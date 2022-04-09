I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry: Adam Sandler's worst movie ever hits Neon

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry is now available to stream on Neon..

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (M, 110mins) Directed by Dennis Dugan *½

New York firefighter Larry Valentine (Kevin James) is used to stress, but nothing has prepared him for raising his two children alone.

Still struggling to come to terms with his wife Paula's death, Larry is only just managing to hold down a job, pay his worse-than-useless childminder and cook gastronomic delights like hot dog salad and BB Griller bolognaise.

However, a bigger problem looms. Having taken too long to switch his pension benefits from his wife to his children, Larry now faces a massive delay in getting the change processed. In the meantime, they will receive nothing if he is killed on the job.

Although seriously contemplating trading in his dangerous profession for the world of used cars, Larry instead decides to try to exploit a loophole. Remarrying will automatically reactivate his pension and that clause has also recently been extended to same-sex life partners.

So rather than shacking up with someone he barely knows, Larry approaches best-friend Chuck (Adam Sandler). The former Mr February is less than keen, but a heartfelt appeal from Larry and promises that it will only involve redirecting his mail, persuades him otherwise. However, they haven't reckoned on eagle-eyed city officials keen to stamp out benefit fraud.

Supplied Kevin James and Adam Sandler star in the excruciatingly awful I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

Wait a minute... best friend firefighters? Pretending to be gay? To gain a financial advantage? Doesn't this all sound rather familiar? Despite a clearly bigger budget, added juvenile japery and an extra hammering home of its "gay is OK" message, this 2007 “comedy” was essentially a remake of 2004 Australian movie Strange Bedfellows for the Little Nicky generation.

And unfortunately all the window-dressing, wise-crackery and scenes of Jessica Biel in a catsuit can't hide the fact that this is a bland, boring, but bizarrely bordering-on-the-offensive, pale facsimile.

Clearly inspired by the success of the Hollywood remake of La Cage Aux Folles – The Birdcage – in the mid-’90s, director Dugan (National Security, The Benchwarmers) seems under the misapprehension that a succession of elaborate costumes and the comedic potential of two very hetero guys playing gay will carry the film (something that now makes the 15-year-old tale seem like its from a different century).

Uneven shifts in tone from action to comedy to message-movie mean the film never really gels, while its horrifically contrived last-reel conversion to "gay is good", the presence of Lance Bass and Richard Chamberlain and a plethora of ‘80s pop anthems don't really make up for all its earlier homophobic gags.

Supplied I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry is an empty, unconvincing excuse for a series of bad-taste gags, propped up by a message that rings incredibly hollow.

To be fair though, this is an equal-opportunity film. Gay gags are joined by digs at religion, fat jokes, racial stereotypes, kids talking smack, drug humour and a large dose of sexism.

And while the makers were apparently at great pains to make sure the film didn't attract any criticism from gay-rights groups, they go to bigger pains not to alienate a more vital audience – Adam Sandler fans. Yes, while Sandler plays a guy pretending to be gay, we are reminded at every turn what a rampantly heterosexual character he is.

His early films, like Happy Gilmore and The Wedding Singer were laugh-a-minute riots, and there was a time, somewhere around Punch Drunk Love, when we thought Sandler could act. Uncut Gems aside, for the past decade-and-a-half, he just seems to have had his aggressive man-child character on a loop. "What are you? Six years old?" asks Larry of his co-worker. By this time, he was also getting lazy. The slo-mo boob-jiggling worked in Click, so let's just repeat it, eh?

SUPPLIED I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry appears to have been inspired by 2004 Australian movie Strange Bedfellows.

James' (Hitch) everyday Joe-Schmo is much more likeable, and he competes with Steve Buscemi's (Fargo) weasely investigator and Ving Rhames's (Mission: Impossible) Whitney Houston-loving firefighter as the film's best character.

Despite creaking at the edges, Bedfellows at least traded on a semi-believable premise of small-town prejudices and the sight of two ageing iconic Australian thespians attempting to vamp it up. In comparison, Chuck and Larry is an empty, unconvincing excuse for a series of bad-taste gags, propped up by a message that rings incredibly hollow.

