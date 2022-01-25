Appointment Viewing: The week's best free-to-air and Sky TV programming

New York in the 1880s was a time marked by rapid economic growth and equally swift societal shifts. It became known as The Gilded Age (Sunday, January 30, 9.30pm, SoHo) and it’s the perfect time and place for Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey, Belgravia) to set his new prestige show. After the death of her father, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves from rural Pennsylvania to the Big Apple to stay with her old money aunts (Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski) and the rest of her railroad tycoon relatives. Will she take on their traditions, or carve her own path in this radical new era? Also starring the fantastic Carrie Coon and Nathan Lane, this looks like lavish, luxurious, delightfully delicious drama.

Supplied Carrie Coon plays The Gilded Age's Bertha Russell.

Supplied Janet Jackson is the subject of a new two-part documentary.

An impeccable performer deeply revered by her peers Janet Jackson (Sunday, January 30, 8.30pm, Duke) has remained a notoriously private individual – until now. This tell-all documentary – spread over two nights – promises to spill the tea on everything. Family, childhood, her father and the control he exerted early in her career. The accusations against her brother, his death and being “guilty by association” (her words, from the titillating trailer). And of course the infamous Super Bowl incident, what really happened that day and the devastating effect it had on her career. Her story, in her words. Headline writers are already rubbing their hands in anticipation.

There are only two ways to live in Monaco. You can be one of the 9000 or so citizens (mostly of Monegasque descent) who are lucky enough to be born there, or you can be rich. If you’ve got half-a- million (liquid) Euros they’ll consider you, but it still costs €2,000 a night to park your super yacht. Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich (Monday, January 31, 7.30pm, Three) is a three-part insight into the lifestyles of the rich and even richer. You can be a fly on a very expensive wall at the Red Cross Ball where 800 desserts are drizzled in edible gold, attend exclusive high-roller events at the casino and catch the action at the infamous Grand Prix, where most of the excitement has nothing to do with cars.

Supplied Chris O'Dowd and Rosamund Pike star in State of the Union.

A married couple meeting at the pub before their weekly therapy session might not sound like a good time, but that’s the awkward premise for State Of The Union (Saturday, January 29, 8.30pm, Rialto). Initially it was 10 10-minute episodes of comedic (but confronting) conversations, written by Nick Hornby (High Fidelity, About A Boy) and directed by Stephen Frears (The Queen), but here it’s vignetted together into a feature-length film. Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike star as the husband and wife unravelling 15 years of familiarity, and it proved such a successful formula they’ve made a second one with a new cast – this time it’ll be Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson falling apart before our eyes.

If you haven’t seen Get Out (Saturday, January 29, 10.30pm, Three) now’s your chance to see one of the best films in recent years. A horror that isn’t a horror, this ingenious creation from writer/director Jordan Peele takes Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967) and turns it on its head. About a third of the way through, a little voice in your head starts to whisper the title of the film to itself and gets louder and louder, as everything gets weirder and weirder. It can’t be recommended highly enough. If you’ve already seen it, watch it with someone who hasn’t. If you run out of people to show it to, try YouTube videos of strangers watching it – they’re almost as satisfying as seeing it for the first time.

Supplied Daniel Day Lewis’ final screen role befor “retirement” was 2017’s Phantom Thread.

A French production initiated after the great actor announced Phantom Thread would be his final film, Daniel Day-Lewis: Hollywood Genius (Saturday, January 29, 9.15pm, Sky Arts) is a career-spanning retrospective. The three-time Oscar winner is renowned for the rigorous discipline he applies to his craft and the intensity he brings to his on-screen roles. Very much considered the actor’s actor, this film is unlikely to have huge reveals about the famously private performer, but does go into his family legacy and how it may have impacted his choices.

A grim, grimy crime thriller set in the Australian outback, Mystery Road (Sunday, January 30, 8.30pm, Māori TV) follows detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pedersen), as he investigates the discovery of a body of a teenage girl. Newly promoted and new in town, he becomes the target of intimidation from his fellow police officer (Hugo Weaving), as he slowly uncovers a network of dodgy operations flying under the radar in a rural North West Queensland town. Highly acclaimed on its release, it’s neo-western style and brilliant lead performance spawned a Jay Swan sequel (Goldstone) and a spin-off television series.

Supplied Harpreet Kaur is one of the New Zealand-Indian singles who feature in Arranged.

A new season of local reality show Arranged (Saturday, January 29, 4pm, Three) starts at a very unusual hour, but it’s the same slot as last time, so hopefully it finds its audience. It follows New Zealand-Indian singles looking for partners the traditional way – with the blessing of their parents in an arranged marriage. From hopeful first dates to walking down the aisle, this is a good-hearted, open-minded show that promises happy endings for some – but not for all.