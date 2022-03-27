Oscars 2022: The Best Picture nominees and where you can watch them right now

From Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog to the latest adaptation of Dune and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, these are the movies competing for this year's top gong at the Academy Awards.

Monday afternoon is shaping up to be an afternoon of celebration to rival 1994 and 2004.

But could 2022 be another year when New Zealand film-making once again is the centre of attention at the Academy Awards?

Jane Campion’s mainly Otago-shot The Power of the Dog leads the way with 12 nominations, but it certainly has some impressive rivals for the top award.

Stuff to Watch has run the rule over the 10 contenders for this year’s Best Picture in this handy guide, which also lets you know where you can currently watch them.

Supplied Dune, The Power of the Dog and Belfast are among the most nominated movies at this year’s Academy Awards.

Supplied Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Ciaran Hinds are part of Belfast’s impressive ensemble.

What it’s about: Winner of the prestigious audience award at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, Kenneth Branagh’s “most personal film yet” is a coming-of-age dramedy set in the eponymous Northern Ireland capital during the tumultuous late 1960s. The impressive cast includes Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actor (Hinds), Sound, Directing, Original Song, Supporting Actress (Dench).

What we thought of it: “In a time of increasing intolerance, opposing world views and stressors, Belfast is a pitch perfect, resonant and, at times, joyous celebration of childhood and community spirit.” (*****, James Croot)

Supplied Coda made a star out of Emilia Jones.

What it’s about: A remake of the 2014 French movie The Belier Family, writer-director Sian Heder’s charming tale focuses on Ruby, the Child of Deaf Adults of the title, who is torn between keeping her clan’s fishing business afloat and pursuing her passion for singing. It took home four awards from last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)

What we thought of it: “Heder delivers a perfectly pitched balance of heart and humour, one that magnificently makes sign language organically part of the story and showcases a fabulous quintet of performances.” (****½, James Croot)

Supplied Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play scientists trying to warn humanity about a potential world-ending crisis in Don't Look Up.

What it’s about: Anchorman and The Big Short creator Adam McKay’s latest tale is a sci-fi comedy about two low-level astronomers who are forced to go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet which is set to destroy our planet.

The starry ensemble includes Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and our own Melanie Lynskey.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Film Editing, Original Score, Original Screenplay

What we thought of it: “This is the star-studded, scabrous, scathing political and social satire the world needs right now. Perfectly pitched and terrifically timed at the end of a year in which the war against truth intensified and the climate crisis facing humanity was made even more explicit than before, Don’t Look Up is likely to go down as this generation’s Dr. Strangelove.” (*****, James Croot)

Supplied Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in Drive My Car.

What it’s about: Based on Haruki Murakami’s 2014 short story of the same name, Japanese writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s three-hour drama follows Yūsuke Kafuku, as he attempts to pull together a multi-lingual production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima and grapples with the death of his wife Oto.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, International Feature, Directing, Adapted Screenplay.

What we thought of it: “Sitting down to watch Drive My Car, I wasn’t sure I was ready for three hours of Murakami..One hundred and seventy-nine minutes later, I really didn't want the film to end...For all its length, the exasperating self-regard of the characters... Drive My Car is still a warm, witty and achingly compassionate tale.” (*****, Graeme Tuckett)

Supplied Timothy Chalamet headlines the all-star cast of Dune.

What it’s about: Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve is the latest to try to tackle Frank Herbert’s 1965 space opera. Planned and recently confirmed as a two-movie enterprise, this adventure on the desert planet Arrakis is populated by the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, Original Score, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Costume Design, Cinematography and Adapted Screenplay.

What we thought of it: “Villeneuve has made Dune into something accessible and human, while retaining and celebrating the epic scale of the source. It is a stunning achievement.” (****½, Graeme Tuckett)

Supplied Will Smith is King Richard.

What it’s about: Will Smith plays tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard in this biopic that charts the rise of the pair, thanks to his coaching and determination.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Actor (Smith), Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Film Editing, Original Screenplay, Original Song.

What we thought of it: “A truly feel-good story, It is well-told, beautifully shot by veteran Robert Elswit and written to take us past the headlines to somewhere that feels authentic – and human.” (****, Graeme Tuckett)

Supplied Licorice Pizza is Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s-set romantic comedy.

What it’s about: Magnolia, There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread film-maker Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest creation is a 1970s-set romantic-comedy about the blossoming and deepening relationship between photographer’s assistant Alana Kane and high school student Gary Valentine.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Directing, Original Screenplay.

What we thought of it: “A gorgeous, layered and idiosyncratic love-letter to a time and a place that couldn't stand much more mythologising, so someone had to at last show it for what it was. It will be endlessly compared to Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood – and for its scope, its loose retelling of actual events and thinly disguised characters, the comparison is valid. But Licorice Pizza is a grimier, funnier and more credible vision.” (*****, Graeme Tuckett)

Supplied Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara feature in Guillermo Del Toro’s sumptuous-looking Nightmare Alley.

What it’s about: Fantasy specialist Guillermo Del Toro’s latest tale is a star-studded sumptuous remake of a carnival-set 1947 film noir about the down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlyle (Bradley Cooper) who learns the tricks of the “mind-reading” trade in an attempt to infiltrate high society. Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett also have significant roles.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Production Design, Costume Design, Cinematography.

What we thought of it: “As you’d expect from a Del Toro production, the costuming is exquisite, cinematography immersively evocative and the production design occasionally breathtaking. Sets are sometimes so detailed you find yourself constantly scanning across the frame to drink in all their delights.” (*****, James Croot)

Supplied Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons play brothers in The Power of the Dog.

What it’s about: The movie that brought Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons to our shores and farms in 2020, this mainly Otago-shot, 1920s-set western also stars Thomasin McKenzie. Adapted from Thomas Savage’s cult novel of the same name, it marks Kiwi Jane Campion’s return to the big screen for the first time since 2009’s Bright Star.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Plemons, Kodi Smith-McPhee), Directing, Adapted Screenplay, Actor (Cumberbatch), Supporting Actress (Dunst), Production Design, Sound, Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Score.

What we thought of it: “A slow-burn and a film of many, many layers. The story twists and turns towards a few possible endings – and ways to an ending – but, like Cumberbatch’s Phil, Campion keeps its truest story hidden in plain sight, only resolving itself and letting us in to what has really been going on in the very last scenes.” (****½, Graeme Tuckett).

Niko Tavernise Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler are West Side Story's star-crossed lovers.

What it’s about: Steven Spielberg and Angels in America scribe Tony Kushner team up for a new version of the beloved Romeo and Juliet-esque musical. Staying closer to the original Broadway script than the Oscar-winning 1961 take, it sees Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler playing star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria.

What it’s nominated for: Best Picture, Production Design, Sound, Costume Design, Cinematography, Directing, Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)

What we thought of it: “What Spielberg has achieved here is very special. This West Side Story respects where it comes from, stays true to its sources and won't offend the nostalgic among you at all. But it is also a fiery, combative and relevant reading of the text that brings the show stomping and singing into the 21st century.” (****, Graeme Tuckett).

Stuff will be live-blogging the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on the afternoon of Monday, March 28. Red Carpet coverage will begin at 11am.