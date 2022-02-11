TVNZ's Rules of the Game, Amazon's Reacher among great shows to stream this weekend

THE AFTERPARTY (APPLE TV+)

This eight-part, Christopher Lord-penned (The Lego Movie) comedic murder-mystery focuses on the police investigation into a death of the most famous member of “the class of 2005”.

Star of Hungry Hungry Hippos: Still Hungry, pop-star, actor and environmental activist Eugene “Xavier” Duckworth Jnr’s (Dave Franco) body has been found on the rocks below his clifftop mansion. Inside are an eclectic assortment of his former classmates, whose night of celebrations and reconnecting has been cut short by this tragedy.

Having quickly established that his death was the result of “foul play”, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) finds herself a quiet space and invites each “suspect” to “share their mind movie”. What follows is a clever riff on the time-honoured Rashomon-style recounting, as each episode is devoted to an individual’s perspective told in vastly different cinematic styles.

Whether this stands up as a police procedural, only watching to the end will confirm, but, if you’re after a few laughs and character-driven comedy, then at least getting there will be entertaining.

ARCHIVE 81 (NETFLIX)

Based on the podcast of the same name, this eight-part horror focuses on an archivist who takes a job restoring damaged videotapes. While working on one, he finds himself pulled into a mystery involving a missing director and a demonic cult.

Created by The Boys’ writer Rebecca Sonnenshine, the cast includes The Get Down’s Mamoudou Athie, Altered Carbon’s Dina Shihabi and Saving Hope’s Julia Chan.

“The slow-building, addictive hour-long drama is smarter than your average ghoul fest,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali.

Supplied Ragdoll, Reacher and Rules of the Game are amongst the great new shows available to stream this weekend

READ MORE:

* Reacher: Free from Cruise control, Amazon's addictive series sets new benchmark

* Moonfall, Uncharted, Belfast, Death on the Nile among February's must see movies

* Amazon's Reacher, TVNZ's Bel-Air, Netflix's Inventing Anna among February's must see TV

* Netflix's disappointing The Woman in the House only saved by the (Kristen) Bell



Supplied Miranda Otto and Richard Roxburgh are among the plethora of Australian acting talent on display in Fires.

FIRES (NEON)

Hot on the heels of Eva Orner’s devastating and rage-inducing documentary Burning, comes this equally emotional anthology of dramas set around the catastrophic events of Australia’s Black Summer of 2019-20.

Inspired by the stories of those who witnessed and endured unimaginable horrors and losses during the weeks and months that vast tracts of the Lucky Country seemed permanently aflame, Fires is the brainchild of Tony Ayers and Belinda Chayko, whose previous collaboration was the magnificent multi-faceted all-star Australian asylum seeker mini-series Stateless.

Each of the very loosely linked six episodes focuses on different characters placed in heart-rending and impossible situations.

Russell Dykstra, Sam Worthington, Noni Hazlehurst, Steve Bastoni and Sullivan Stapleton are just some of the Aussie acting luminaries on display, although it’s the second instalment that boasts the true heavyweights (Miranda Otto, Richard Roxburgh) who deliver the series’ highpoint.

OZARK (NETFLIX)

The first of two seven-episode “parts” that make up the fourth and final season of this critically acclaimed beloved crime drama opens with freedom from the cartel seemingly within reach for Jason Bateman’s Marty and Laura Linney’s Wendy.

However, fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes' ultimate undoing.

The writing trio of Bill Dubuque, Chris Mundy and Mark Williams pack a lot into this first episode, setting the scene for the inevitable fireworks to come, as well as providing plenty of action and more than one surprise.

Of course, they are greatly aided by the terrific ensemble, with the brilliant central trio of Julia Garner, Linney and Bateman joined by a cadre of memorable bit players and colourful characters.

With the atmosphere increasingly tense and pastries and ultimatums delivered with a flourish, Ozark fans can expect to find themselves losing a few days to the latest chapter of this addictive story.

Supplied Jason Bateman and Laura Linney play Ozark’s Byrdes.

RAGDOLL (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Fans of Luther should definitely check this out. It’s a six-part show that shares the same macabre streak, gallows humour and character actor Michael Smiley as Neil Cross’ Idris Elba-starring beloved dark drama.

Based on Daniel Cole’s 2017 novel of the same name, Ragdoll focuses on British Detective Sergeant Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes).

Two years after being suspended from the force for very publicly trying to kill the infamous “Cremation Killer” in court after a trial goes awry on technicalities, a still psychologically fragile Rose finds himself having to confront his past when he, good friend Detective Inspector Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeria) and American newcomer Detective Constable Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale) are called to a tower block adjacent to the one where Rose now lives. What they discover is a gruesome sight, a stitched-together body, which DNA evidence quickly reveals, contains body parts from six different “donors”.

While the knotty, disturbing and visceral nature of the crimes are all part of Ragdoll’s appeal, what really stands out about Freddy Syborn’s tale is the edgy and impressively hilarious banter between the central trio.

REACHER (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Move over Tom Cruise. The Hollywood superstar looks decidedly pint-size in comparison to Alan Ritchson (Titans), the actor chosen to portray author Lee Child’s popular former veteran military police investigator for this eight-part series.

Based on the writer’s debut 1997 novel Killing Floor, it sees the newly minted civilian almost immediately arrested on suspicion of murder on his arrival in the small town of Margrave, Georgia. As he attempts to clear his name, Jack Reacher uncovers a deep-seated conspiracy.

The show’s real secret sauce is in its character interactions and light touch. Cruise’s Jack Reacher was guilty of being overly serious, Ritchson’s possesses a wicked sense of humour. He has terrific chemistry with Willa Fitzgerald’s (TV's Scream) Officer Roscoe, a smart, no nonsense match for him who might just be the series’ unsung MVP.

Amazon Prime Video Reacher is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

RULES OF THE GAME (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

In this four-part thriller, acclaimed British actor Maxine Peake plays Sam Thompson, the manager of a family run business who finds it and herself under investigation after the discovery of a body at reception. It also makes her reflect on her recently arrived HR officer Maya Benshaw’s (Rakhee Thakrar) attempts to change the company’s seemingly toxic work culture – something Sam strongly resisted.

“By exploring female complicity so intriguingly – and by wrapping the whole thing in a properly twisting thriller – this is a winningly tangled cut above television's usual post-#MeToo fare,” wrote The Spectator’s James Walton.

TRIGGER POINT (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Vicky McClure, Mark Stanley, Manjinder Virk and Adrian Lester star in this six-part British crime drama from Jed Mercurio, the producer of the much-loved Line of Duty.

The story revolves around a bomb disposal squad as they go up against a cunning terrorist cell targeting London. Lana Washington (McClure) and partner Joel Nutkins (Lester) find themselves with the dangerous task of defusing a suspicious device in an apartment block on a sweltering summer day.

“[It’s a] slick police thriller full of bomb factories and banter. Just go in thinking CSI: Peckham or Line of Bomb Duty, and you’ll have a great time,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan.