Amazon's Outlaws, Neon's Cleaning Lady among great shows to stream this Easter

ATLANTA (NEON)

The third 10-part series of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed drama shifts the focus from Georgia’s capital to Europe, where our aspiring rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) is on tour, along with support crew Earn Marks (Glover), Darius Epps (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van Keefer (Zazie Beetz).

Each of them find themselves struggle with this unfamiliar territory and the newfound success they had always aspired to.

“Good TV shows are consistent, but the great ones know how to change and grow with their characters and with the times. Atlanta has always been one of the greats,” wrote USA Today’s Kelly Lawler.

BAD VEGAN (NETFLIX)

Tired of true-crime stories getting a dramatic overhaul, ridiculously padded out, or overly-reliant on re-creations? Then Netflix’s latest four-part docu-series is just the quick binge-watch for you.

This is the crazily compelling, seriously shocking, secretly a little hilarious tale of the mysterious fall from grace of New York’s raw food queen Sarma Melngailis.

Not only told via a Greek chorus of her friends, family and former colleagues (as well as the Vanity Fair journalist Allen Salkin who first broke the story in 2016), Melngailis is also front and centre, delivering her side of the story (regrets, recriminations, rueful smiles and all) direct-to-camera.

The Outlaws, Slow Horses and The Cleaning Lady are amongst the great new shows available to watch this Easter Weekend.

Neon The Cleaning Lady is now available to stream on Neon.

THE CLEANING LADY (NEON)

Ten-part US crime-drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor (The Defenders’ Elektra Elodie Yung) who comes to America for a medical treatment to save her son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she uses her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for what she believes are all the right reasons.

Canadian creator Miranda Kwok was a producer on The 100 and a writer for the New Zealand-shot Spartacus series.

“Yung is an appealing lead, and Thony's complicated backstory – Cambodian by birth, she emigrated from the Philippines – may appeal to a segment of the audience that is too rarely seen onscreen,” wrote Variety magazine’s Daniel D’Addario.

THE LAST DAYS OF PTOLEMY GREY (APPLE TV+)

Based on the 2010 book of the same name by Walter Mosley, Samuel L. Jackson headlines this 10-part drama about a lonely man in his 90s, who is able to get temporary relief from the dementia that blights his life and uses the time to try and investigate the death of his grand-nephew.

The series also stars Dominique Fishback and Walton Goggins.

“What feels so fresh – and so successful, thanks to stunning performances from Jackson and Fishback –is the boldness with which Mosley combines seemingly incompatible elements,” wrote Time magazine’s Judy Berman.

Supplied Samuel L. Jackson headlines The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

LIFE & BETH (DISNEY+)

Six years after her hugely successful sketch series Inside Amy Schumer ended, the comedian is back with a bang in a surprisingly downbeat and bittersweet dramedy.

Those who’ve only experienced the more outré aspects of her dramatic persona in films like Trainwrecked, Snatched and I Feel Pretty may be in for a shock, but this presents Schumer in a whole new, seriously impressive light.

In a 10-part tale she created and directs four episodes of herself, the 40-year-old is Bethany Jones, a woman who seemingly has it all (a steady job, a great apartment, a long-term partner) – except happiness.

Perhaps Life & Beth’s greatest trick though is its ability to subvert expectations and switch genres. At first, it seems like an Office-style workplace comedy. It then segues to a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque cringe comedy, before settling into a The Big C-like humour-infused meditation on the perils of modern life.

THE OUTLAWS (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson and Stephen Merchant join forces for this six-part British crime comedy (co-created by Merchant) which follows seven strangers forced together to complete community service in Bristol because of a variety of misdemeanours.

However, they all believe their luck might have changed when they discover a bag full of money. Unfortunately, there are some dangerous people looking for it.

“Maybe it’s the perky score, the excellent needle drops, or the way that the characters humorously bumble around trying their very best and only sometimes succeeding, but it works,” wrote Paste magazine’s Allison Keene.

Amazon Prime The Outlaws is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

PACHINKO (APPLE TV+)

Based on the hit 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee, this sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations, as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.

Told in Japanese, Korean and English, the series stars last year’s Academy Award winner for best support actress Young Yuh-Jung, as well as South Korean star Lee Min Ho, former Devs and Love Life actor Jin Ha and New Zealand-born Anna Sawai.

“Pachinko flows brilliantly between eras, capturing different emotions perfectly, keeping audiences intrigued,” wrote Stuff to Watch's own Bernadette Basagre. “Despite the heavy material, the show doesn’t stray from being warm, even in the intense silences the show likes to have.”

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

Gary Oldman’s first multi-episode television role in almost four decades has been worth the wait.

Based on the 2010 book of the same name by Mick Herron (the first of the ongoing Slough House series, which currently totals 11 novels and novellas), Slow Horses focuses on the inhabitants of a British security service office in Aldersgate, London, a location “so far from the heart of MI5 it might as well be in Slough”.

While there are potentially scene-stealing supporting turns from both Kristin Scott-Thomas and Jonathan Pryce, the epicentre of the black, occasionally bleak comedy is the tour de force that is Oldman’s Jackson Lamb. A creation to rival his Oscar-winning Darkest Hour’s Churchill, Sirius Black or The Professional’s classical music-loving Stansfield, it’s a role Oldman appears to throw himself wholeheartedly into.