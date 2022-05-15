TVNZ's Hacks, Neon's Man Who Fell to Earth among great shows to stream this week

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (DISNEY+)

Thirteen-part US comedy about a group of teachers at one of the worst public schools in the country.

Told mockumentary style, the cast includes Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“Abbott Elementary should be everyone's new comedic obsession, with a cast that's not only funny but who've already formed an honest, connective chemistry,” wrote indieWire’s Kristen Lopez, while Salon.com’s Melanie McFarland believed that “from its very first episode, Philadelphia native Brunson's show takes a magnifying glass to a scenario that objectively is not funny and finds a vein of inspired humour within that adversity”.

BARRY (NEON)

Back after a three-year break, this critically-acclaimed dark comedy crime drama focuses on Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a hitman who reassess his life after attending an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

As the third season opens, Barry has returned to contract killing, taking jobs on the dark web, while still auditioning for acting work.

“This season is something close to a masterpiece in its meticulous set pieces and sun-washed cinematography, in its stunts and action sequences, and in deepening emotional stakes,” wrote Vogue’s Taylor Antrim.

Supplied Hacks, The Man Who Fell to Earth and season three of Barry are among the great shows available to stream this week.

Supplied Season 6 of Better Call Saul is now available to stream on Neon.

BETTER CALL SAUL (NEON)

Bob Odenkirk returns for the sixth and final season of this Breaking Bad-prequel. Across 13 episodes – split into two parts – it promises to conclude the complicated journey and transformation of compromised hero Jimmy McGill into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are expected to make an appearance at some stage.

“There are some terrifically enjoyable moments which not only showcase Saul’s craft as virtuoso manipulator and prevaricator, but Odenkirk’s own considerable talents,” wrote Financial Times’ Dan Einav.

1883 (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Shorn of Yellowstone’s modern day mores and unavoidable comparisons to Dallas, this 10-part, 19th Century-set drama actually might just emerge as the stronger show.

As he’s shown time and again in movies like Hell or High Water, Sicario and Wind River, showrunner Taylor Sheridan has a terrific way of being able to evoke a sense of space and place in his storytelling, as well as attracting impressive acting ensembles and giving them plenty of dramatic meat to get their teeth into. Visceral and violent, here you can almost taste the dust and smell the dirt.

And you can bet your life there will be plenty of deception and double-crossing on offer, as well as tension, territorial battles and ten-gallon hats, before the wagon train either reaches its destination – or a far more untimely end.

Although country singer Tim McGraw might make for an appealingly rugged lead, it’s Sam Elliott who gets all the grace notes and delivers the most powerful performance.

HBO Hacks is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

HACKS (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

When she wasn’t stealing scenes as Kate Winslet’s character’s plain-speaking mother in last year’s Mare of Easttown, Jean Smart was starring in this acerbic 10-part tale (finally screening here almost a year after its US debut) about an established Las Vegas comedian who is advised to modernise her act in order to save her career.

However, she immediately clashes with the much younger writer she hires.

“There are plenty of laughs along the way, but it’s the unforced emotional truths that make Hacks a right and proper vehicle for Smart,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan.

THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH (NEON/SKY GO)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy star in this 10-part adaptation of Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel (previously, memorably brought to life in 1976 by Nicolas Roeg and David Bowie) about an alien who arrives on Earth at a critical point in human evolution and must confront his own past in order to determine our future.

Serial Star Trek showrunners and writers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are the ones steering the ship.

“This series manages to pull off something surprisingly hard to do, perfectly mixing science-fiction with humour, heart, and a level of environmentalism that’s thought-provoking yet not overbearing,” wrote Paste magazine’s Terry Terrones.

NETFLIX Meltdown: Three Mile Island is now streaming on Netflix.

MELTDOWN: THREE MILE ISLAND (NETFLIX)

Told Man on Wire-style, chronologically via a mix of extensive, often unnerving and disturbing archival footage and reconstructions narrated by voice-overs by those who were there, director Kief Davidson’s four-part accident-to-fallout-and-legacy examination of the March 1979 “event” at a nuclear facility in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania is arguably both a true-crime documentary and essential viewing for those captivated by 2019’s watercooler drama of the year Chernobyl.

What quickly emerges, particularly from the news footage of the time, was the disparate dual narratives. There was the official line, from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and power plant owners Met-Ed, that there was no need for an evacuation, and increasing concern from public health officials and locals that not all the scientific data was being shared with them.

Davidson’s sobering, slick and sure-footed series also features contributions from residents, a member of the NRC and workers, while also including some of those terrific animations that America used extensively to explain nuclear power to the public. It all adds up to compelling, sometimes chilling viewing.

OZARK (NETFLIX)

It’s the final furlong for this popular drama as Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde’s (Laura Linney) misadventures in money laundering and criminal activity reach a crescendo in these concluding seven episodes.

As part two of season four begins, devastated by a tremendous loss, Ruth (Julia Garner) heads to Chicago to enact revenge, as Marty tries to talk her out of doing something she might regret.

“The result is an ending that’s unbearably tense, obliquely poignant, and some of the best event TV we’ve seen on any streaming service,” wrote The Independent’s Nick Hilton.