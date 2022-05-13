Neon's Staircase, TVNZ's Thief, His Wife and the Canoe among great shows to stream

Looking for your next binge watch? Stuff to Watch has you covered with these great options.

THE FIRST LADY (NEON)

Created by Joel Schumacher’s former right-hand man Aaron Cooley, this 10-part drama aims to be a “revelatory reframing of American leadership” through the lens of three occupants of the White House’s East Wing. There’s Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson’s Eleanor Roosevelt, a trio who faced turbulent times and unique challenges, while their other halves took on the mantle of the country’s Commander-in-Chief.

In what are essentially portraits of this triumvirate, weaved together like a triptych, we’re promised a peek behind the curtains at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, as Cooley and director Susanne Bier demonstrate the real power behind the reigns of the 44th, 38th and 32nd Presidents.

This could have been an ungainly, unholy mess in the wrong hands. Instead, it already feels like truly addictive appointment viewing, eye-opening, enlightening and thoroughly engrossing (and potentially Emmy-winning) – even if you couldn’t care less about US politics.

HEARTSTOPPER (NETFLIX)

Based on a web-comic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, this eight-part coming-of-age romance is the story of Charlie Spring, a gay schoolboy who falls in love with one of his new classmates.

“This show is perfectly done,” wrote Stuff to Watch’s Graeme Tuckett. “It is believable, gritty when it needs to be, honest and yet somehow still as sweet as a summer's day. It takes a special kind of genius in the writing, casting and filming of a TV show or a movie to be as moving and warm-hearted as Heartstopper – and yet never cloying, saccharine or manipulative.

“Heartstopper is an acute piece of work, but always essentially kind and human. I absolutely love this gentle, funny show.”

Supplied Heartstopper, The Staircase and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe are amongst the best new shows available to stream this weekend.

Amazon Prime The Outlaws is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

THE OUTLAWS (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson and Stephen Merchant join forces for this six-part British crime comedy (co-created by Merchant) which follows seven strangers forced together to complete community service in Bristol because of a variety of misdemeanours.

However, they all believe their luck might have changed when they discover a bag full of money. Unfortunately, there are some dangerous people looking for it.

“Maybe it’s the perky score, the excellent needle drops, or the way that the characters humorously bumble around trying their very best and only sometimes succeeding, but it works,” wrote Paste magazine’s Allison Keene.

RUSSIAN DOLL (NETFLIX)

If the 2019 first season of Netflix’s cult comedy drew comparisons to Groundhog Day, Run Lola Run and Edge of Tomorrow, then this second, seven-part instalment definitely has a Back to the Future or Quantum Leap-vibe about it.

It’s been four years since the time-loop troubles that plagued acerbic New York software engineer Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne, pulling triple-duty as the show’s director and one of three main writers) ended.

However, while catching the No 6 train on the subway one night, things suddenly start getting really freaky again for her. It begins with a guy sporting a Travis Bickle outfit, followed by an unnerving newspaper dateline. Then, when she reaches into her pocket, instead of pulling out her phone, all that’s there is a matchbook for a local bar.

Anchored, essentially driven by the brilliant Lyonne, Russian Doll once again delivers audiences a night to remember. I say that, because this is essentially a three-and-a-half-hour feature film with six snack and toilet breaks built in. I mean – you could try and watch it in instalments, but the lure of binge-watching in a single session is just way too powerful to resist.

Apple TV+ Shining Girls is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

SHINING GIRLS (APPLE TV+)

Elisabeth Moss is front and centre of this atmospheric and unsettling eight-part adaptation of South African author Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel.

She plays a brutal attack survivor who teams up with a veteran reporter to try and establish a link between her assault and a recent murder.

Played as far more of a mystery and a character study than the book, to say any more about Shining Girls’ twisty-turny narrative and more audacious elements of the plot would definitely ruin some of the surprises that lie in wait for viewers.

Let’s just say this has far more in common tonally with The Outsider or Lovecraft Country, than Mare of Easttown or The Silence of the Lambs.

THE STAIRCASE (NEON)

Crime novelist Michael Peterson is accused of bludgeoning his wife Kathleen to death after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home in this eight-part drama based on a true story that included a 16-year court battle.

The impressive cast includes Toni Collette, Colin Firth, Sophie Turner, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge and Michael Stuhlbarg.

“The linchpin of this delicate portrayal is Colin Firth’s performance as Michael. Best known for playing romantic leads and other charismatic types, he disappears, here, into a far murkier character,” wrote Time magazine’s Judy Berman.

HBO MAX Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) and the suspicious death of his wife, Katheleen Peterson (Toni Collette).

THE THIEF, HIS WIFE AND THE CANOE (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

John Darwin (Eddie Marsan) was a man who would buy a Range Rover he couldn’t afford and then spend £3000 on a personalised number plate. One who wouldn’t just acquire No. 3, if he could kid the bank to let him purchase No. 4 as well.

Known for a succession of hare-brained get-rich-quick schemes, he’d always say he wasn’t “mad, just a bloke who thinks outside the box”.

These are all observations relayed to us by his long-suffering wife Anne (Monica Dolan), as part of her narration for this engrossing four-part series. Based on a memoir by journalist David Leigh (who co-wrote a book with Anne in 2016), this dramatises the real-life John’s elaborate attempt to fake his own death in order to avoid bankruptcy and obtain a life insurance payout.

This is a gripping and darkly comedic drama which lays bare the absurdity of his venture, the pitfalls in his plan and the machinations and the ongoing deception required to attempt to live a life – while supposedly legally dead.

A VERY BRITISH SCANDAL (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

The woman born Ethel Margaret Whigham became most famous for her 1951 marriage to her second husband Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll. Twelve years later, both infamously became regular front-page tabloid fodder, as their high-profile divorce detailed many acts of alleged adultery by her, the lurid testimony including shocking stories and salacious photos.

Veteran screenwriter Sarah Phelps (EastEnders, The ABC Murders) and Norwegian director Anne Sewitsky (Black Mirror, Castle Rock) effectively cris-cross between the courtroom action and the pair’s descent from sparky courtship to rocky marital relations in this three-part drama, allowing actors Claire Foy and Paul Bettany a chance to showcase their emotional range and clear chemistry.

As you’d expect, the costuming and production design are first class, while Sophia Myles (A Discovery of Witches) helps up the already heightened tensions with a terrific turn as Campbell’s first wife Louise.