We need to talk about 'Bruno': The greatest Bruce Willis movies of all time

He may have been forced to retire from acting, but he leaves behind more than 100 features which included some truly indelible performances.

This article was original published in March 2022, when Bruce Willis first retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. With today’s news that he now has dementia, we decided to resurface this and update where his best performances are now available for Kiwis to watch.

Bruce Willis fans have had a hell of a week

First came the announcement of the winner of the Golden Raspberry Award category especially created for the actor after an incredibly prolific of 12 months of generally bad movies (I had no issue with Cosmic Sin taking out the title), then there was this morning’s terrible news that the beloved 67-year-old was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia

While, as you might have expected, there are still plenty of his flicks still to be released (imdb lists eight titles that have either been completed or are in post-production), there are also more than 100 features that boast the man whose career-making turn on TV’s Moonlighting led to a truly eclectic – and somewhat eccentric - film career available to already watch. Yes, there were some high-profile disasters - The Bonfire of the Vanities, Hudson Hawk, Color of Night – flops that almost destroyed studios and others’ careers, but there have also been some truly indelible tales with the man born Walter Bruce Willis at their heart.

To celebrate the onscreen life of the self-styled “Bruno” (the name of his rock-star alter ego), Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of eight great Bruce Willis movies (and where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Sin City, Die Hard and The Fifth Element are among the greatest movies of Bruce Willis’ 35-year movie career.

READ MORE:

* Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting after Aphasia diagnosis

* M. Night Shyamalan's movies ranked from worst to best (& where you can watch them)

* 10 best burns from the Bruce Willis roast (Demi Moore's included)



Supplied Bruce Willis played John McClane in five Die Hard movies.

Die Hard (1988, Disney+)

One of the seminal action movies of the 1980s, this adaptation of Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel, Nothing Lasts Forever, proved that Willis wasn't just a one-trick TV pony and introduced the world to the delights of Alan Rickman.

His Detective John McClane (a role he would reprise in four further instalments), was the inventive, blue-collar, cynical everyman action hero for a generation for moviegoers.

Despite plenty of debate, it is also one of the best Christmas movies - ever.

Supplied The Fifth Element saw Bruce Willis wearing costumes designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

The Fifth Element (iTunes, AroVision, Academy OnDemand, Roxy OnDemand, Deluxe At Home)

Twenty-five years old this year, Luc Besson’s riotous space opera is still a film not easily forgotten.

Starring opposite a luminous Milla Jovovich and a deliciously unhinged Gary Oldman, Willis sports Jean-Paul Gaultier while his cab driver Korben Dallas attempts to help save the universe.

Lurid, luxurious-looking, sometimes simply just laugh-out-loud fun.

Supplied Bruce Willis and Marlon Wayans joined forces for The Last Boy Scout.

The Last Boy Scout (1991, iTunes)

Willis teamed up with then red-hot African-American comedian Damon Wayans for this hilarious action crime-comedy co-penned by Lethal Weapon scribe Shane Black and directed by Top Gun’s Tony Scott.

A mix of pithy one-liners and high-octane pyrotechnics, this sees Willis’ cynical private detective (“Yeah, I believe in love; I also believe in cancer,” is his stated philosophy) join forces with Wayans’ ex-American footballer to try and solve the latter’s girlfriend’s murder – a crime that leads to a corrupt politician and a crooked businessman.

Supplied Bruce Willis takes Joseph Gordon-Levitt hostage in Looper.

Looper (Neon)

Willis is a craggy, crabby yet compelling presence that looms over Rian Johnson’s slow-burning, surprise-filled, mind-bending tale.

While Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the heart of this movie, Willis is the soul of a film that owes as much to Roman Polanski's seminal 1970s detective drama Chinatown, as the classic time-travel flicks that came before it.

Supplied Bruce WIllis’ Hartigan only has eyes for Jessica Alba’s Nancy Callahan.

Sin City (Neon)

Although Robert Rodriguez’s atmospheric and stunningly realised adaptation of Frank Miller’s seminal graphic novel features an ensemble to die for (everyone from Mickey Rourke to Clive Owen, Jessica Alba, Benicio Del Toro and Rosario Dawson), Willis’ ageing police officer was a standout.

Featuring in two of the six vignettes, his Hartigan may be fatalistic, but he’s a rare man of morals in the rotten-to-the-core Basin City and Willis delivers a performance that will break your heart.

Supplied Hayley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis share a tender moment in The Sixth Sense.

The Sixth Sense (1999, Disney+)

Willis delivers one of his most nuanced performances as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, while Toni Collette and Olivia Williams are the unsung supporting stars in a film that announced the arrival of a phenomenon known as M. Night Shyamalan.

Of course, it’s the then unknown child actor Haley Joel Osment who really steals the show as the troubled young Cole Sear, the boy who claims to see “dead people...walking around like regular people”. Audiences had no idea what they were in for.

Supplied In 12 Monkeys, Bruce Willis’ is understatedly brilliant as the mostly bemused Cole, opposite a rather unhinged Brad Pitt.

12 Monkeys (Prime Video, Neon)

Visuals were always Terry Gilliam's strength, but this was the film where he married them to a compelling and coherent twisty-turny time- travelling plot.

Inspired by Chris Marker's seminal 1962 short La Jetee, Gilliam drew terrific performances out of an eclectic cast that included Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt, and dared to deliver a sweet, but downbeat ending.

Willis’ is understatedly brilliant as the mostly bemused Cole, a man desperately attempting to learn about a virus that wiped out five billion people in 1996-97, but seemingly sealing his own fate at the same time.

Supplied Bruce Willis reprised his Unbreakable character in 2019’s Glass.

Unbreakable (2000, Disney+)

Willis’ football stadium security guard David Dunn is the only survivor of a horrific crash between cars and a passenger train. As he tries to makes sense of how he alone escaped without a scratch, mysterious stranger Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) posits an alternative theory.

A different take on a comic-book movie, Shyamalan created a real sense of space and place and kept audiences riveted with his slow-burning and twisting narrative that makes full use of Willis’ everyman persona.