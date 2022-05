Apple's Shining Girls, Netflix's Heartstopper among great shows to stream

Looking for your next binge watch? Stuff to Watch has you covered with these great options.

THE CLEANING LADY (NEON)

Ten-part US crime-drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor (The Defenders’ Elektra Elodie Yung) who comes to America for a medical treatment to save her son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she uses her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for what she believes are all the right reasons.

Canadian creator Miranda Kwok was a producer on The 100 and a writer for the New Zealand-shot Spartacus series.

“Yung is an appealing lead, and Thony's complicated backstory – Cambodian by birth, she emigrated from the Philippines – may appeal to a segment of the audience that is too rarely seen onscreen,” wrote Variety magazine’s Daniel D’Addario.

THE FIRST LADY (NEON)

Created by Joel Schumacher’s former right-hand man Aaron Cooley, this 10-part drama aims to be a “revelatory reframing of American leadership” through the lens of three occupants of the White House’s East Wing. There’s Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson’s Eleanor Roosevelt, a trio who faced turbulent times and unique challenges, while their other halves took on the mantle of the country’s Commander-in-Chief.

In what are essentially portraits of this triumvirate, weaved together like a triptych, we’re promised a peek behind the curtains at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, as Cooley and director Susanne Bier demonstrate the real power behind the reigns of the 44th, 38th and 32nd Presidents.

This could have been an ungainly, unholy mess in the wrong hands. Instead, it already feels like truly addictive appointment viewing, eye-opening, enlightening and thoroughly engrossing (and potentially Emmy-winning) – even if you couldn’t care less about US politics.

Supplied Shining Girls, Heartstopper and A Very British Scandal are among the great new shows available to stream this weekend.

Netflix Heartstopper is now available to stream on Netflix.

HEARTSTOPPER (NETFLIX)

Based on a web-comic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, this eight-part coming-of-age romance is the story of Charlie Spring, a gay schoolboy who falls in love with one of his new classmates.

“This show is perfectly done,” wrote Stuff to Watch’s Graeme Tuckett. “It is believable, gritty when it needs to be, honest and yet somehow still as sweet as a summer's day. It takes a special kind of genius in the writing, casting and filming of a TV show or a movie to be as moving and warm-hearted as Heartstopper – and yet never cloying, saccharine or manipulative.

“Heartstopper is an acute piece of work, but always essentially kind and human. I absolutely love this gentle, funny show.”

THE OUTLAWS (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson and Stephen Merchant join forces for this six-part British crime comedy (co-created by Merchant) which follows seven strangers forced together to complete community service in Bristol because of a variety of misdemeanours.

However, they all believe their luck might have changed when they discover a bag full of money. Unfortunately, there are some dangerous people looking for it.

“Maybe it’s the perky score, the excellent needle drops, or the way that the characters humorously bumble around trying their very best and only sometimes succeeding, but it works,” wrote Paste magazine’s Allison Keene.

NETFLIX Season 2 of Russian Doll is now available to stream on Netflix.

RUSSIAN DOLL (NETFLIX)

If the 2019 first season of Netflix’s cult comedy drew comparisons to Groundhog Day, Run Lola Run and Edge of Tomorrow, then this second, seven-part instalment definitely has a Back to the Future or Quantum Leap-vibe about it.

It’s been four years since the time-loop troubles that plagued acerbic New York software engineer Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne, pulling triple-duty as the show’s director and one of three main writers) ended.

However, while catching the No 6 train on the subway one night, things suddenly start getting really freaky again for her. It begins with a guy sporting a Travis Bickle outfit, followed by an unnerving newspaper dateline. Then, when she reaches into her pocket, instead of pulling out her phone, all that’s there is a matchbook for a local bar.

Anchored, essentially driven by the brilliant Lyonne, Russian Doll once again delivers audiences a night to remember. I say that, because this is essentially a three-and-a-half-hour feature film with six snack and toilet breaks built in. I mean – you could try and watch it in instalments, but the lure of binge-watching in a single session is just way too powerful to resist.

SHINING GIRLS (APPLE TV+)

Elisabeth Moss is front and centre of this atmospheric and unsettling eight-part adaptation of South African author Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel.

She plays a brutal attack survivor who teams up with a veteran reporter to try and establish a link between her assault and a recent murder.

Played as far more of a mystery and a character study than the book, to say any more about Shining Girls’ twisty-turny narrative and more audacious elements of the plot would definitely ruin some of the surprises that lie in wait for viewers.

Let’s just say this has far more in common tonally with The Outsider or Lovecraft Country, than Mare of Easttown or The Silence of the Lambs.

Apple TV+ Shining Girls is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

THE TOWER (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

The latest in the lengthening list of Line of Duty-inspired British police procedurals at least grabs you from the get-go.

It’s also short and sharp, three hour-long episodes ensuring this never outstays its welcome.

All the action revolves around a “critical incident”. A teenage girl and a police officer have fallen to their deaths from the roof of a tower block, leaving behind a clearly traumatised young boy in a bear onesie and rookie cop Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif). With two bloody corpses in clear public view, Directorate of Special Investigations detective sergeant Sarah Collins (Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan) is anxious for immediate answers.

Screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, 24) and director Jim Loach (Save Me) ensure the pace of this adaptation of former murder squad detective Kate London’s 2015 novel Post Mortem never lags, while generating just enough mystery to keep viewers engrossed.

A VERY BRITISH SCANDAL (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

The woman born Ethel Margaret Whigham became most famous for her 1951 marriage to her second husband Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll. Twelve years later, both infamously became regular front-page tabloid fodder, as their high-profile divorce detailed many acts of alleged adultery by her, the lurid testimony including shocking stories and salacious photos.

Veteran screenwriter Sarah Phelps (EastEnders, The ABC Murders) and Norwegian director Anne Sewitsky (Black Mirror, Castle Rock) effectively cris-cross between the courtroom action and the pair’s descent from sparky courtship to rocky marital relations in this three-part drama, allowing actors Claire Foy and Paul Bettany a chance to showcase their emotional range and clear chemistry.

As you’d expect, the costuming and production design are first class, while Sophia Myles (A Discovery of Witches) helps up the already heightened tensions with a terrific turn as Campbell’s first wife Louise.