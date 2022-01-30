Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan, Lily James deliver in Disney+'s wild biopic

REVIEW: They were one of the Hollywood power couples of the 1990s.

The Playboy Playmate-turned-TV-star and the drummer for mega-popular heavy metal band Mötley Crüe.

Married only four days after they met, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tumultuous three-year marriage very much played out in public, most infamously when a “sex tape” made on their honeymoon found its way into the hands of people who then sold it to the public – for a premium – on VHS.

New, eight-part drama Pam & Tommy (which begins streaming on Disney+ on February 2) brings to life their romance, paparazzi and tabloid-blighted relationship and the fallout from that intimate moment from their private life being laid bare.

READ MORE:

* The 35 TV shows you have to watch this year

* The Royal Tenenbaums at 20: Why this still is Wes Anderson's finest hours

* Eight of Olivia Colman's greatest performances (and where you can watch them)

* Anthony Mackie admits he was 'horrified' to find out Sebastian Stan was cast as Tommy Lee



Directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie and written by The Founder and The Wrestler scribe Robert Siegel, there’s a swagger, subversiveness and slight sadness about this dramedy that ensures, if its somewhat lurid premise didn’t already, it makes for compelling viewing.

The opening two episodes are very different in focus and style, if not tone. The first follows the misadventures of be-mulleted carpenter and amateur theologian Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen). Contracted to create a state-of-the-art love nest for the pair within Lee’s mansion, he’s quickly discovered it is the project from hell. The client changes his mind on a whim, is dismissive of any concerns and has failed to pay Rand and others for months.

Exasperation boils over into anger when Lee decides to dismiss the current team and confiscate their tools as collateral. Keen to take him down a peg, Rand decides to launch “Operation Karma” and use his inside knowledge of the mansion’s security to steal a safe. What he discovers within it is potentially worth way more than gold.

Supplied Sebastian Stan and Lily James are Pam & Tommy.

If this instalment portrays Tommy as a perma-shirtless douchebag and is essentially Pamela-free, then the second shows his more sensitive side and exposes a lot more of her. It’s the wild, rollercoaster ride of their whirlwind courtship, a wooing by Tommy of a Pamela apparently over dating bad boys like Bret Michaels and… um… Scott Baio.

“Next to you, Carmen Electra is a hag...you make Jenny McCarthy look like a 4,” he swoons, having bought an entire nightclub a round and followed her on her Baywatch press tour to Cancun in his efforts to impress her.

Gillespie and Siegel certainly don’t shy away from the physical nature of the pair’s relationship, or their lavish lifestyle. Property porn fans will lap this up, while the amount of flesh on display means the parental controls will certainly need to be in place on your Disney+ account.

Supplied A virtually unrecognisable Lily James is a revelation as the musical-loving, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

And that’s before the scene involving Stan’s talking penis. That’s one of the surreal and hilarious touches that ensure this is no ordinary low-rent Lifetime biopic. Gillespie brings his full Tonya bag-of-tricks to this party, using those sometimes shocking visuals, clever storytelling techniques and a terrific, truly eclectic cast to create a series that can only be described as “memorable”.

Stan (Marvel’s Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes) might be something of a caricature of Lee, but he’s a hilarious and more rounded one than he could have been, while a virtually unrecognisable James (Cinderella, The Pursuit of Love) is a revelation as the musical-loving Anderson.

With terrific supporting turns from Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling and a fabulous, evocative soundtrack that includes everyone from Belinda Carlisle to Bonnie Tyler and Len, this is not only a celebratory look back at the celebrity excess of the 1990s, but also the best portrayal of the slightly sleazier side of Hollywood since Boogie Nights.

Pam and Tommy begins streaming on Disney+ on February 2.