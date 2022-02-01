Ragdoll: Why TVNZ's new dark drama is the best British crime series since Luther

REVIEW: Fans of Luther should definitely check out the latest UK crime series to grace TVNZ OnDemand.

It’s a six-part show that shares the same macabre streak, gallows humour and character actor Michael Smiley as Neil Cross’ Idris Elba-starring beloved dark drama.

Based on Daniel Cole’s 2017 novel of the same name, Ragdoll focuses on British Detective Sergeant Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes).

Two years after being suspended from the force for very publicly trying to kill the infamous “Cremation Killer” in court after a trial goes awry on technicalities, a still psychologically fragile Rose finds himself having to confront his past when he, good friend Detective Inspector Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeria) and American newcomer Detective Constable Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale) are called to a tower block adjacent to the one where Rose now lives. What they discover is a gruesome sight, a stitched-together body, which DNA evidence quickly reveals, contains body parts from six different “donors”.

READ MORE:

* Horrible Histories: Educational comedy that's perfect school holiday viewing

* Under the Vines: Rebecca Gibney shines in TVNZ's latest delightful dramedy

* Hollington Drive: Overstuffed opening bodes badly for TVNZ's latest Brit drama

* The Tourist: Why TVNZ's Jamie Dornan drama will be your first 2022 TV addiction

* Innocent: TVNZ's latest Sunday night British drama follows predictable path

* Bloodlands: Predictability lets down TVNZ's promising Irish police procedural



While many of the pieces appear to have been frozen, the head is “fresh” and, much to Rose’s astonishment, appears to be that of the “Cremation Killer” himself – Mark Hooper (Sammy Hayman). Anxious to confirm that it is his nemesis, Rose visits the prison where he is supposed to be residing, only to discover the recently converted vegan has not only died of a biotoxin just days ago, but that his cadaver’s bonce is missing.

Describing it all as a “sick coincidence until further notice”, Baxter suggests she can reassign Rose, but he’s determined to stick with the case, even as a typed-letter shows up at the office with a list of six new names that includes both Mayor Ray Turnbull (Phil Davis) and himself.

As they hurriedly get the local politician into protective custody, a seemingly innocuous present sent to Baxter suddenly becomes the centre of attention, with deadly consequences for the Mayor and a truly triggering, terrifying moment for Rose.

Supplied Boasting sometimes unbearable tension, gallows humour and a jaw-dropping twist in just the opening episode, Ragdoll gives viewers plenty to chew on and lots of reasons to binge-watch the whole shebang as soon as you can.

While the knotty, disturbing and visceral nature of the crimes are all part of Ragdoll’s appeal, what really stands out about Freddy Syborn’s (the Jack Whitehall-starring Bad Education) tale is the edgy and impressively hilarious banter between the central trio.

As well as attempting to give their new serial killer a moniker (“Michael Corpse? Tommy Killfingers? Loco Chanel?), Baxter and Edmunds discuss the similarity between Hooper’s cause of death and a Simpsons episode, Rose admits his “Marmite personality” may have made him a target and Edumunds reveals that her last job might have been in New Jersey – but they were hardly the mean streets (“It was a college town, with a female mayor and a reputation for great craft beer”).

Supplied Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeria and Lucy Hale team up for Ragdoll.

Far from being contrived or tonally jarring, this dialogue instead feels like a perfect response to the horrors and pressures they are facing, a way of keeping things light and blowing off steam in order to keep from being overwhelmed. Plus, it has the added effect of making you care about these characters –and their fates.

With at least one jaw-dropping twist also playing out in just the opening episode, Ragdoll gives viewers plenty to chew on and lots of reasons to binge-watch the whole shebang as soon as you can.

Ragdoll is now streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.