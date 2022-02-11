Nitram: A haunting, disturbing look at what led to one of Australia's darkest days

Nitram is now available to rent from AroVision, Academy OnDemand, Deluxe AtHome, GooglePlay and iTunes. It is available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Nitram (M, 111mins) Directed by Justin Kurtzel ****½

“Evil visited us yesterday, and we don’t know why. And I guess we never will.”

Despite an incredible, award-winning performance from Caleb Landry Jones, a smartly put together script by Shaun Grant (Penguin Bloom) and stark imagery and clever framing by Australian film-maker Justin Kurtzel (True History of the Kelly Gang), the one moment and line of dialogue that stands out here is uttered during a television interview with Dunblane School headmaster Ron Taylor less than 24 hours after a gunman had killed 16 of his students and one of his teachers in March 1996.

I hope Kiwi screenwriter and would-be 2019 Christchurch Mosque attack movie-maker Andrew Niccol has watched this haunting, disturbing and poignant film. The controversy surrounding it proves that even 25 years after one man took multiple lives and destroyed a community, even your best intentions and efforts mean not everyone thinks it should be turned into art – or entertainment. Screen Tasmania refused to fund this film and, when it did get a brief theatrical release in late September last year, only three Hobart cinemas chose to screen it and one of them refused to advertise its presence.

But while it is a barely fictionalised version of the troubled life of Martin Bryant in the years and days leading up to those horrific events of April 28 at the “Apple Isle’s” Port Arthur (just six weeks after Dunblane), Nitram chooses to neither recreate, or even show one frame of news footage of the day itself. Instead, it’s a character study, neither sympathetic nor damning, but one that traces how the gunman’s seemingly limited IQ, frustrations, good fortune and shockingly easy access to firearms might have contributed to what happened that fateful day.

A neighbourhood menace because of his love of making loud noises and letting off fireworks, “Nitram” (Landry Jones) is encouraged by his long-suffering mother (Judy Davis) to find something useful to keep himself occupied.

His solution? Offer to mow lawns. But few are keen to take up his services. “My husband does it,” proclaims one. “How much does he charge?” our budding entrepreneur responds.

Finally, he does land a client. Helen (Essie Davis) is a middle-aged recluse, seemingly so eager for the companionship, that, after he fails to get her mower to work, she decides he can be her dog walker instead. From there, a seemingly unlikely relationship develops, as she teaches him piano, dresses him in her father’s suits and sets about buying him a car. However, a disastrous test drive isn’t the only time his propensity to get distracted rears its head. And, it’s to her that he admits that he “just gets sad sometimes”.

Meanwhile, once they eventually learn of his “friendship” with lottery heiress Helen, Nitram’s parents express their concerns (“He a husband, or a son?” his mother archly asks her), although his father (Anthony LaPaglia) has grown more detached himself since being outbid on a dream rural property he had being eyeing up for some time.

It’s these events, coupled with an accident that his high-spirited tomfoolery caused, that set in motion a seemingly irrevocable downspiralling of his mood and state-of-mind.

But as that Dunblane quote reflects, Nitram isn’t a movie that tries to explain away the why, rather it’s an accumulation of things that created the how. They are sobering, rage-inducing and thought-provoking, told without the usual Hollywood trappings or flourishes. If there’s a tone or style, it’s akin to Robert Sarkies’ Out of the Blue mixed with a little of Gus Van Sant’s Elephant.

Of course, a lot of credit must go to the cast. Sporting an Aussie accent he allegedly picked up while catching ‘90s reruns of Neighbours and Home and Away in quarantine, Landry Jones is a revelation, a mix of childlike enthusiasm and brooding, bubbling potential menace, while both Davises are stunning in their portrayals of two women who both attempted to help – and hindered – Nitram from “growing up”.

Despite legitimate concerns and worries about how any account of March 15, 2019 might be portrayed, it’s almost inevitable that it will happen – one day. One just hopes it’s done with the same sensitivity and thoughtfulness as here – and just as importantly – that we learn the lessons laid out in the end title card.

As on this side of the Tasman, Port Arthur led to an overhaul of Australia’s gun laws in record time. Unfortunately, despite a buyback of more than 640,000 firearms, a National Firearms Agreement has never been truly effective (thanks to non-compliance by the country’s various states) and there are actually now more firearms in the “lucky country” than there were back in 1996.

