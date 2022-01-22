Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Apple's perplexing reboot reimagines Gen-X staple

REVIEW: It was a Saturday morning staple for a generation of Kiwi kids.

Along with What Now (with its cadre of cartoons), The Muppet Show, Get Smart, Hogan’s Heroes and Star Trek, Fraggle Rock was a weekly ritual, perfectly timed for downing toast, or Weet-Bix, with ahead of that morning’s sporting or cultural activities.

Criss-crossing between the tiny diligent dozers, the sometimes feckless fraggles, the self-obsessed gorgs and curious canine Sprocket and his ageing master Doc (Gerry Parkes), this Jim Henson series boasted the perfect mix of adventure, musical numbers, slapstick comedy, life lessons (“the great trash-heap has spoken” after all) and catchphrases that would catch the imagination.

For Gen X-ers, highly-strung Wembley, cynical Boober, fearless Red, pragmatic Gogo and bohemian Mokey were like old friends before we had Friends (I swear Mokey was the inspiration for the long-running sitcom’s Phoebe). And when Uncle “Traveling” Matt’s journeys into “outer space” took him to New Zealand – we nearly lost our minds.

Supplied Fraggle Rock was a Saturday morning hit with a generation of Kiwi kids in the 1980s.

READ MORE:

* Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: Sandler-free sequel sinks series to new low

* Casper: One of the most under-rated family films of the '90s comes to Netflix

* Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: Fitting tribute to beloved films



Now, 35 years after the show Henson himself described “as a high-energy, raucous musical romp” produced the last of its 96 episodes, the puppets – large and small – have been exhumed for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (now streaming on Apple TV+).

To be fair, there had already been a test-run revival, six short episodes subtitled Rock On! which aired in April 2020 and was designed to help kids around the globe understand the concept of social distancing.

But this 13-part series is a proper reboot, essentially reimagining the entire show, which I have to admit felt a bit weird.

Supplied 1980s favourites Red, Gobo, Boober, Mokey and Wembley are here to entertain another generation in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

Naturally enough, the original Doc is gone, replaced by another, less stale, pale and male environmental studies grad student of the same moniker (Lilli Cooper). A few of the voices have also changed, while Marjory the Trash Heap has had a svelte makeover.

But what really seemed odd was essentially starting everything again from scratch. Sure Junior was still battling to keep fraggles from stealing his radishes and the dozers were having to deal with regular breakages caused by their careless fellow cave dwellers, but that the fab five had never met the trash heap before and Sprocket was meeting fraggles for the first time just didn’t sit right.

It wasn’t like it was a prequel a la Netflix’s Dark Crystal series, or, heaven forbid Fraggle Babies, the creators simply decided the original series didn’t exist – like this was Fraggle Rock from some another parallel universe, with all the original elements intact (although, in another sign of the times, Uncle Matt’s postcards from “outer space” are now packages).

Supplied That curious canine Sprocket is meeting fraggles like Uncle Traveling Matt for the first time again in Back to the Rock just doesn’t feel right.

Thankfully, that includes the iconic Dance Your Cares Away theme song, although it was briefly replaced for the opening episode by something definitely lesser. Parents will also be pleased that there are still moral and empowering messages amongst the knockabout fun too, with Gobo initially learning the importance of friendship and that you don’t have to travel anywhere to learn new things, just make yourself open to them.

Bizarrely, we’re promised a cadre of guest stars during the season, including Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms and Kenan Thompson, as well as a special appearance by the Foo Fighters.

But for all these tweaks and puzzlements, at its heart, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock still at least evokes the same warmth and sense of wonder the original series had. I guess those of us of a certain vintage will just have to learn to embrace the new Fraggle normal.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+.