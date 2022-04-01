Downton 2, Fantastic Beasts 3, New Zealand-shot X amongst April's must see movies

It's a big month ahead, including Nicolas Cage at his cagiest, Paul Verhoeven's controversial nun and a doco on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Blockbuster movies are back with a bang in New Zealand cinemas this month.

After a fairly quiet couple of months as the country braced for the Omicron peak, there’s a plethora of options for film lovers during the next four weeks.

Amongst the titles headed to a big screen near you are Jake Gyllenhaal-led action-thriller Ambulance (April 7), animated features Rabbit Academy (April 7) and Pinocchio: A True Story (April 21), Timothy Spall-starrer The Last Bus (April 14), sci-fi tale After Yang (April 28) and critically acclaimed 20th Century-set French abortion drama Happening (April 14). The inaugural Scandinavian Film Festival will also take place in select cinemas around the country from April 21.

For those who’d prefer to do their watching at home, Netflix’s schedule includes star-studded comedy The Bubble (April 1), musical-dramedy Metal Gods (April 8) and computer-game horror Choose or Die (April 15), Shudder has Elisha Cuthbert headlining The Cellar (April 15), Disney+ boasts family Broadway adventure Better Nate Than Ever (April 1) and Earth Day documentary Polar Bear (April 22) and Amazon Prime Video brings together Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton and Laurence Fishburne for All the Old Knives (April 8).

However, after looking through all the potential choices, Stuff to Watch has come up a list of the dozen April flicks we’re most excited to see.

Supplied X, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts are among the great movies headed our way this month.

Supplied Richard Linklater's latest is an animated fantasy inspired by the 1969 Moon Landing.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix, April 1)

Taking inspiration from his own life, Richard Linklater’s (Boyhood, Before Sunrise) latest film is an animated adventure that tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives – the astronaut and mission control-view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own.

“Linklater maintains a light touch but, at the same time, is in formidable control,” wrote Deadline’s Todd McCarthy. “This is not an easy combination to pull off, but the result of the hard and meticulous work is one of the writer-director’s best and most personal films.”

Supplied The Bad Guys is a big screen adaptation of Alan Blabey’s popular series of children's books.

The Bad Guys (Cinemas, April 14)

Sam Rockwell, Richard Ayoade, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Alex Borstein and Zazie Beetz are amongst the impressive line-up of vocal talent enlisted for this animated adaptation of Alan Blabey’s beloved children’s book series. It focuses on a group of attempting-to-reform, but still misunderstood, criminal animals, who are attempting to go straight, but not without some disastrous results.

“It’s a film of thrills, wit and twists that also has semi-serious things to say about how certain animals are demonised in popular culture, and whatever the lupine equivalent is of leopards changing their spots,” wrote The Times’ Ed Potton.

Supplied Virginie Efira is Benedetta.

Benedetta (Cinemas, April 7)

Paul Verhoeven’s (Basic Instinct, Starship Troopers) latest period drama has courted plenty of controversy for its depiction of a 17th Century Italian novice nun who rose through the ranks of her convent due to her “mystical experiences”, while also embarking on an affair with one of her fellow nuns.

It’s true, there is plenty of eroticism and religious iconography on display, however, the story reminds one of Verhoeven’s Black Books, with its depiction of one woman’s determination to stay alive and thrive in difficult circumstances and for featuring a star-making turn from its lead actor (there Carice van Houten, here Belgian Virginie Efira).

Supplied Hollywood comes to Downton Abbey in the form of Laura Haddock’s Myrna Dalgleish in A New Era.

Downton Abbey 2 (Cinemas, April 28)

Subtitled A New Era, the Crawleys and company are back – and this time the whole family will apparently be causing a large amount of chaos during a trip to the south of France.

Among the newcomers are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

WPA Pool/Getty Images A documentary on Queen Elizabeth II will be released in New Zealand on her 96th bithday.

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts (Cinemas, April 21)

Much-loved British director Roger Michell’s (Notting Hill, The Duke) final film is this archive-fuelled documentary on the multi-dimensional life of Queen Elizabeth II, now the longest-living, longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-serving female head of state in history.

Releasing here in New Zealand on the same day as she turns 96.

Supplied Escape From Mogadishu was selected as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film category at this year's Academy Awards.

Escape from Mogadishu (Cinemas, April 28)

A hit at last year’s New Zealand International Film Festival, this South Korean action-drama dramatises the decidedly perilous escape attempt made by North and South Korean embassy workers in 1991 as the Somalian Civil War explodes around them.

“A vivid reminder of how political thrillers can provide nail-biting entertainment while still navigating complicated narrative terrain,” wrote Screen Daily’s Fionnuala Halligan.

Supplied Michelle Yeoh visits multiple universes in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (Cinemas, April 14)

One of the breakout films of this year’s SXSW Film Festival, Michelle Yeoh stars in this action adventure-comedy about an ageing Chinese immigrant who finds herself having to explore multiple universes in order to save our own reality.

“The film works magic by embracing excess, finding a kind of harmony and possibility within it, and reminding us of the beauty and lunacy of the human experience along the way,” wrote Slant magazine’s Derek Smith.

Supplied Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore features Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Cinemas, April 7)

This long-delayed three-quel to the Harry Potter spin-off series sees Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore entrusting Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and friends with a mission that will inevitably lead to a potentially deadly clash with Gellert Grindelwald’s army.

Danish star Mads Mikkelsen takes over the latter role from Johnny Depp.

Supplied Clifton Collins Jr. plays Jockey’s Jackson Silva.

Jockey (April 21, Streaming rental services)

Westworld and The Stand TV series actor Clifton Collins Jr. deservedly took home the Special Jury Award for Best Actor at last year’s Sundance Film Festival for his turn in Clint Bentley’s debut feature.

The 50-something actor plays Jackson Silva, an ageing rider whose faltering career faces even more chaos when a young hot prospect turns up claiming to be his son. Molly Parker (Lost in Space) also shines as a veteran horse trainer who might finally have uncovered a winner of her own.

Supplied Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum team up for The Lost City.

The Lost City (Cinemas, April 14)

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are the unlikely pairing thrown together for this comedic action-adventure.

They play a reclusive romance novelist and her cover model, who are both the subject of a kidnapping attempt. Look out for both Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt in scene-stealing roles.

“Directors Adam and Aaron Nee manage to find just the right balance between action, comedy and romance to make all three work harmoniously together, while playing with a team of all-stars who make the material sing,” wrote Consequence’s Liz Shannon Miller.

Supplied Nicolas Cage is joined by Pedro Pascal for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Cinemas, April 21)

Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalised version of himself in this black comedy where he is forced to recreate some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from a billionaire super fan who just also happens to be a notorious drug lord.

The cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris.

“Filled with easter eggs for fans of any facet of Cage’s career, the filmmakers don’t place a judgment on which of his films have the most value, understanding that a favourite film is intimate and personal, and that what matters is that it does resonate on some level,” wrote Roger Ebert.com’s Marya E. Gates.

Supplied Mia Goth headlines the New Zealand-shot horror X.

X (Cinemas, April 8)

Filmed in New Zealand, this late 1970s-set horror follows the misfortunes of a group of actors who set out to secretly make an adult film in rural Texas. But when they are caught out, they find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

“A wily and entertainment slow-motion ride of terror that earns its shocks, along with its singular quease factor, which relates to the fact that the demons here are ancient specimens of humanity who actually have a touch of…humanity,” wrote Variety magazine’s Owen Gleiberman.