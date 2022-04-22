Netflix's Russian Doll, Neon's First Lady among great shows to stream this Anzac Weekend

Looking for your next binge watch? Stuff to Watch has you covered with these great options.

ATLANTA (NEON)

The third 10-part series of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed drama shifts the focus from Georgia’s capital to Europe, where our aspiring rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) is on tour, along with support crew Earn Marks (Glover), Darius Epps (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van Keefer (Zazie Beetz).

Each of them find themselves struggle with this unfamiliar territory and the newfound success they had always aspired to.

“Good TV shows are consistent, but the great ones know how to change and grow with their characters and with the times. Atlanta has always been one of the greats,” wrote USA Today’s Kelly Lawler.

BAD VEGAN (NETFLIX)

Tired of true-crime stories getting a dramatic overhaul, ridiculously padded out, or overly-reliant on re-creations? Then Netflix’s latest four-part docu-series is just the quick binge-watch for you.

This is the crazily compelling, seriously shocking, secretly a little hilarious tale of the mysterious fall from grace of New York’s raw food queen Sarma Melngailis.

Not only told via a Greek chorus of her friends, family and former colleagues (as well as the Vanity Fair journalist Allen Salkin who first broke the story in 2016), Melngailis is also front and centre, delivering her side of the story (regrets, recriminations, rueful smiles and all) direct-to-camera.

Neon The Cleaning Lady is now available to stream on Neon.

THE CLEANING LADY (NEON)

Ten-part US crime-drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor (The Defenders’ Elektra Elodie Yung) who comes to America for a medical treatment to save her son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she uses her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for what she believes are all the right reasons.

Canadian creator Miranda Kwok was a producer on The 100 and a writer for the New Zealand-shot Spartacus series.

“Yung is an appealing lead, and Thony's complicated backstory – Cambodian by birth, she emigrated from the Philippines – may appeal to a segment of the audience that is too rarely seen onscreen,” wrote Variety magazine’s Daniel D’Addario.

Supplied The First Lady is now available to stream on Neon and Sky Go.

THE FIRST LADY (NEON)

Created by Joel Schumacher’s former right-hand man Aaron Cooley, this 10-part drama aims to be a “revelatory reframing of American leadership” through the lens of three occupants of the White House’s East Wing. There’s Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson’s Eleanor Roosevelt, a trio who faced turbulent times and unique challenges, while their other halves took on the mantle of the country’s Commander-in-Chief.

In what are essentially portraits of this triumvirate, weaved together like a triptych, we’re promised a peek behind the curtains at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, as Cooley and director Susanne Bier demonstrate the real power behind the reigns of the 44th, 38th and 32nd Presidents.

This could have been an ungainly, unholy mess in the wrong hands. Instead, it already feels like truly addictive appointment viewing, eye-opening, enlightening and thoroughly engrossing (and potentially Emmy-winning) – even if you could care less about US politics.

LIFE & BETH (DISNEY+)

Six years after her hugely successful sketch series Inside Amy Schumer ended, the comedian is back with a bang in a surprisingly downbeat and bittersweet dramedy.

Those who’ve only experienced the more outré aspects of her dramatic persona in films like Trainwrecked, Snatched and I Feel Pretty may be in for a shock, but this presents Schumer in a whole new, seriously impressive light.

In a 10-part tale she created and directs four episodes of herself, the 40-year-old is Bethany Jones, a woman who seemingly has it all (a steady job, a great apartment, a long-term partner) – except happiness.

Perhaps Life & Beth’s greatest trick though is its ability to subvert expectations and switch genres. At first, it seems like an Office-style workplace comedy. It then segues to a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque cringe comedy, before settling into a The Big C-like humour-infused meditation on the perils of modern life.

Supplied The Outlaws, season 2 of Russian Doll and The First Lady are among the great shows available to stream this weekend.

THE OUTLAWS (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson and Stephen Merchant join forces for this six-part British crime comedy (co-created by Merchant) which follows seven strangers forced together to complete community service in Bristol because of a variety of misdemeanours.

However, they all believe their luck might have changed when they discover a bag full of money. Unfortunately, there are some dangerous people looking for it.

“Maybe it’s the perky score, the excellent needle drops, or the way that the characters humorously bumble around trying their very best and only sometimes succeeding, but it works,” wrote Paste magazine’s Allison Keene.

Amazon Prime The Outlaws is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

RUSSIAN DOLL (NETFLIX)

If the 2019 first season of Netflix’s cult comedy drew comparisons to Groundhog Day, Run Lola Run and Edge of Tomorrow, then this second, seven-part instalment definitely has a Back to the Future or Quantum Leap-vibe about it.

It’s been four years since the time-loop troubles that plagued acerbic New York software engineer Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne, pulling triple-duty as the show’s director and one of three main writers) ended.

However, while catching the No 6 train on the subway one night, things suddenly start getting really freaky again for her. It begins with a guy sporting a Travis Bickle outfit, followed by an unnerving newspaper dateline. Then, when she reaches into her pocket, instead of pulling out her phone, all that’s there is a matchbook for a local bar.

Anchored, essentially driven by the brilliant Lyonne, Russian Doll once again delivers audiences a night to remember. I say that, because this is essentially a three-and-a-half-hour feature film with six snack and toilet breaks built in. I mean – you could try and watch it in instalments, but the lure of binge-watching in a single session is just way too powerful to resist.

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

Gary Oldman’s first multi-episode television role in almost four decades has been worth the wait.

Based on the 2010 book of the same name by Mick Herron (the first of the ongoing Slough House series, which currently totals 11 novels and novellas), Slow Horses focuses on the inhabitants of a British security service office in Aldersgate, London, a location “so far from the heart of MI5 it might as well be in Slough”.

While there are potentially scene-stealing supporting turns from both Kristin Scott-Thomas and Jonathan Pryce, the epicentre of the black, occasionally bleak comedy is the tour de force that is Oldman’s Jackson Lamb. A creation to rival his Oscar-winning Darkest Hour’s Churchill, Sirius Black or The Professional’s classical music-loving Stansfield, it’s a role Oldman appears to throw himself wholeheartedly into.