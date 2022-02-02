Beverly Hills Cop III: One of the worst action movies of the '90s comes to Amazon

Beverly Hills Cop III (18+, 105mins) Directed by John Landis *½

Made a decade after the original hit action-comedy and seven years after its equally blockbusting sequel, the only reason for this abomination’s existence was Eddie Murphy.

By 1994, Hollywood’s former “Golden Child” and prince of laughter had been on a downward spiral for more than five years. Coming to America had been followed by a succession of turkeys that included Harlem Nights and The Distinguished Gentleman. It seemed everyone loved him as Axel Foley, but struggled with him attempting anything else.

Former Die Hard and Commando writer Steven E. de Souza was drafted in to sketch out a third adventure for the transplanted Detroit law enforcement officer, but he too was also on a bad streak, having most recently penned the much-maligned Hudson Hawk and an awful live-action version of The Flintstones.

READ MORE:

* My Week With Marilyn: Michelle Williams' finest performance comes to Neon

* The Afterparty: Apple's innovative comedic murder mystery offers laughs aplenty

* This is Us: Why Kiwi fans of this compelling US drama can finally celebrate

* Stuber: A myopic action-comedy that's also tone deaf



The story, such that it is, sees Foley returning to Los Angeles to track down a killer from his hometown. Joined by his old pal Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), now the director of operations in LA County, he investigates a tip-off that their target is hiding at local amusement park Wonderworld (think a cross between Disneyland, Universal and Knott’s Berry Farm). What followed was an entirely predictable plod, peppered with the occasional smart Murphy one-liner and seemingly endless shootouts.

In some ways, this proved that Murphy wasn’t a spent force, that he still possessed terrific comedic timing and a physicality that endeared him to the audience. If only they had given him a decent script and not this lacklustre retread of the original film. While the amusement park setting allows for some inventive scenarios, it all felt like watching a re-run of the final ever episode of The Fugitive TV series.

Supplied Even Eddie Murphy looks bored with what passes for a plot in Beverly Hills Cop III.

Disappointingly Reinhold is barely in the movie much more than the cameos from famous directors (and Beverly Hills Cop III helmer John Landis’ mates) George Lucas and Joe Dante and Alan Young (a man best known as Wilbur, the owner of TV’s most famous talking horse Mr. Ed).

Compared to other similar films of the era like Leon, Speed, Demolition Man and In the Line of Fire, Foley’s nemesis just isn’t ruthless enough and the stakes are nowhere near high enough (money laundering as a motivation just didn’t set the pulse racing, or make you care).

In fact, the whole farrago feels like those involved were just in it for the pay cheque. It was a movie stuck firmly in the past, as the genre was trying to evolve into something with more edge and bigger stunts.

Beverly Hills Cop III is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.