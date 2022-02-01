Amazon's Reacher, TVNZ's Bel-Air, Netflix's Inventing Anna among February's must see TV

The summer holidays might be all but over, but the 2022 televisual options are just heating up.

There are a plethora of new and returning shows waiting to grace Kiwi screens over the next month.

For fans of free-to-air fare, TVNZ 1 has former All Black Carlos Spencer starring in Carlos’ Reno Rescue and a new season of Dog Squad (both February 8), while Three’s line-up will be dominated by the return of Married at First Sight Australia (February 7) and Prime has another round of The Great British Bake Off, the free-to-air debuts of We Are Lady Parts and Yellowstone and the debut of local series Raised by Refugees (all with air dates to be confirmed).

Neon and Sky Go have the second seasons of both Raised by Wolves (February 4) and Bump (February 7), while the former will also introduce New Zealand viewers to US sci-fi series La Brea (February 9). Over on Netflix, there’s a new season of animated series Disenchantment (February 9), reality show Love is Blind (February 11) and sci-fi comedy Space Force (February 18), as well as a sequel to the hit fantasy show Vikings subtitled Valhalla.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ boasts the Ben Stiller-directed thriller Severance (February 18), TVNZ OnDemand finally deliver the Elizabeth Olsen-starring Sorry For Your Loss (February 26) and Disney+ are offering us the chance to see the short-lived American reimagining of TVNZ’s Filthy Rich (February 16).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with the list of the 12 shows we’re most excited to see over the next four weeks (and where you can watch them).

Supplied Two fresh, new princes of Bel-Air – Jabari Banks and Jordan L. Jones.

Bel-Air (February 14, TVNZ OnDemand)

Will Smith himself is a co-developer of this fresh, dramatic reboot of the mega-popular ‘90s sitcom which turned the rapper into a TV star.

As with the original, this six-part show follows the adventures of a young man as he relocates from the mean streets of Philadelphia to the more opulent and secluded surrounds of the exclusive Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Supplied Sonita Henry and Adrian Scarborough star in The Chelsea Detective.

The Chelsea Detective (February 7, Acorn)

Killing Eve’s Adrian Scarborough stars in this four-part crime drama created by I’m Alan Partridge Peter Fincham.

He plays Detective Inspector Max Arnold, who, alongside his colleague Detective Constable Priya Shamsie (Luther’s Sonita Henry), attempts to investigate the eponymous London borough’s dark underside of deprivation, violence, greed – and murder – from his houseboat.

Supplied William Peterson returns as Gil Grissom in CSI: Vegas.

CSI: Vegas (February 15, TVNZ OnDemand)

William Peterson’s Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox’s Sara Sidle are back in this 10-part revival of the long-running police procedural. The pair are forced to come out of retirement when their old friend Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) is attacked and the practices of their former lab are called into question.

“Happily, some things, and heroes, never change,” wrote TV Insider’s Matt Roush.

Supplied Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays in The Girl Before.

The Girl Before (February 13, Neon/Sky Go)

Four-part British thriller about a woman (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who falls in love with a minimalist house, only to discover someone else died in the same property three years earlier. David Oyelowo and Rakhee Thakrar also star in this adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel.

“At points, it is admirably sinister,” wrote The Independent’s Ed Cumming.

Supplied Julia Garner headlines Inventing Anna.

Inventing Anna (February 11, Netflix)

Inspired by a New York Magazine article, this nine-part Shondaland (Bridgerton, Scandal) tells the story of Anna Delvey (Ozark’s Julia Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts – and wallets – of the Big Apple’s social scene.

Veep’s Anna Chulmsky plays a journalist attempting to confirm if she is for real, or simply a con woman.

Supplied Rachel Brosnan is back as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (February 18, Amazon Prime Video)

As the eight-part season four of this popular, multi-Emmy Award-winning, mid-20th century set dramedy begins, Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) commitment to her craft – and the places it takes her – creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

Guest stars this time around include Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander.

Supplied Will Arnett’s senior detective Terry Seattle joins forces with a different celebrity for each episode of Murderville.

Murderville (February 3, Netflix)

Based on the BBC series Murder in Successville, this six-part mystery show sees Will Arnett playing senior detective Terry Seattle. In each episode, he is joined by a celebrity guest who will attempt to help solve a deadly crime.

Those lined up to appear include Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani and Sharon Stone.

Supplied Sebastian Stan and Lilly James portray ‘90s celebrities Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy.

Pam & Tommy (February 2, Disney+)

Lily James and Sebastian Stan play the infamous 1990s celebrity couple in this eight-part period dramedy which looks at the lead-up to and fallout from the theft and sale of an intimate recording they made.

Written by The Founder’s Robert Siegel, the first episodes are directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie. Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling also feature.

Supplied Alan Ritchson is the latest actor to play Lee Child’s Jack Reacher.

Reacher (February 4, Amazon Prime Video)

Move over Tom Cruise. The Hollywood superstar looks decidedly pint-size in comparison to Alan Ritchson (Titans), the actor chosen to portray author Lee Child’s popular former veteran military police investigator for this eight-part series.

Based on the writer’s debut 1997 novel Killing Floor, it sees the newly minted civilian almost immediately arrested on suspicion of murder on his arrival in the small town of Margrave, Georgia. As he attempts to clear his name, Jack Reacher uncovers a deep-seated conspiracy.

Supplied Rakhee Thakrar’s Maya Benshaw attempts to change a toxic workplace culture in Rules of the Game.

Rules of the Game (February 8, TVNZ OnDemand)

In this four-part thriller, acclaimed British actor Maxine Peake plays Sam Thompson, the manager of a family run business who finds it and herself under investigation after the discovery of a body at reception. It also makes her reflect on her recently arrived HR officer Maya Benshaw’s (Rakhee Thakrar) attempts to change the company’s seemingly toxic work culture – something Sam strongly resisted.

“By exploring female complicity so intriguingly – and by wrapping the whole thing in a properly twisting thriller – this is a winningly tangled cut above television's usual post-#MeToo fare,” wrote The Spectator’s James Walton.

Supplied Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the controversial Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber.

Super-Pumped: The Battle For Uber (February 28, Neon/Sky Go)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Elisabeth Shue and Uma Thurman team up for this seven-part drama which chronicles one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and destructive start-ups.

The story focuses on Uber’s hard-hitting CEO Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler). From the creators of The Girlfriend Experience and Billions.

Supplied In Suspicion, Uma Thurman’s Katherine Newman is concerned about the fate of her missing son.

Suspicion (February 4, Apple TV+)

Uma Thurman headlines this eight-part crime thriller about a prominent US media mogul who accuses five ordinary Brits of kidnapping her son. They embark on a desperate race against time to prove their innocence, but will anyone believe them - and are they really telling the truth?

Based on the Israeli series False Flag.