the impending arrival of American missiles at the RAF’s Greenham Common. Over the next, almost two decades, their continued presence, despite some fierce opposition from politicians, neighbours and certain sections of the British media, kept the issue in the spotlight.

Via a winning mix of impressively assembled archival footage and vivid recollections from those who were there, the result is a crowd-pleasing tale which deserves to find a large audience. While actor-turned-British-politician Glenda Jackson’s narration is certainly not without its charms or compelling insight, it’s the testimony from those who were there that will have you hooked.

In fact, some of the most impactful moments come early, as then young mother Carmen Thomas recalls how she was “inspired” by government information that, in the event of a nuclear attack, she would only have four-minutes warning (and she lived two miles from her kids’ school).

It was a nightmare scenario she knew she just had to prevent, especially given the “insane” decision to house US weapons on English soil – making the country a likely first target in the event of the political game of “nuclear poker” going wrong.

Discussion of the difficulties the women’s Russian counterparts faced offers a surprise extra layer of intrigue, while the toxic actions of groups of “vigilante” men determined to end their occupation by force and harassment is rage-inducing.

That’s not to say Mothers of the Revolution is all doom and gloom and harrowing viewing. It certainly has its share of lighter moments.

Tales of fooling the Common’s guards into thinking they were cleaners, “glooping” and their camaraderie in the face of adversity will raise a chuckle or too, even as you despair at how their cause was disparaged by those in power (and those who thought they should be).

An attempt to shoehorn a New Zealand connection into the story does feel a little tacked on, but that doesn’t detract from an important and well-put-together document about an unlikely group of protestors who have clearly inspired the generations that have followed them.

Mothers of the Revolution is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.